ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Prop bets for Oilers vs. Avalanche Western Conference Finals Game 1

By Griffin Carroll
Hoops Rumors
Hoops Rumors
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VcqwC_0fvpMAH800
Expect Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon to make a lot of noise in the Western Conference Final. Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

We're on to the conference finals in the Stanley Cup playoffs, and this series in the West should be a treat. We have two high-flying offenses hitting the ice between the Edmonton Oilers and Colorado Avalanche tonight for Game 1, and I for one am excited about what's to come.

I expect shots and goals in this series, and we're betting on that belief accordingly. Here are a few prop plays for tonight's action in the NHL.

Nathan MacKinnon over 4.5 SOG (-134 FD)

I have a feeling I missed out on a better price here, which is unfortunate, but at this point in the postseason, I accept that juice just comes with the territory.

To me, Nathan MacKinnon easily sticks out above the rest, and not just because he's one of the most talented players on the ice.

For one thing, postseason averages suggest plenty of shots are coming from Colorado tonight. The Avs are averaging 43 shots per game at home in these playoffs while Edmonton has allowed 41.33 per game on the road.

Then there's MacKinnon's performances in Game 1s thus far. He had 6 SOG in the first meeting against Nashville and 8 SOG in Game 1 against St. Louis. If it's his way of setting the tone, that's all fine by me, and I want a piece.

MacKinnon has been better at home this postseason, going for 5+ shots in four of five (compared to 2 of 5 on the road).

In three meetings against Edmonton this season, MacKinnon twice finished with seven shots on net.

The cherry on top, and perhaps the most important factor to me, is how many shots per game the Oilers have allowed to centers in these playoffs.

Edmonton comes into this series seeing 14.42 shots from opposing centers, the second-highest mark of all playoff teams this year. As top-line center, that vulnerability works wonderfully to MacKinnon's advantage.

Nathan MacKinnon goal (+128 FD)

I'll keep this one brief. I like MacKinnon for shots tonight, and that logic and confidence extend to him finding the back of the net.

Everything listed above supports this pick, and I'm betting him standalone to score because he has netted a goal in all three meetings this season against Edmonton.

He has six goals in five home playoff games.

Cale Makar & Connor McDavid over 0.5 assists (+146 FD)

You can find this play under FanDuel's player performance parlays, and I love the ability to load up a few of the best playmakers on the ice to each get an assist.

With the over set at 7, there is certainly an expectation of goals tonight, and all we do here is combine two of the most likely players to be involved in said scoring.

Makar has an assist in six of 10 playoff games (10 total) and three assists in three games against Edmonton this season. McDavid has four assists in three games against Colorado and has recorded an assist in 10 of 12 games this postseason (19 total).

Evan Bouchard over 2.5 SOG (+120 DK)

We've now watched two rounds unfold, and you start to notice some trends when you bet on every game. In Round 1, we watched as Roman Josi consistently covered his SOG prop against Colorado. Last round, it was a combination of Justin Faulk and Colton Parayko routinely finding avenues for shots.

The theme we reference is that of defensemen shots, and when you look back on the previous meetings between the Oilers and Avalanche this season, we see it again right in the numbers. Darnell Nurse covered his shot prop in the first two meetings. (He was forced out early in the third.) Evan Bouchard went over 2.5 in the second and third meetings.

It's Bouchard in particular who had higher attempt numbers in those games and has had higher shot attempt numbers in this postseason.

I like this path we've gone down, and I like the +120 I see on Bouchard. He's hit this number in 50% of his playoff games, which isn't tremendous, but he's been involved with some big shot attempt games.

I did consider Nurse, who has gone for 3+ shots in two straight, but Bouchard has the edge in volume, and that's my preferred angle to follow.

Good luck tonight, enjoy Game 1 and let's cash some bets.

Comments / 0

Related
Hoops Rumors

Celtics’ Jaylen Brown, Al Horford benefit financially from Eastern Conference Finals win

A pair of Celtics players benefited financially in a major way as a result of the team’s Game 7 win over Miami on Sunday in the Eastern Conference Finals. Swingman Jaylen Brown, who previously earned a bonus worth $321,429 for making the Eastern Finals, had that bonus voided and replaced by a bonus worth triple that amount, according to ESPN’s Bobby Marks, who tweets that Brown will receive $964,286 for making the NBA Finals.
BOSTON, MA
Hoops Rumors

Ranking the NHL coaching openings – and the best fits for each

With former Dallas Stars head coach Rick Bowness stepping aside after an exemplary, not to mention epic, career in coaching, that brings the current number of head-coaching jobs available in the NHL to six. It would have been seven, but the New York Islanders last week tabbed longtime assistant Lane Lambert for his first-ever head coaching gig after they shockingly parted ways with Barry Trotz.
NHL
NHL

PREVIEW: Oilers at Avalanche (Game 2)

The Oilers aim to even up their Western Conference Final series against the Avs in Colorado on Thursday night. Oilers pre-game coverage is presented by SkipTheDishes. The Edmonton Oilers look to rebound against the Avalanche in Game 2 of their Western Conference Final series at Ball Arena in Colorado. You...
DENVER, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Evan Bouchard
Person
Nathan Mackinnon
Person
Roman Josi
Person
Colton Parayko
Person
Darnell Nurse
Person
Justin Faulk
ClutchPoints

