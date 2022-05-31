Jamie Campbell Bower Plays 4 Characters in 1 in "Stranger Things" Season 4

Brett Gelman is ready for this Stranger Things 4 moment. Whether it’s turning his scene-stealing character Murray Bauman into his own brand of action hero, or channeling his comedy and red-carpet icons from the ‘70s into his personal style, Gelman is enjoying every moment of the bright spotlight that comes from an expanded role in the biggest show on Netflix. Stranger Things 4 launched the first seven episodes of its nine-episode season on May 27th, and Gelman has been promoted from guest to series regular. This year, journalist Murray travels to Russia with Winona Ryder’s Joyce to try to spring Jim Hopper (David Harbour) from a Russian prison. The plotline allowed Gelman to blend action and comedy in ways that he’d never really done before, and he checked in with GQ to talk about the new tone, the acting icons that influenced him, and the importance of style in his life.

