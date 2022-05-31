Unionville man charged with 19 counts of domestic assault

Officers were called to a residence in the 1700 block of B Avenue in Knoxville on Sunday, May 22 at 7:15 pm. 39-year-old Shane Russell Bloodsworth was inside the residence with a female who resides there. An argument started between the two and Bloodsworth allegedly picked up a baby bottle and threw it at the female, hitting her in the face below the left eye. Due to the impact, the female was left with a red mark on her left cheek. Officers arrived and attempted to talk to Bloodsworth but he would not come out of the residence or talk via phone. Contact was finally made and Bloodsworth was charged with Domestic Abuse Assault Third or Subsequent Offense, a Class D Felony.

KNOXVILLE, IA ・ 14 HOURS AGO