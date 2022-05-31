New Jersey AG Opens Probe Into ‘Very Unusual’ 2014 Murders

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger began testifying Thursday before a Georgia grand jury investigating former President Donald Trump’s attempts to overturn President Joe Biden’s win in the 2020 election. Raffensperger is a key witness in the investigation, which was launched by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis after Raffensperger’s infamous call with Trump in January 2021 became public. Trump asked the state’s top election official to “find” the votes to win Georgia’s election, which Raffensperger took as a threat, according to his book. Willis has also subpoenaed several other Georgia election officials, as well as documents from the secretary of state’s office relevant to the call and the 2020 election, to build his case. If the special grand jury recommends charges against Trump or his allies, Willis can seek an indictment from a regular grand jury in Fulton County.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO