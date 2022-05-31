ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG "Heirloom" Bears a Fall-Friendly Fit

hypebeast.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf there’s one thing to know about Jordan Brand this year it’s the fact there will certainly be no shortage of Air Jordan 1 releases. The release calendars for the brand’s Summer and Fall lineups are starting to rapidly grow with...

hypebeast.com

Comments / 0

Related
hypebeast.com

Nike Air Trainer 1 "Chlorophyll" Is Getting Another Retro Release

Tinker Hatfield is responsible for engineering some of the most culture-shifting sneaker silhouettes and colorways for. and Jordan Brand. For the former, the iconic designer has a laundry list of Sportswear makeups in his Swoosh portfolio, one being the Nike Air Trainer 1 “Chlorophyll” which is slated to get another retro release. This iteration serves as a follow-up to its retro bring back from 2020.
LIFESTYLE
hypebeast.com

Air Jordan 13 Pops Up With the "French Blue" Motif

The Air Jordan 13 has been fairly active with its releases thus far in 2022. We’ve seen the high-cut model arrive in various palettes including “Court Purple” and “Del Sol” schemes, and it has elected to borrow a classic “French Blue” theme. Jordan...
BEAUTY & FASHION
hypebeast.com

Air Jordan 3 Winterized Gets Equipped With a Black and Gold Palette

When Fall and Winter seasons peak through and you’re naturally forced to deal with more rain, sleet and snow, it’s imperative to have a pair of sneakers on deck that can keep you cozy and effectively combat harsher weather conditions. During this time of the year, Jordan Brand will often supply various retro silhouettes with more seasonal-inspired upgrades and this year we’re going to see this Air Jordan 3 Winterized be brought to life.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Here Is the First Look at the Jordan Two Trey "Raptors"

Since revealing its new hybrid Jordan Brand model, the Jordan Two Trey which is inspired by seven different classic silhouettes, has arrived in a “Raptors” color scheme. The shoe, which is constructed in mixed mesh, synthetic and patent leather mudguards as well as AJ11-inspired branding on the label and tongues. The silhouette comes in an all-black base that sits atop a white midsole and red rubber outsole with additional purple details on the Jumpman logo on the tongue and heel tabs. The shoe takes on the colorway of the traditional Toronto Raptors branding. The design is also a nod to the “Raptors” Air Jordan 7 color blocking.
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#Retro#Jordan Brand
hypebeast.com

Official Look at the Air Jordan 4 "Zen Master"

Active is one adjective that can best describe the energy of the Air Jordan 4 this year as it has already been released in a slew of striking colorways and has an array of iterations that are in line to drop in the coming months. One of the latter is the Air Jordan 4 “Zen Master” which, after surfacing via early imagery at the top of 2022 has now been revealed via official images.
MICHAEL JORDAN
hypebeast.com

Take an Official Look at the Rui Hachimura x Air Jordan 36 "Global Game"

Following the release of an Air Jordan 8 earlier last winter, Washington Wizards star Rui Hachimura now reveals another similarly-themed collaboration with Jordan Brand, the Air Jordan 36 “Global Games.” The upcoming performance pairs continue to pay homage to Hachimura’s Japanese roots, arriving in a dried clay works-like makeup with bright red piping accents and Kanji text. Pull tabs on the tongue arrive in a traditional gridded design, featuring mismatched Jumpman and Hachimura’s samurai logos, which were designed by his mother in honor of Hachimura’s family name.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

On-Foot Look at the Air Jordan 11 "Cherry"

When the holidays come around, sneaker lovers start to build up a substantial amount of excitement as Jordan Brand will typically end the year off with some retro bangers. The tradition for the brand is to always release a special Air Jordan 11 colorway whether it be a classic or a modernized variation, and this year this “Cherry” colorway seen above is getting an official launch.
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Nike
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
hypebeast.com

Official Images of the Air Jordan 5 "Green Bean"

Michael Jordan influence on sneaker culture is so far beyond his playing days that he’s got a cornucopia of colorways that have reached their own level of iconic status even if he didn’t actually lace them up in-game. One of these iterations is the Air Jordan 5 “Green Bean” which after originally dropping in 2006 is gearing up to receive a retro release this season. After surfacing via early pictures in January, the brand has finally released its official images.
BEAUTY & FASHION
hypebeast.com

