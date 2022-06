A man accused of having a large quantity of illegal fireworks has been arrested. On Tuesday at about noon detectives with the Porterville Police Department’s Special Investigations Unit conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle in the area of Plano Street and Vandalia Avenue. The driver, Rodriguez, was found to be in possession of a large amount of illegal fireworks and determined to be under the influence of a controlled substance, for which he was arrested.

