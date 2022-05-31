ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sequatchie County, TN

Track team brings home gold, seven medals

By Editor
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFive members of the Sequatchie County High School track team competed at...

James Leaving East Ridge High

Longtime Coach Takes Position of Athletics Director for Hamilton County Schools. Tim James, the longtime football coach at East Ridge High School, is leaving his position at the school to take on the duties of Hamilton County athletics director. James coached at the school for more than 20 years during...
EAST RIDGE, TN
Tennessee Tulips Co. flourishing in Clinton

CLINTON, Tenn. (WATE) – A store in the heart of downtown Clinton is hooking you up with some good scents and good folks who treat their customers like family. Tennessee Tulips Co., located at 338 Market Street in Clinton, specializes in making candles that are all-natural, essential oil-infused, and refillable. Each scent is named after a classic Southern saying such as “How’s Your Mom N’ ‘Em,” “Lord Willing and the Creeks Don’t Rise,” and “Country as Cornbread.” In addition to the assortment of candles and air fresheners, you can also purchase home décor items at the store courtesy of Fun CreaShans & Home Décor.
CLINTON, TN
A New Experience on the Tennessee River

Conveniently located on the Tennessee River in downtown Chattanooga, the UTC Campus Recreation Waterfront rents kayaks, stand-up paddle boards, and canoes to enhance students' experience of all the nature Chattanooga has to offer. Equipment rentals and waterfront access are available to UTC Campus Recreation Members. By renting equipment, students are...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
You’ll Be Happy as a Clam When You Dine at this ‘Sofishticated’ Restaurant in Tennessee

Get ready to cue “Under the Sea” for this unique Nashville experience!. Ever since I visited my first aquarium a few years ago (yes, I was a little late to the game), I fell in love with the serene mock ocean views, colorful fish, and a plethora of species to learn about while seeing them live in action. Of course, the best part of many aquariums is the glass tunnels that surround you with marine wildlife to gaze at from all angles.
NASHVILLE, TN
Ms. Cheap: 22 free things to do this summer (plus 5 free festivals)

The summer calendar, which was pitifully empty the last two years because of COVID-19, is loaded with free fun. Here are my picks of 22 free (and interesting) things to do — concerts, hikes, festivals, puppet shows, history offerings, water fun, movies, culture and more. And they’re all free!
TENNESSEE STATE
Ask Hamilton – The Lookout Inn

(Above) A view of the Inn’s wing and wrap-around porch, circa 1890. Photos Courtesy of Chattanooga Public Library and Picnooga/Chattanooga Historical Society. I know that many “Gilded Age” hotels used to sit atop Lookout Mountain but are no longer there. Is it true that there was once a luxury hotel at the top of the Incline Railway? What’s the story there?
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Four-star Vols commit Cade Phillips ready to put on a show

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. — Tennessee men's basketball picked up a commitment last week from Class of 2023 four-star forward Cade Phillips. He said that choosing the Vols was an easy decision after meeting head coach Rick Barnes and the players. That says a lot coming from a legacy-born player, as...
KNOXVILLE, TN
On the Road in Cumberland County

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Crossville is a world renown destination for golfing enthusiasts but Cumberland county offers so much more to residents and visitors alike. Crossville and Cumberland county are a region on the rise, from a bustling main street full of activity and development to welcoming an innovative tech company worth millions. Crossville is a golfers paradise with 9 pristine courses and a number of disc golf courses for those that prefer golf with a twist. But once you arrive in Cumberland county there is so much to see and do, visitors will have a difficult time wanting to learn this charming East Tennessee oasis.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, TN
Cookeville fans hope to meet Paul McCartney again

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Paul McCartney fans from across the country made their way to Thompson-Boling Arena for the concert Tuesday night. One group of fans hoped to meet the Beatles legend after they met him nearly 50 years ago. “Just feel excited to see Paul again in concert, and...
COOKEVILLE, TN
Tennessee turns 226 today! Here are some Volunteer State facts to know

TENNESSEE, USA — Tennessee is celebrating 226 years of statehood!. Before the Revolutionary War, the British set aside the land that would become Tennessee for Native Americans, but people in Virginia and North Carolina illegally settled the land before it was a state, causing years of conflict and war with the Native Americans. The settlers also complained the state wasn't protecting them.
TENNESSEE STATE
Tennessee Makes Top Group For Local Running Back

Karns running back DeSean Bishop released a top eight including Tennessee on Tuesday afternoon. Purdue, Michigan State, Virginia Tech, Memphis, Coastal Carolina, Appalachian State and Middle Tennessee joined the Vols in Bishop’s top eight colleges. Bishop led local Karns High School to a 7-5 record and a run to...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Developer looking to build new ‘town’ in Powell

POWELL, Tenn. (WATE) — Farmland continues to be eyed for development in Knox County. Planning commissioners will soon discuss a concept plan to build more than 1,100 dwellings off West Emory Road. The project includes apartments, homes, retail and green space. New life could be brought to the old Bell’s Farm. “Right now, we’re just […]
POWELL, TN
Does Vanderbilt Deserve A Football Team?

It’s no secret college football runs through the SEC. I mean, it does mean more after all, but the track record speaks for itself. The conference has won 13 national championships since 2000 with Nick Saban and Alabama claiming six of those. LSU, Georgia and Florida have hoisted the trophy, too.
NASHVILLE, TN
Tennessee Congressional Candidate Odessa Kelly Wants to Stand Up For the South

Odessa Kelly is the political archetype of the happy warrior. The social justice advocate, community leader, and East Nashville native is running her rookie campaign against Trump-aligned incumbent Mark Green for Tennessee’s redrawn seventh congressional district, another in a recent spate of gerrymandered districts that has opened the once-fortified Democratic city to Republican conquest. Despite this, Kelly remains undeterred, even ebullient, in her fight for Nashville’s minority and working-class communities.
TENNESSEE STATE

