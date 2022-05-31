ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Design

Ill-Studio Created a Formula to Classify Your Own Thoughts

By Shawn Ghassemitari
hypebeast.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article“The universe is change; our life is what our thoughts make it.” – Marcus Aurelius, Meditations. Hearing the phrase multi-disciplinary studio is like reading the word culture, it means everything and nothing at the same time. Yet you see it everywhere and from every studio and agency....

hypebeast.com

Comments / 0

Related
zeiy

Opinion: 6 Habits That Kill a Relationship Every Time

**This blog post is based on my thinking and my opinion. Every day, it seems, we encounter another story of the latest couple in a long-term relationship that's coming to an end. While these breakups might be sudden and unexpected, they usually follow a specific pattern. These are six things that kill a relationship every time.
hypebeast.com

Air Jordan 3 Winterized Gets Equipped With a Black and Gold Palette

When Fall and Winter seasons peak through and you’re naturally forced to deal with more rain, sleet and snow, it’s imperative to have a pair of sneakers on deck that can keep you cozy and effectively combat harsher weather conditions. During this time of the year, Jordan Brand will often supply various retro silhouettes with more seasonal-inspired upgrades and this year we’re going to see this Air Jordan 3 Winterized be brought to life.
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tumblr#Look And Feel#Octopus#Google Map#Supreme#Chanel#Soulwax#Nocta#Mercedes#Ecal#Paris National Opera
hypebeast.com

'Stranger Things 4' Producer Addresses Questions of Will Byers' Sexuality

Stranger Things producer Shawn Levy has addressed the fan questions surrounding the sexuality of Noah Schnapp’s Will Byers. Readers who have yet to watch season four should be warned of the spoilers ahead. While speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Levy did not directly answer the question of whether Will is...
TV SERIES
hypebeast.com

Sans Gêne Is the New Unisex Label Committed to Humanity

In the growing fashion landscape, several brands are rooting their philosophy in not just clothes, but deeper social values. In tune with this mission, Sans Gêne is the new unisex label committed to humanity. Founded by Caroline McCaul, the new label recently launched its debut collection for the Pre-Fall...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Stacy Ann

Toxic Behavioral Patterns Affect Relationships

My friend Brandy would be the first person to tell you that a side of her comes out a few months after dating someone that is outright mean. “I don’t know why, but after the initial honeymoon phase, I will start losing it on the person I’m dating. I think I'm testing them because I was hurt in the past, but it’s not okay, and I know that if I don’t change, I’m never going to be able to have a fully healthy relationship.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Design
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Meditation
hypebeast.com

New Balance 1500 "Fluid Minimalist" Pack Comes Built With Light Gray Upppers

It’s no secret that New Balance is making a ton of noise in the sneaker world for its collaborative range, but another element of the brand that has garnered them much success is the fact that its GR lineup does numbers as well. And this season, a multitude of the Boston-based brand’s silhouettes will be increasing their output, one being the New Balance 1500 which has just surfaced in a brand new “Fluid Minimalist” colorway.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Oakley Readies Return of its Mumbo Pro M Frame Surf Eyewear

As part of its “MUZM” collection, a carefully curated selection of re-released styles with new interpretations infused with today’s innovative technology, Oakley is now set to bring back its iconic ’90s surf eyewear, the Mumbo and Pro M Frame. Originally released more than 25 years ago, the styles will be re-introduced as a bundle in a limited edition release.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

PLEASURES and Dr. Martens' SS22 Part 2 Collab Dresses the 1461 Bex

Continuing their collaborative relationship, PLEASURES and Dr. Martens have now revealed their upcoming Spring/Summer 2022 collaboration. Centered around the 1461 Bex, the release sees the two build on their ties to music subcultures to celebrate ’90s grunge styling and DIY spirit. The SS22 follow-up investigates the updated 1461 shoe...
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Balenciaga Expands “The Lost Tape” With Fall 2022 Campaign

