Falmouth, MA

Man drowns after falling in Falmouth pool

By Boston 25 News Staff
 2 days ago
FALMOUTH, Mass. — A man has succumbed to his injuries after being pulled from a pool in Falmouth, Monday.

Emergency crews from the Falmouth Fire and Police Departments responded to the Falmouth Heights Motor Lodge just before 6:30 p.m., according to Falmouth Fire Chief Timothy Smith. Once on scene, crews located bystanders attempting to remove the man from the pool.

Firefighters immediately began CPR on the victim. He was transported to Falmouth Hospital where he later passed.

The identity of the victim is not being released at this time.

Falmouth Police along with the Barnstable District Attorney’s Office are investigating the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

