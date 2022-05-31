6 Crystal Clear Swimming Holes In Tennessee To Visit This Summer That Are Completely Free

Tennessee summers are made for exploring the Great Smoky Mountains and finding new trails to host your next adventure.

There's an abundance of creeks, lakes, and waterfalls perfect for cooling down on a humid day.

These crystal clear pools on some hiking trails are ideal for escaping from the sun. Not only are these spots natural beauties, but they're also all free.

When looking for a shimmering swimming hole to relax into this summer, this list will guide you to cheap refreshing fun.

The North Chick Blue Hole

Address: 354 Montlake Rd., Soddy-Daisy, TN

Why You Need To Go: Just about 20 minutes from Chattanooga, North Chickamauga Creek runs down, creating a gorge that has beautiful blue swimming holes.

Stillhouse Hollow Falls

Address: Stillhouse Hollow Falls State Natural Area, TN

Why You Need To Go: This natural area encompasses about 90-acres and is home to this 75-foot waterfall with a clear and cool natural swimming pool. Parking is extremely limited here and can get busy on the weekends.

Foster Falls

Address: 498 Foster Rd., Sequatchie, TN

Why You Need To Go: This hike will take you to a 60-foot free-falling waterfall. There's also a shimmering pool below for a cool summer swim.

Fall Creek Falls

Address: 2009 Village Camp Rd., Spencer, TN

Why You Need To Go: This spot is home to one of the highest waterfalls in the Eastern U.S., with several swimming holes that will call your name.

Fort Dickerson Park Quarry

Address: 550 Augusta Ave., Knoxville, TN

Why You Need To Go: With beautiful blue-hued waters and pretty shorelines, many people like to kayak or paddleboard here.

Ozone Falls

Address: 14563 TN-1, Rockwood, TN

Why You Need To Go: This famous waterfall was featured in the live-action version of The Jungle Book. You'll feel like you've landed right in the jungle under this 110-foot waterfall.

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

This article has been updated since it was originally published on June, 16 2020.