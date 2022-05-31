What to know about the 2022 Iowa high school state soccer tournaments in Des Moines

Schools from across the state will take the pitch starting this week in hopes of earning Iowa’s high school soccer championships.

Matches for girls teams began Tuesday at Cownie Soccer Complex in Des Moines . The semifinals are on Thursday and the championship matches are Saturday .

The boys state soccer tournament begins Wednesday at Cownie . Class 1A teams will open quarterfinal play at noon. The first game of the day for 2A will start at 2:30 p.m. while 3A’s first game of the day starts at 5 p.m.

Semifinal matches are Friday and championships are Saturday .

Are tickets available for the Iowa state soccer tournaments?

Tickets are available for the girls and boys state soccer tournaments.

Tickets for the girls tournament are $10. Tickets are not being sold at Cownie Soccer Complex and must be purchased online .

Tickets for the boys tournament also are not being sold at Cownie Soccer Complex and must be purchased online .

How much will parking cost at Cownie Soccer Complex?

Parking for the 2022 Iowa state soccer tournaments will be $10 per car at Cownie Soccer Complex. Spectators will be asked to pay $10 per car if they leave the complex and wish to re-enter.

Outside food and beverages will not be allowed at the complex. Alcohol and smoking at the complex are also prohibited. Tailgating and pets will not allowed. However, spectators will be allowed to bring lawn chairs, strollers and umbrellas. Service animals will be permitted at the complex.

Here’s a look at the parking map.

Will the matches from the Iowa state soccer tournament be broadcasted?

Yes. The Iowa High School Sports Network will broadcast boys' matches from this year’s Iowa state soccer tournament via livestream.

Those matches can be seen on the IHSSN website or app .

Girls' tournament matches for this year's tournament will be livestreamed here .