Still reigning as one of the world’s hottest brands, Balenciaga unveiled its new Fall 2022 campaign. The new campaign expands on “The Lost Tape” theme that encapsulated the brand’s ’90s-inspired collection. Specifically, the theme champions fashion ideas of this period while presenting “a message from...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

Sabukaru Taps CCP.FM For Weatherproof "SCC Cycling Jacket"

In anticipation of its very first kiosk-style pop-up in Tokyo, Sabukaru has partnered with outdoor apparel label CCP.FM to develop a water-resistant coach jacket designed for cycling. The upcoming Sabukaru x CPP.FM coach jacket features a sleek black build with double two-way zippers and a buttoned flap. Reflective SCC logos are printed on the back collar for extra visibility on the road and three hidden pockets allow for seamless storage.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Rick Owens "SWAMPGOD" Collection Praises Nonconformity

Rick Owens is no stranger to exceeding the norm and turning heads. His alluring, otherworldly designs inspired SWAMPGOD, also known as Arturo Boem, to take a page out of his unconventional book. The result manifested a collaboration unlike any other: Rick Owens SWAMPGOD by END. SWAMPGOD fostered a relationship with...
hypebeast.com

TUMI Taps Razer for Green-Lit Esports Accessories Capsule

Following the launch of its new “ATLAS” fragrance for men last month, TUMI has tapped gaming lifestyle label Razer for a limited-edition capsule of esports-inspired accessories. Razer’s triple-headed snake logo and signature green accents command the range, with TUMI’s DNA at the core of each piece. For utility,...
VIDEO GAMES
hypebeast.com

Here's a Look at Some Watches That Are Following Current FW22 Fashion Trends

There was a time when the watch was a crucial accessory to any outfit. You had the suit, tie, shoes, belt, and finally, the watch to tie it all together. For ’80s Hong Kong, it was the Rolex two-tone Datejust — much like the black submariner has found its way as a streetwear staple, the 36mm Datejust was a go-to for the yuppies of Central.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Concepts "Home Plate" Collection Dreams of a New England Summer

Following its highly-anticipated Nike Air Max 1 collaboration, Concepts returns with a new Summer capsule that captures the charm of a summer baseball game in Boston. “It might not be surprising that a brand built in the shadows of the Green Monster has an affinity for America’s pastime,” Concepts writes in a press release. “Of course, for Concepts, that connection builds far beyond play on the diamond. Baseball is a feeling, best expressed through the classic look of its uniform and the casual elegance of New England summer style.”
hypebeast.com

Kanye West Hops on Vory's New Single "Daylight"

Kanye West has joined forces with DONDA collaborator Vory on his new track “Daylight.”. The track, which Ye produced alongside 88-Keys, Ojivolta and Evan Mast, first surfaced on preliminary tracklists for Ye’s DONDA and was previously played publicly during the album’s Las Vegas listening party. Now, “Daylight” is slated to appear on Vory’s forthcoming debut album, Lost Souls, which is scheduled to debut on Friday, June 3.
MUSIC
hypebeast.com

Take a Closer Look at the Highlights of ACRONYM's SS22 Technical Outerwear

Following Drop A and B of its Spring/Summer 2022 collection via HBX, we now have a closer look at the highlights of ACRONYM‘s technical jackets this season. Leading the latest lineup of outerwear is the black J96-GT jacket, made waterproof, windproof, and breathable with a GORE-TEX® PRO exterior. The jacket also features a detachable hood, four water-repellent zip pockets on the front, a press-stud-secured zip closure, as well as a 3L GORE-TEX Pro Bucket Hat that can be styled together or separately. Another piece that continues the brand’s affinity for functionality is the 2L Gore-Tex Infinium™ Windstopper® Jacket with an interior removable sling that acts as a cross-body strap for ease of carrying the jacket around. The J94-VT, in contrast, has more focus on aesthetics with a chenille panel of a “Wildcard” graphic on the left chest, drawn from an exploration of the collegiate varsity look. Rounding out the range is the lightweight Nylon Stretch Contour Jacket.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy