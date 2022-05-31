ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bogalusa, LA

Lady Jacks start summer league play on Monday

By Chris Kinkaid
 2 days ago

Bogalusa’s Lady Jacks are competing in the 2022 Salmen Lady Spartan Summer Basketball League. The competition will begin on June 6. Games will have two...

Sports Work Academy Basketball Camp is July 23

The 15th annual Sports Work Academy Basketball camp will be returning to Bogalusa this year under the direction of former Bogalusa All-District performer Michael Galloway and former LSU and Portland Trailblazers star Nikita Wilson. Galloway is a 1985 Bogalusa High School graduate. The camp will take place at the Ave...
BOGALUSA, LA
Bogalusa’s Magee is a top-team all-district player

Bogalusa had a player make the top all-district team in the 8-3A league. Ayden Magee is a first-team all-district player. The Lumberjacks had one all-district honorable-mention player. Tremon Ratliff is an all-district honorable-mention player for Bogalusa.
BOGALUSA, LA
Varnado, Pine competed in spring football game

Pine and Varnado competed in a four-team spring game that was held on May 19 at Varnado. Independence and Springfield also competed. Varnado’s Quovadis Bickham intercepted a pass and made two catches. Zamoriyon Washington scored a rushing touchdown. “I felt like Tyriq Bell played a good game at quarterback...
VARNADO, LA
Sports Briefs

Bogalusa Venture Crew 313 has spots available on its canoe racing teams. The group is preparing for several canoe races this spring. Participants must be between the ages of 13 and 21. There is no cost to join, as the crew funds the racing through its work programs. The group...
BOGALUSA, LA
Washington Parish Fair Association holding contest

The Washington Parish Fair Association invites Washington Parish artists to participate in the 2022 Fair Poster Contest. The entry deadline is Friday, July 29. Rules for poster entry are as follows: Entrants must be Washington Parish residents (or native college students) and at least 18 years old. The design should be 16 by 20 inches and not exceed 18 by 24 inches (portrait/vertical) on mat board, illustratration board, canvas or heavy paper. Format is up to the artist. The poster design may contain “Washington Parish Fair 2022,” or the printer can add appropriate lettering digitally. Include a small sketch to indicate letter design and placement. The design may pertain to the Fair in general or to a specific part of the Fair. It must be non-commercial (not used for any other purposes such as T-shirts, cups, etc.). If an identifiable person is used, a letter of release to all publication rights and royalties must accompany the design. The theme for this year’s fair is “All Roads Lead to the Fair.” The poster can follow the theme and include the theme name but is not required. Individuals may enter more than one design. Previous entries may be considered. Each entrant must sign a release of rights and royalties of publication. Entries will be released back to the artist after the 2022 Fair concludes. The poster will not be included in the 2022 fair catalog. Poster designs can be entered from now until Friday, July 29, at Hancock Whitney in Franklinton or Bogalusa during regular business hours. Email wpffposters@gmail.com for more information.
WASHINGTON PARISH, LA
Bogalusa native among Ole Miss grads

More than 3,300 students graduated from the University of Mississippi, in Oxford, Miss., in May 2022. Undergraduate and graduate candidates received degrees from the College of Liberal Arts, General Studies and schools of Accountancy, Applied Sciences, Business Administration, Education, Engineering, Journalism and New Media, Law and Pharmacy. James Roberts, of...
BOGALUSA, LA
Church Notes for June 2, 2022

If you have any information for the Church Notes, please email it to justin.schuver@bogalusadailynews.com. Join for the “Gospel Extravaganza” on Saturday, June 4, from noon until 6 p.m. in Cassidy Park in Bogalusa. Come and bring your choirs, praise teams, liturgical dancers, etc., to help the church celebrate this “spiritual explosion.” Bring your own chair to sit back and relax in this exuberant praise and fellowship. Psalms 150:6 says, “Let everything that has breath praise the Lord.”
BOGALUSA, LA
Garden Guild awards recent ‘Yard of the Month’ honors

The Bogalusa Garden Guild is pleased to announce the following residences have been awarded our Yard of the Month distinction. For the month of April, the home of Damon Sandifer received the award. His constant maintenance is evident all year long. There are not many days that you pass by this lovely home that you will not find him working outside.
BOGALUSA, LA
Gwendolyn Smith

Gwendolyn Ann Smith was born on April 26, 1945, in Bogalusa, to the late Carlos Smith and the late Virgie Harris Smith. She left this earthly life on May 26, 2022. Gwen joined Whitehall Missionary Baptist Church at an early age. She was a dedicated hardworking member. Gwen was a...
BOGALUSA, LA
FJHS gives out 8th grade awards

Franklinton Jr. High School recently held its Eighth Grade Awards ceremony. District Attorney Warren Montgomery presented Jacob Hillburn with the District Attorney Award for Excellent Achievement. Principal Tiffany Smith awarded Annie Fitzmorris with the Franklinton Jr. High School Principal’s Award.
FRANKLINTON, LA
Community Calendar for June 1, 2022

If you have any information for the Community Calendar, please email it to justin.schuver@bogalusadailynews.com. The Bogalusa Rotary and Franklinton Rotary clubs will be holding a joint meeting on Tuesday, June 14, from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. at the Bogue Chitto State Park meeting room, located at 17049 State Park Blvd. in Franklinton (turn on Bullock Road once inside the state park). Outdoor dining will begin at 5:30 p.m. There is a $20 donation per person and donations will be split between both clubs. Club members are encouraged to invite a friend to come to this event for a state legislative update from District 12 State Sen. Beth Mizell, District 75 State Rep. Malinda White and District 74 State Rep. Larry Frieman.
BOGALUSA, LA

