Somerset County, NJ

New Jersey AG Opens Probe Into ‘Very Unusual’ 2014 Murders

By Allison Quinn
TheDailyBeast
 2 days ago
The New Jersey Attorney General’s Office has launched an investigation into the “very unusual” unsolved murder of a prominent couple in 2014 after family and friends spent years denouncing the initial finding that it was a murder-suicide. The murders of John and Joyce Sheridan are the...

New Jersey State
Somerset County, NJ
Somerset, NJ
Crime & Safety
CBS Philly

Officials Investigating Fiery Crash That Killed 1 Person Outside New Jersey School For The Deaf In Ewing Township

EWING TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — A fiery crash outside the New Jersey School for the Deaf in Mercer County has killed one person. Crews rushed to the intersection of Lower Ferry Road and Stuyvesant Avenue in Ewing Township around 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday. Investigators say the car crashed into a fence in front of the school and caught fire. One person was pronounced dead at the scene. The cause of the crash is under investigation.
EWING TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

I just moved to New Jersey from Alabama. Here’s what shocked me.

Let’s talk about culture shock. As I’m quickly learning, when people in New Jersey talk about cultural disorientation, it’s often about interstate rivalries: North Jerseyans apparently mock their more rural South Jersey neighbors and vice versa. Meanwhile Central Jersey fights simply to be acknowledged, do I have that right? Even as all these people live, at most, two hours away from each other?
ALABAMA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Georgia Secretary of State Testifies Before Grand Jury Probing Trump’s Bid to Overturn Election

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger began testifying Thursday before a Georgia grand jury investigating former President Donald Trump’s attempts to overturn President Joe Biden’s win in the 2020 election. Raffensperger is a key witness in the investigation, which was launched by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis after Raffensperger’s infamous call with Trump in January 2021 became public. Trump asked the state’s top election official to “find” the votes to win Georgia’s election, which Raffensperger took as a threat, according to his book. Willis has also subpoenaed several other Georgia election officials, as well as documents from the secretary of state’s office relevant to the call and the 2020 election, to build his case. If the special grand jury recommends charges against Trump or his allies, Willis can seek an indictment from a regular grand jury in Fulton County.
GEORGIA STATE
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com

Multiple injured in Ewing crash on Pennington Road

EWING TWP, N.J. (PBN) Police are investigating a two-car crash at Ewingville Road and Pennington Road. At least one child and two adults were injured in the crash that happened just after 9:30 Pm Tuesday. The Ewing township fire department responded for reportedly people trapped. Three ambulances and two paramedics transported the victims to the Capital Health trauma center.
PENNINGTON, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Threats made against NJ schools week after Texas massacre

A week after a gunman opened fire inside a Texas elementary school killing 21 people, threats were reported against two New Jersey schools on Tuesday. Lakewood High School went on lockdown Tuesday afternoon after a report of someone with an assault rife nearby while a threat was made against Newark schools in the comments section of a media outlet's Facebook page. The threats appear to have been unfounded.
TEXAS STATE
TheDailyBeast

