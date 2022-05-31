‘Unruly’ cow steering Wareham officials on low-speed chase

WAREHAM, Mass. — Authorities are in hot pursuit of a cow whose disregard for the “Mooooovvvveee Over Law” is a cause for concern.

The Wareham Department of Natural Resources responded to the area of Rickie Lane in East Wareham Tuesday morning for an “unruly cow” on the loose.

The cow was seen running through a residential area and then trotted off through the woods. He was last seen heading towards Maple Springs Road.

Wareham officials are asking anyone who spots the animal to contact police dispatch at 508-295-1212.

There have been no reports of any injuries or property damage at this time.

