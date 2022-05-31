ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

What to know about the 2022 Iowa high school state soccer tournaments in Des Moines

By Emery Glover, Des Moines Register
The Des Moines Register
The Des Moines Register
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tC988_0fvpKx9n00

Schools from across the state will take the pitch starting this week in hopes of earning Iowa’s high school soccer championships.

Matches for girls teams began Tuesday at Cownie Soccer Complex in Des Moines . The semifinals are on Thursday and the championship matches are Saturday .

The boys state soccer tournament begins Wednesday at Cownie . Class 1A teams will open quarterfinal play at noon. The first game of the day for 2A will start at 2:30 p.m. while 3A’s first game of the day starts at 5 p.m.

Semifinal matches are Friday and championships are Saturday .

More: Here's what happened at the 2022 Iowa girls state soccer quarterfinals

More: Wilmont Manneh has become a Johnston soccer legend while helping pay the bills at home

Are tickets available for the Iowa state soccer tournaments?

Tickets are available for the girls and boys state soccer tournaments.

Tickets for the girls tournament are $10. Tickets are not being sold at Cownie Soccer Complex and must be purchased online .

Tickets for the boys tournament also are not being sold at Cownie Soccer Complex and must be purchased online .

How much will parking cost at Cownie Soccer Complex?

Parking for the 2022 Iowa state soccer tournaments will be $10 per car at Cownie Soccer Complex. Spectators will be asked to pay $10 per car if they leave the complex and wish to re-enter.

Outside food and beverages will not be allowed at the complex. Alcohol and smoking at the complex are also prohibited. Tailgating and pets will not allowed. However, spectators will be allowed to bring lawn chairs, strollers and umbrellas. Service animals will be permitted at the complex.

Here’s a look at the parking map.

Will the matches from the Iowa state soccer tournament be broadcasted?

Yes. The Iowa High School Sports Network will broadcast boys' matches from this year’s Iowa state soccer tournament via livestream.

Those matches can be seen on the IHSSN website or app .

Girls' tournament matches for this year's tournament will be livestreamed here .

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: What to know about the 2022 Iowa high school state soccer tournaments in Des Moines

Comments / 0

Related
We Are Iowa

What's on the ballot for 2022 primaries in Iowa?

IOWA, USA — Primary elections in Iowa are Tuesday, June 7. Your polling location and district may have changed since the last time you voted, and ballots can be complicated. Polling locations are open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m on June 7. Completed, mailed ballots must be in to election officers by 8 p.m.
IOWA STATE
bleedingheartland.com

Welcome to Iowa, land of entrapment

Carl Olsen is the founder of Iowans for Medical Marijuana. If you have travel plans this summer, you might want to consider a route that avoids Iowa. Last week, the Iowa Supreme Court denied protection for an out-of-state medical marijuana patient. William Morris covered the ruling for the Des Moines...
IOWA STATE
dmcityview.com

Hit the road: The finest and quirkiest road trip destinations Iowa has to offer

One summer, my dad took our family across the state on a road-trip frenzy. Every weekend brought us to a new destination. We visited the Field of Dreams, where the 1989 baseball flick of the same name was filmed. We took photos behind Buddy Holly’s giant rimmed glasses, marking the site of the plane crash that killed Holly, Ritchie Valens and The Big Bopper “The Day the Music Died.” We walked along the High Trestle Bridge, glowing with blue light on a windy night. We stood outside the American Gothic House, posing like the farmer and his daughter in Grant Wood’s 1930 painting.
DES MOINES, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Des Moines, IA
Education
State
Iowa State
Des Moines, IA
Sports
Local
Iowa Education
Local
Iowa Sports
City
Des Moines, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Iowa schools struggle to fill positions as educators leave the profession

DES MOINES, Iowa — Much like the rest of the country, Iowa school districts are seeing more teachers leave the profession than they have in the past few years. We do have a larger number than normal, of folks, who decided to leave the field of education," says Mike Beranek, the President of the Iowa State Education Association.
IOWA STATE
Axios Des Moines

Small Iowa town wages annexation war against Ankeny's expansion plans

Alleman — a small central Iowa city of around 450 people — wants to more than double its territory by annexing unincorporated land.Why it matters: Alleman Mayor Bob Kramme told Axios the move would help protect the town from Ankeny's rapid expansion efforts. Specifically, the unincorporated area Alleman wants to claim would prevent Ankeny from building an estimated 2,000 homes. Driving the news: Polk County supervisors on Monday rejected Alleman's request for support of its proposal to annex nearly 1,970 acres, an effort the city says has the consent of almost 81% of the area's landowners.Supervisors cited concerns that Alleman's...
ANKENY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Teacher Resignations Up By 15% This Year

