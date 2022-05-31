ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

6 Crystal Clear Swimming Holes In Tennessee To Visit This Summer That Are Completely Free

By Megan Manning, Maeve Browne
Narcity USA
Narcity USA
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZZhI7_0fvpJ3DV00

Tennessee summers are made for exploring the Great Smoky Mountains and finding new trails to host your next adventure.

There's an abundance of creeks, lakes, and waterfalls perfect for cooling down on a humid day.

These crystal clear pools on some hiking trails are ideal for escaping from the sun. Not only are these spots natural beauties, but they're also all free.

When looking for a shimmering swimming hole to relax into this summer, this list will guide you to cheap refreshing fun.

The North Chick Blue Hole

Address: 354 Montlake Rd., Soddy-Daisy, TN

Why You Need To Go: Just about 20 minutes from Chattanooga, North Chickamauga Creek runs down, creating a gorge that has beautiful blue swimming holes.

Stillhouse Hollow Falls

Address: Stillhouse Hollow Falls State Natural Area, TN

Why You Need To Go: This natural area encompasses about 90-acres and is home to this 75-foot waterfall with a clear and cool natural swimming pool. Parking is extremely limited here and can get busy on the weekends.

Foster Falls

Address: 498 Foster Rd., Sequatchie, TN

Why You Need To Go: This hike will take you to a 60-foot free-falling waterfall. There's also a shimmering pool below for a cool summer swim.

Fall Creek Falls

Address: 2009 Village Camp Rd., Spencer, TN

Why You Need To Go: This spot is home to one of the highest waterfalls in the Eastern U.S., with several swimming holes that will call your name.

Fort Dickerson Park Quarry

Address: 550 Augusta Ave., Knoxville, TN

Why You Need To Go: With beautiful blue-hued waters and pretty shorelines, many people like to kayak or paddleboard here.

Ozone Falls

Address: 14563 TN-1, Rockwood, TN

Why You Need To Go: This famous waterfall was featured in the live-action version of The Jungle Book. You'll feel like you've landed right in the jungle under this 110-foot waterfall.

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

This article has been updated since it was originally published on June, 16 2020.

Comments / 8

WHISPERS
3d ago

not any where close to any of these areas the shootings are only in the big cities Nashville, Chattanooga area's cities

Reply
3
Related
Go Backpacking

9 Best Scenic Drives In Tennessee

Tennessee – the “Volunteer State” – is famous for its scenic woods and majestic mountains. However, travelers shouldn't forget that there are several other reasons to visit the gorgeous Appalachian state. This landlocked Southeastern territory contains many country music legacies, a plethora of museums, and resort...
TENNESSEE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
City
Rockwood, TN
City
Chattanooga, TN
State
Tennessee State
City
Soddy-daisy, TN
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
Awesome 92.3

A State Park In Missouri Is In Running For The Best In Camping

I have an extended family member who likes to take a ride in his RV. If he could ever keep his RV running, he would love to travel the Show Me State. There a quite a lot of State Parks with some beautiful scenery and have great places to camp, and sleep in your RV. One of those State Parks in Johnson Shut-In State Park and it is in the running for the best State Park.
SEDALIA, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swimming Hole#Responsible Travel#Swimming Pool#Instagram
WJHL

Bear sightings increase in Northeast Tennessee

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – News Channel 11 viewers have been reporting an increase in bear sightings over the past week. Photos and security camera footage have spotted black bears trekking across front yards and even coming up onto porches. Officials with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency told News Channel 11 that the increased sightings […]
HILTONS, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Johnson City Press

Watch now - What's cooking: Lobster Dogs Food Truck of Tennessee

Maybe you haven’t heard of it. Maybe you’re a devotee. It is by its very nature something you more than likely can’t have every day. It’s been popping up around Northeast Tennessee for about three years, offering a taste of New England, day by day, at local venues ranging from bank parking lots to breweries.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
whopam.com

400 Mile Yard Sale gets underway, continues through the weekend

The 400 Mile Yard sale officially got underway Thursday, and people will be able to bargain hunt throughout the weekend while traveling U.S. 68. Christian and Todd counties are just one of many locations taking part in the annual occasion, and with the cooler weather and lack of rain in the forecast for the weekend, it’s shaping up to be a super-sized event. Brent Spurlin in Elkton says his sale has already seen a good amount of people, and it’s been fun meeting new people and catching up with familiar faces.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
Narcity USA

Narcity USA

23K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Welcome to your digital downtown. Find everything you need to know about anywhere you want to go — because you live in the most interesting place in the world.✨

 https://www.narcity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy