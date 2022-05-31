ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Varnado, LA

Varnado, Pine competed in spring football game

By Chris Kinkaid
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePine and Varnado competed in a four-team spring game that was held on May 19 at Varnado. Independence and Springfield also competed. Varnado’s Quovadis Bickham intercepted a pass and made two catches. Zamoriyon Washington scored a rushing touchdown. “I felt like Tyriq Bell played a good game at...

Bogalusa’s Magee is a top-team all-district player

Bogalusa had a player make the top all-district team in the 8-3A league. Ayden Magee is a first-team all-district player. The Lumberjacks had one all-district honorable-mention player. Tremon Ratliff is an all-district honorable-mention player for Bogalusa.
BOGALUSA, LA
Jaron Edwards camp taught participants basketball skills

The fourth annual Jaron Edwards Basketball Camp was held last week at Bowling Green School. The camp was run by Bowling Green coach Edwards. Edwards said they taught basic fundamentals by having fun. “They think basketball is a lot of work, which it is, but I want it to be...
WASHINGTON PARISH, LA
Lady Jacks start summer league play on Monday

Bogalusa’s Lady Jacks are competing in the 2022 Salmen Lady Spartan Summer Basketball League. The competition will begin on June 6. Games will have two 10-minute halves with a running clock until the final two minutes when the regular clock operating rules go into effect. Games are set for...
BOGALUSA, LA
Sports Briefs

Bogalusa Venture Crew 313 has spots available on its canoe racing teams. The group is preparing for several canoe races this spring. Participants must be between the ages of 13 and 21. There is no cost to join, as the crew funds the racing through its work programs. The group...
BOGALUSA, LA
FJHS gives out 8th grade awards

Franklinton Jr. High School recently held its Eighth Grade Awards ceremony. District Attorney Warren Montgomery presented Jacob Hillburn with the District Attorney Award for Excellent Achievement. Principal Tiffany Smith awarded Annie Fitzmorris with the Franklinton Jr. High School Principal’s Award.
FRANKLINTON, LA
Bogalusa native among Ole Miss grads

More than 3,300 students graduated from the University of Mississippi, in Oxford, Miss., in May 2022. Undergraduate and graduate candidates received degrees from the College of Liberal Arts, General Studies and schools of Accountancy, Applied Sciences, Business Administration, Education, Engineering, Journalism and New Media, Law and Pharmacy. James Roberts, of...
BOGALUSA, LA
Angie student receives ‘Excellence in English Education’ award at Mississippi College

The Mississippi College Department of English recently announced the 2021-22 academic year award winners. Addison Seal of Angie received the Excellence in English Education Award. The Excellence in English Education Award is given annually to the outstanding senior English Education major. Mississippi College, affiliated with the Mississippi Baptist Convention, is...
ANGIE, LA
Washington Parish Fair Association holding contest

The Washington Parish Fair Association invites Washington Parish artists to participate in the 2022 Fair Poster Contest. The entry deadline is Friday, July 29. Rules for poster entry are as follows: Entrants must be Washington Parish residents (or native college students) and at least 18 years old. The design should be 16 by 20 inches and not exceed 18 by 24 inches (portrait/vertical) on mat board, illustratration board, canvas or heavy paper. Format is up to the artist. The poster design may contain “Washington Parish Fair 2022,” or the printer can add appropriate lettering digitally. Include a small sketch to indicate letter design and placement. The design may pertain to the Fair in general or to a specific part of the Fair. It must be non-commercial (not used for any other purposes such as T-shirts, cups, etc.). If an identifiable person is used, a letter of release to all publication rights and royalties must accompany the design. The theme for this year’s fair is “All Roads Lead to the Fair.” The poster can follow the theme and include the theme name but is not required. Individuals may enter more than one design. Previous entries may be considered. Each entrant must sign a release of rights and royalties of publication. Entries will be released back to the artist after the 2022 Fair concludes. The poster will not be included in the 2022 fair catalog. Poster designs can be entered from now until Friday, July 29, at Hancock Whitney in Franklinton or Bogalusa during regular business hours. Email wpffposters@gmail.com for more information.
WASHINGTON PARISH, LA
#Ball Games#American Football#Dline
Ne’Colby Thomas

Ne’Colby Desmon O’Neal Thomas was born on May 1, 2001, to Sandra Thomas and Clyde Smith. He departed his life on May 19, 2022 — sadly before he even had a chance to begin living. Ne’Colby was a very special individual to all he met and encountered. He never, ever met a stranger. He was loved by everyone; and was the life of his family. Ne’Colby loved music and to dance and being around his family and friends.
BOGALUSA, LA
Rescued mother dog, 6 puppies need new home

The Humane Society of Louisiana (HSLA) credits the quick action of the director of the Washington Parish Animal Shelter and a friendly deputy for rescuing a nursing, sweet pit bull and her six puppies. On May 24, a caller informed the shelter that they saw a skinny blue and gray-colored...
WASHINGTON PARISH, LA
Community Calendar for June 1, 2022

If you have any information for the Community Calendar, please email it to justin.schuver@bogalusadailynews.com. The Bogalusa Rotary and Franklinton Rotary clubs will be holding a joint meeting on Tuesday, June 14, from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. at the Bogue Chitto State Park meeting room, located at 17049 State Park Blvd. in Franklinton (turn on Bullock Road once inside the state park). Outdoor dining will begin at 5:30 p.m. There is a $20 donation per person and donations will be split between both clubs. Club members are encouraged to invite a friend to come to this event for a state legislative update from District 12 State Sen. Beth Mizell, District 75 State Rep. Malinda White and District 74 State Rep. Larry Frieman.
BOGALUSA, LA
Church Notes for June 1, 2022

If you have any information for the Church Notes, please email it to justin.schuver@bogalusadailynews.com. Join for the “Gospel Extravaganza” on Saturday, June 4, from noon until 6 p.m. in Cassidy Park in Bogalusa. Come and bring your choirs, praise teams, liturgical dancers, etc., to help the church celebrate this “spiritual explosion.” Bring your own chair to sit back and relax in this exuberant praise and fellowship. Psalms 150:6 says, “Let everything that has breath praise the Lord.”
BOGALUSA, LA
Parish jail report for May 27-30, 2022

The following people were booked into the Washington Parish Jail, from May 27, 2022, through May 30, 2022:. Jorge Salinas, cruelty to infirm, domestic abuse-battery-misdemeanor. Ernest Jones, battery-aggravated-second degree. Donald Sibley, convicted felon in possession of firearm, attempted second-degree murder, domestic abuse-battery-misdemeanor. Lovell Robinson, in from court. Chad Allen, domestic...
WASHINGTON PARISH, LA