(Des Moines, IA) — The Iowa State Education Association says teacher resignations in the state are up by 15-percent this year – reflecting a national trend. An I-S-E-A spokesperson says that’s the highest turnover seen in a few years. Coy Marquardt tells K-C-C-I/T-V teachers are tired or worn out. He says along with increased stress from the pandemic and gun violence many educators feel that political issues have entered the classroom and are attacking their profession. Johnston and Waukee school districts say they are seeing more than 60 teachers resigning or retiring this summer.
DES MOINES, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa Republican legislative primaries reveal party divisions

Rep. Dean Fisher, R-Montour, held his seat in the Iowa House of Representatives for nine years serving District 72. But starting next year, that seat will no longer exist. Iowa’s newly redistricted election maps went into effect this year, changing the boundaries of many seats in the state Legislature. While the represented area has changed, […] The post Iowa Republican legislative primaries reveal party divisions appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Girls And Boys#Alcohol#Boys State#Highschoolsports#Cownie Soccer Complex#3a
iheart.com

11 Iowa Counties Report Invasive Species of Jumping Worms

(Iowa) -- 11 Iowa counties are reporting an invasive species of jumping worms. Iowa State University Entomologist Donald Lewis says the worms get their name by the way they jump when they're disturbed. He says, over time, the species will eat enough organic matter to change soil composition, leading to erosion and other problems. The worms originated in East Asia were noticed in Illinois and Wisconsin first but have been spreading in Iowa in recent years, first detected in 2017. Iowa counties that have reported jumping worms include:
IOWA STATE
Mix 97-3

Iowa’s Charlie Jones Transfers Within Conference

Last week, it made headlines that wide receiver and return specialist Charlie Jones entered the transfer portal. Now, the former Hawkeye may have a new home. Surprisingly, Jones will be transferring within the conference, and within the Big Ten West. Jones will reportedly join the Purdue Boilermaker football program, per...
WATERLOO, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Livestream
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
KDHL AM 920

NE Iowa Father & Son Sentenced For Taking Part in US Capitol Riot

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A federal judge on Wednesday sentenced a northern Iowa father and son to prison for their participation in the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021. Daryl Johnson, 51, and his son Daniel Johnson, 30, both of St. Ansgar, admitted to entering the building through a broken window and pushing through a police line once inside.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Northern Iowa father, son get prison time for Capitol riot

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A federal judge has sentenced a northern Iowa father and son to prison for their participation in the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021. Daryl Johnson, 51, and his son Daniel Johnson, 30, both of St. Ansgar, admitted to entering the building through a broken window and pushing through a police line once inside. Daryl Johnson will serve 30 days in jail and Daniel Johnson with serve four months. Defense attorneys for both men sought probation and no jail time. Federal Judge Dabney Friedrich handed down the sentences in Washington.
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Iowa man to self-deport after running out of visa options

NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Laurens Van Beek didn’t have a choice about moving from the Netherlands to the U.S.—he was only a kid. “I was seven when we moved to the United States, and I was eight when I moved to Iowa and I’ve been here ever since. I went to Mark Twain Elementary, to South East Junior High, to Iowa City High, and then to the University of Iowa for my degree and stuck around to work for IDT here in Coralville.”
IOWA STATE
Hot 104.7

Great Knights of Columbus, Ron Burgundy Grew Up In Iowa?

Add Ron Burgundy to your list of "celebrities who call Iowa home." The "hall of fame" newscaster grew up in Haggleworth, Iowa. The first time we met Ron Burgundy was in 2004 when the movie Anchorman was released and he was the star of the 6'clock news, along with his channel 4 news team.
IOWA STATE
KBUR

In bear-barren state, Iowa officials issue bear safety tips

Dubuque, IA (AP) — Iowa has hardly any bears, but one keeps popping up in Dubuque and has led state and city officials to advise residents to be on guard for black bear encounters. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources and the city of Dubuque issued a “bear aware”...
DUBUQUE, IA
KCRG.com

Audit finds more than $12K in improper disbursements by Iowa Safe Schools

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Safe Schools had more than $12,200 in improper disbursements over four years, according to a new report from Iowa State Auditor Rob Sand. Sand released the report on Wednesday detailing the improper disbursements of Federal Victims of Crime Act Assistance Funds. The Attorney Genera’s...
IOWA STATE
The Des Moines Register

The Des Moines Register

2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
538K+
Views
ABOUT

The Des Moines Register is the number one source for Des Moines and Iowa breaking news, jobs, real estate, photos, videos and blogs.

 http://desmoinesregister.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy