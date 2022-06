The Philadelphia 76ers officially have a first-round pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. Well, at least they do once the 23rd pick is made and transferred to them via the Stepien Rule. Despite attaching the selection to the trade for James Harden, the Brooklyn Nets held the option to defer the pick to 2023. With the draft class perceived to be stronger and the hopes the selection would be better, the Nets elected to do just this.