Craig Berube’s stunning Torey Krug admission will have Blues fans fuming

The St. Louis Blues put up a valiant fight against the Colorado Avalanche, but they were ultimately defeated in a six-game series. Star defender Torey Krug missed the entire second round after sustaining an injury in St. Louis’ first-round matchup against the Minnesota Wild. Not having the veteran defenseman available was a big loss for the Blues against the Avs, and Craig Berube’s latest comments on Krug’s injury are sure to have fans confused and furious.
NHL
ClutchPoints

Avalanche get major Darcy Kuemper blow for Game 2 vs. Oilers

The Colorado Avalanche were dealt a troubling injury blow in Game 1 against the Edmonton Oilers when starting goaltender Darcy Kuemper exited the game. The Avalanche described the knock as an upper-body injury, and he was replaced by backup Pavel Francouz. Per Peter Baugh, ahead of Game 2, Kuemper was not on the ice for Colorado’s Thursday morning skate, which certainly doesn’t bode well for his availability against the Oilers.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Mike Smith in for the Edmonton Oilers, Darcy Kuemper out for the Colorado Avalance

Big news in Colorado as Avalanche goaltender Darcy Kuemper is out for game two against the Edmonton Oilers. After leaving game one with an upper-body injury, Avs head coach Jared Bednar said it would be Pavel Francouz’s net tonight. During Colorado’s morning skate, Francouz was seen in the starters...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Playoff Games#Stanley Cup Playoffs#Sog#Avs
Hoops Rumors

Warriors' Andre Iguodala prefers not say if he intends to continue his NBA career

Warriors wing Andre Iguodala is not prepared to say whether or not he intends to continue his NBA career beyond this season, writes Mark Medina of NBA.com. “We’ll wait until we see how it ends. It can go either way with wins or losses,” Iguodala told Medina. “I know my answer. But I don’t want to put it out in the world. I don’t want to get in trouble.”
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Hoops Rumors

Which NHL first-round playoff loser needs the biggest shakeup?

As we near the three-week mark of the 2021-22 Stanley Cup playoffs, eight teams have been sent home: the Boston Bruins, Dallas Stars, Los Angeles Kings, Minnesota Wild, Nashville Predators, Pittsburgh Penguins, Toronto Maple Leafs and Washington Capitals. It goes without saying that any team eliminated in the first round...
NHL
Hoops Rumors

Bulls, Pistons to play regular-season game in Paris

The Bulls and Pistons will play a regular season game in France during the 2022-23 season, according to a press release. The game will take place on January 19, 2023 at the Accor Arena in Paris. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the NBA’s Global Games initiative has been on hiatus...
CHICAGO, IL
markerzone.com

BINNINGTON ON THROWING WATER BOTTLE AT KADRI: 'FELT LIKE IT WAS A GOD-GIVEN OPPORTUNITY'

St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington is finally explaining his thought process behind throwing a water bottle at Nazem Kadri of the Colorado Avalanche while Kadri was doing an interview. It happened after game three of their second round playoff series after Binnington was involved in a collision that knocked him out of the game and the rest of the series.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Edmonton Oilers
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Colorado Avalanche
NewsBreak
Sports
Hoops Rumors

Stars considered replacing Rick Bowness with Rick Tocchet midseason?

While the Rick Bowness era in Dallas officially came to a close two days ago, it could have ended far sooner. On the 32 Thoughts segment of Saturday night’s Sportsnet broadcast of the Avalanche-Blues game, Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman reported that the Dallas Stars “considered a coaching change” around the All-Star break and had “zeroed in on” former Arizona Coyotes head coach and current TNT analyst Rick Tocchet as their next bench boss. Friedman states that the two parties could not come to terms on a deal at the time, but speculates that he could be a name the team circles back to for its current vacancy.
DALLAS, TX
Hoops Rumors

Lakers hire Bucks assistant coach Darvin Ham as new HC

The first-time head coach will receive a four-year contract, tweets Shams Charania of The Athletic. According to Wojnarowski, Ham interviewed for the vacancy on Thursday and was offered the job on Friday. He impressed the Lakers’ brass with his “commanding presence, history of coaching stars and toughness.” Ham’s coaching staff is likely to include assistants with prior head coaching experience, Woj adds. (Twitter links).
LOS ANGELES, CA
Hoops Rumors

'League gossip' indicates Zach LaVine isn't a lock to remain with Bulls?

“League gossip” at the NBA Draft Combine in Chicago this week indicates that Zach LaVine returning to the Bulls as an unrestricted free agent this summer is no longer considered a foregone conclusion like it once was, writes K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago. The two-time All-Star has been linked to the Lakers, Trail Blazers, Mavericks and Hawks at the combine, with more suitors likely to follow, according to Johnson.
CHICAGO, IL
Hoops Rumors

Hoops Rumors

3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
738K+
Views
ABOUT

Hoops Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NBA rumors. The site focuses on trades and free agent signings.

 https://www.hoopsrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy