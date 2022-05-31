Track team brings home gold, seven medals

CLINTON, Tenn. (WATE) – A store in the heart of downtown Clinton is hooking you up with some good scents and good folks who treat their customers like family. Tennessee Tulips Co., located at 338 Market Street in Clinton, specializes in making candles that are all-natural, essential oil-infused, and refillable. Each scent is named after a classic Southern saying such as “How’s Your Mom N’ ‘Em,” “Lord Willing and the Creeks Don’t Rise,” and “Country as Cornbread.” In addition to the assortment of candles and air fresheners, you can also purchase home décor items at the store courtesy of Fun CreaShans & Home Décor.

CLINTON, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO