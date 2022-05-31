Iowa Teacher Resignations Up By 15% This Year
(Des Moines, IA) — The Iowa State Education Association says teacher resignations in the state are up by 15-percent this year – reflecting a national trend. An I-S-E-A spokesperson says that’s the highest turnover seen in a few years. Coy Marquardt tells K-C-C-I/T-V teachers are tired or worn out. He says along with increased stress from the pandemic and gun violence many educators feel that political issues have entered the classroom and are attacking their profession. Johnston and Waukee school districts say they are seeing more than 60 teachers resigning or retiring this summer.