Here's an In-Depth Look at the Air Jordan 1 "Friends & Family" PE Sample

Earlier this year, Las Vegas Aces forward Dearica Marie gave everyone a glimpse at the player exclusive Air Jordan 1 “Friends & Family” pair that was gifted to all Jordan Brand athletes. English Sole just graced us with a closer look at a sample edition that boasts of an ever-changing color outfit giving off a full top-to-bottom chameleon vibe.
APPAREL
hotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 4 "Midnight Navy" Rumored Release Date Revealed

One of the most popular Jumpman silhouettes is the Air Jordan 4. This is an iconic sneaker that came out over 30 years ago. This shoe continues to get new colorways and 2022 is proving to be yet another strong year for the offering. There have been plenty of teasers to go around, and Instagram sneaker insider @zsneakerheadz has been doing a great job of keeping us informed with the latest scoops.
APPAREL
Complex

Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 Expected to Release in 2023

Jordan Brand will collaborate with Nike SB on an Air Jordan 4 that’s scheduled to release in March 2023, a sneaker industry source tells Complex. News of the collaboration was first reported by Nice Kicks on Monday. No photos of the upcoming project have leaked, and the image shown...
APPAREL
Hypebae

Birkin Bags Inspire the Latest Women's Air Jordan

Jordan Brand took to Instagram to announce Isabelle Harrison of the Dallas Wings as the newest addition to their roster of athletes. In the post, Isabelle not-so-sneakily previews an upcoming Air Jordan 1 High silhouette in a familiar color scheme. The model’s orange, black and white make up is a...
DALLAS, TX
hypebeast.com

The Air Jordan 1 '85 Returns in a "Panda" Colorway

Over the years, the simple two-tone “Panda” colorway has been a popular colorway across Nike’s classic lineup of Dunks and Air Force 1’s. Following the reveal of a Nike Dunk High “White Panda” scheduled for the summer, Jordan Brand now brings back the Air Jordan 1 ‘85 in “Black/White.”
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
sneakernews.com

Southern Voodoo Practices Inspire This Upcoming Jordan Zion 2

The abundance of culture and tradition in Louisiana has served Jordan Brand well in regards to creating fun and exciting concepts around Zion Williamson’s special edition footwear. From the muddy waters to the spooky deities, the South has made its way onto Jordan Zion footwear — and it certainly does so on this upcoming Jordan Zion 2 signature shoe.
LOUISIANA STATE
hotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 1 High OG "Starfish" Gets New Rumored Release Date

Every single year, the sneaker world is given an impressive number of Air Jordan 1 colorways. This makes a whole lot of sense when you consider how the Jordan 1 is one of the best shoes of all time. It is a silhouette that will forever be timeless, and fans cannot get enough of it. The Instagram sneaker account @zsneakerheadz is always giving us teasers, and recently they provided another for the "Starfish" colorway.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Nike Reveals a "Prep School" Inspired Air Max 95

While known for pushing the boundaries of technology and innovation,. continues to breathe new life into its retro silhouettes. A staple for decades, the Air Max 95 once again takes on a fresh look. This human anatomy-inspired sneaker stays true to its original shape as Nike combines it with a “Prep School” themed colorway.
RETAIL
hypebeast.com

Take a Look at the Air Jordan 11 CMFT Low "Space Jam"

The classic Air Jordan 11 continues to be an inspiration for upcoming Jordan Brand silhouettes. Recently, the brand’s newest model, the Two Trey was revealed and showcased many of the Jordan 11 design elements fused into the silhouette. The latest iteration of the Air Jordan 11 CMFT Low is...
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Early Glimpse of the Air Jordan 3 Winterized "Archaeo Brown"

Footwear products that are intentionally designed to ward off slippery terrain typically come with bulky bodies and over-technical aesthetics, but Jordan Brand‘s ongoing Winterized flips the script in helping you be fly and protective at the same time. We’ve seen this treatment land on various silhouettes such as the Air Jordan 4 and Air Jordan 14, and now the Air Jordan 3 is getting its moment to be reinforced with harsh weather-ready materials.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Nike Officially Announces Its 2022 Puerto Rico, Be True and N7 Collections for Summer 2022

Aside from all of the innovative and stylish products that it rolls out every year,. continues to win over the hearts of sportswear consumers for all of its purpose-driven work. The brand isn’t afraid to take a stand on political issues and it will often show love to various communities through special product releases. The latter is reflected in this year’s Puerto Rico, Be True and N7 collections, all of which have been officially announced by the Beaverton imprint.
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy