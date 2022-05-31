Iowa Teacher Resignations Up By 15% This Year

Gov. Kim Reynolds has issued a disaster proclamation for six western and central Iowa counties related to severe weather that pushed through the state late last week and into the holiday weekend. Qualifying residents in Boone, Des Moines, Hamilton, Ida, Lyon, and Webster Counties will have access to the Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program, which provides up to $5,000 for households with incomes with up to 200 percent of the federal poverty level to cover some of the cost of home or car repairs, replacement of clothing and food, and temporary housing expenses. The proclamation also activates the Disaster Case Management Program, which helps Iowans develop a recovery plan and provides guidance, advice, and service referrals. This program does not have income eligibility guidelines and closes 180 days from the date of issuance. For more information on these programs, follow the links included below.

