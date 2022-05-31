ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland Police Department investigating early morning fatal crash

By Jill Sperling
 2 days ago
Image Credit: Richland PD

RICHLAND, Wash. — An investigation is underway to determine the cause of a single-vehicle crash that killed the driver.

The Richland Police Department says units were sent out to the 700 block of McMurray between Jadwin and Stevens early Tuesday morning (May 31).

The roadway is now clear. However, investigators may remain on scene for several hours.

Police are asking drivers and pedestrians to avoid the area while investigators are working.

