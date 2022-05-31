ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa Teacher Resignations Up By 15% This Year

By Tom Robinson
2 days ago
 2 days ago
(Des Moines, IA) — The Iowa State Education Association says teacher resignations in the state are up by 15-percent this year – reflecting a national trend. An I-S-E-A spokesperson says that’s the highest turnover seen in a few years. Coy Marquardt tells K-C-C-I/T-V teachers are tired or worn out. He says along with increased stress from the pandemic and gun violence many educators feel that political issues have entered the classroom and are attacking their profession. Johnston and Waukee school districts say they are seeing more than 60 teachers resigning or retiring this summer.

Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa Republican legislative primaries reveal party divisions

Rep. Dean Fisher, R-Montour, held his seat in the Iowa House of Representatives for nine years serving District 72. But starting next year, that seat will no longer exist. Iowa’s newly redistricted election maps went into effect this year, changing the boundaries of many seats in the state Legislature. While the represented area has changed, […] The post Iowa Republican legislative primaries reveal party divisions appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Governor Issues Disaster Proclamations

(Des Moines, IA) — The governor has declared six Iowa counties state disaster areas after recent severe weather. The declaration allows the counties to use state resources to clean up from the storms. It also allows residents in those counties who qualify to apply for the Individual Assistance Program. The proclamations covered Boone, Des Moines, Hamilton, Ida, Lyon, and Webster counties.
DES MOINES, IA
Sioux City Journal

OTHER VOICES: Reform Iowa’s cannabis laws

The Campaign for Sensible Cannabis Laws is getting started in Iowa, with hopes of demonstrating to Statehouse Republican leaders that Iowans want an expanded medical cannabis program, decriminalization of marijuana and even legalization of recreational sale and use. Polling underscores their argument that Iowans want a change. The most recent...
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Audit finds more than $12K in improper disbursements by Iowa Safe Schools

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Safe Schools had more than $12,200 in improper disbursements over four years, according to a new report from Iowa State Auditor Rob Sand. Sand released the report on Wednesday detailing the improper disbursements of Federal Victims of Crime Act Assistance Funds. The Attorney Genera’s...
IOWA STATE
1380kcim.com

Disaster Proclamation Issued For Six Western And Central Iowa Counties

Gov. Kim Reynolds has issued a disaster proclamation for six western and central Iowa counties related to severe weather that pushed through the state late last week and into the holiday weekend. Qualifying residents in Boone, Des Moines, Hamilton, Ida, Lyon, and Webster Counties will have access to the Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program, which provides up to $5,000 for households with incomes with up to 200 percent of the federal poverty level to cover some of the cost of home or car repairs, replacement of clothing and food, and temporary housing expenses. The proclamation also activates the Disaster Case Management Program, which helps Iowans develop a recovery plan and provides guidance, advice, and service referrals. This program does not have income eligibility guidelines and closes 180 days from the date of issuance. For more information on these programs, follow the links included below.
IOWA STATE
Sioux City Journal

7 apply for upcoming NW Iowa district judge vacancy

SIOUX CITY -- Seven lawyers have applied for an upcoming district court judicial vacancy in Iowa's 3rd Judicial District. Applying for the district judge position are Andrea Buckley, Billy Oyadare and Sharese Whitesell, all of Sioux City; Thomas Kunstle, of Orange City; Rosanne Plante, of Hinton; Robert Tiefenthaler, of Sergeant Bluff; and Kristine Timmins, of Lawton.
SIOUX CITY, IA
iheart.com

Audit Finds Improper Spending Of Grant Money At Iowa LGBTQ Non-Profit

(Des Moines, IA) -- A state audit has uncovered more than 12-thousand dollars of improper spending by a non-profit group that supports L-G-B-T-Q youth in Iowa schools. Investigators looked into the books of the Iowa Safe Schools organization, after an improper spending accusation, related to federal grant money. The audit found more than $7,000 in altered invoices and more than $4,400 in improper payroll reimbursement. The audit also found insufficient documentation for disbursements of the grant.
IOWA STATE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
bleedingheartland.com

Welcome to Iowa, land of entrapment

Carl Olsen is the founder of Iowans for Medical Marijuana. If you have travel plans this summer, you might want to consider a route that avoids Iowa. Last week, the Iowa Supreme Court denied protection for an out-of-state medical marijuana patient. William Morris covered the ruling for the Des Moines...
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Iowa are up, cases down in latest report

DES MOINES, Iowa — The number of Iowans hospitalized with COVID-19 has increased since the lastreport. According to the U.S. Department of Health, 180 people are hospitalized in the state. That's up from 146 since last week. Meanwhile, there have been 4,400 positive tests reported in the last seven...
IOWA STATE
KBUR

Governor announces head of Iowa Veterans Affairs has resigned

Des Moines, IA- Governor Kim Reynolds is planning to consolidate the Iowa Department of Veterans Affairs and the Iowa Veterans Home in Marshalltown into one agency. Radio Iowa reports that the Iowa Department of Veterans Affairs helps Iowa veterans and their families secure military benefits and it oversees the Iowa Veterans Cemetery.
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
KCCI.com

More older Iowans now qualify for tax assistance

DES MOINES, Iowa — Older Iowans on a fixed income might be feeling the inflation pinch harder than most. This year, more of the state's seniors qualify for breaks when it comes to property taxes. A bill lawmakers passed expands eligibility for people 70 years and older. The deadline...
POLK COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Racing And Gaming Expected To Pause Licensing Process

(Des Moines, IA) — A bill that places a two-year hold on new gambling licenses is on the governor’s desk and the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission administrator anticipates the licensing process will go on hold. Administrator, Brian Ohorilko says it’ll be difficult to do much in terms of moving forward with an application process if the bill goes into law. Governor Kim Reynolds has not yet indicated if she will sign the casino moratorium bill into law. The Commission is scheduled to meet tomorrow in Emmetsburg and were going to discuss starting the licensing process.
DES MOINES, IA
rcreader.com

“Off the Map: Stories of Abandoned & Disappearing Towns Around Iowa,” June 12

German American Heritage Center, 712 West Second Street, Davenport IA. While many cities and towns in Iowa are thriving, and have always been, a number of them since the state's inception have been all but completely forgotten, and it's these communities that the German American Heritage Center will acknowledge when the Davenport venue hosts the in-person program Off the Map: Stories of Abandoned & Disappearing Towns Around Iowa, a June 12 event presented by Iowa State University graduate Rosa Snyder.
DAVENPORT, IA
