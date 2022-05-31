Prop bets for Oilers vs. Avalanche Western Conference Finals Game 1

Expect Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon to make a lot of noise in the Western Conference Final. Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

We're on to the conference finals in the Stanley Cup playoffs, and this series in the West should be a treat. We have two high-flying offenses hitting the ice between the Edmonton Oilers and Colorado Avalanche tonight for Game 1, and I for one am excited about what's to come.

I expect shots and goals in this series, and we're betting on that belief accordingly. Here are a few prop plays for tonight's action in the NHL.

Nathan MacKinnon over 4.5 SOG (-134 FD)

I have a feeling I missed out on a better price here, which is unfortunate, but at this point in the postseason, I accept that juice just comes with the territory.

To me, Nathan MacKinnon easily sticks out above the rest, and not just because he's one of the most talented players on the ice.

For one thing, postseason averages suggest plenty of shots are coming from Colorado tonight. The Avs are averaging 43 shots per game at home in these playoffs while Edmonton has allowed 41.33 per game on the road.

Then there's MacKinnon's performances in Game 1s thus far. He had 6 SOG in the first meeting against Nashville and 8 SOG in Game 1 against St. Louis. If it's his way of setting the tone, that's all fine by me, and I want a piece.

MacKinnon has been better at home this postseason, going for 5+ shots in four of five (compared to 2 of 5 on the road).

In three meetings against Edmonton this season, MacKinnon twice finished with seven shots on net.

The cherry on top, and perhaps the most important factor to me, is how many shots per game the Oilers have allowed to centers in these playoffs.

Edmonton comes into this series seeing 14.42 shots from opposing centers, the second-highest mark of all playoff teams this year. As top-line center, that vulnerability works wonderfully to MacKinnon's advantage.

Nathan MacKinnon goal (+128 FD)

I'll keep this one brief. I like MacKinnon for shots tonight, and that logic and confidence extend to him finding the back of the net.

Everything listed above supports this pick, and I'm betting him standalone to score because he has netted a goal in all three meetings this season against Edmonton.

He has six goals in five home playoff games.

Cale Makar & Connor McDavid over 0.5 assists (+146 FD)

You can find this play under FanDuel's player performance parlays, and I love the ability to load up a few of the best playmakers on the ice to each get an assist.

With the over set at 7, there is certainly an expectation of goals tonight, and all we do here is combine two of the most likely players to be involved in said scoring.

Makar has an assist in six of 10 playoff games (10 total) and three assists in three games against Edmonton this season. McDavid has four assists in three games against Colorado and has recorded an assist in 10 of 12 games this postseason (19 total).

Evan Bouchard over 2.5 SOG (+120 DK)

We've now watched two rounds unfold, and you start to notice some trends when you bet on every game. In Round 1, we watched as Roman Josi consistently covered his SOG prop against Colorado. Last round, it was a combination of Justin Faulk and Colton Parayko routinely finding avenues for shots.

The theme we reference is that of defensemen shots, and when you look back on the previous meetings between the Oilers and Avalanche this season, we see it again right in the numbers. Darnell Nurse covered his shot prop in the first two meetings. (He was forced out early in the third.) Evan Bouchard went over 2.5 in the second and third meetings.

It's Bouchard in particular who had higher attempt numbers in those games and has had higher shot attempt numbers in this postseason.

I like this path we've gone down, and I like the +120 I see on Bouchard. He's hit this number in 50% of his playoff games, which isn't tremendous, but he's been involved with some big shot attempt games.

I did consider Nurse, who has gone for 3+ shots in two straight, but Bouchard has the edge in volume, and that's my preferred angle to follow.

Good luck tonight, enjoy Game 1 and let's cash some bets.