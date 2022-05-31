ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calumet City, IL

Apartment fire leaves one dead, seven hurt

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCALUMET CITY, Ill. (AP) — A fire in a Chicago-area apartment building has left one woman dead and seven people hurt —...

nypressnews.com

7 shot, 2 fatally, Wednesday in Chicago

Two people were killed and five others were wounded in citywide gun violence Wednesday. A man was shot and killed early Wednesday after speaking with someone outside an apartment in the Woodlawn neighborhood, Chicago police said. Bobby Farmby, 35, left his home in the 6200 block of South King Drive...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Man in critical condition after shooting during robbery in Longwood Manor

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man is in critical condition after he was shot during an armed robbery in Longwood Manor. Police said the 34-year-old victim was walking in the 9900 block of Vincennes Avenue just before 1 a.m., when two men with guns approached and demanded his wallet.The suspects fired shots during the robbery, hitting the victim in the head. He is in critical condition at Christ Hospital. No arrests have been made.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Elderly woman dead after fire sweeps through condo building in Calumet City

CALUMET CITY, Ill. (CBS) -- An 85-year-old woman has died and several other people needed rescuing, after a fire ripped through a residential building in Calumet City Monday night. Now dozens of people are left without a home.The fire broke out around 7 p.m. Monday on the second floor of a 312-unit condo complex at 200 Park Ave. in the Park of River Oaks Condos. Winds drove the flames all the way to the seventh floor, fire officials confirmed. There was a massive response at the building, with several dozen fire trucks on the scene and fire crews applied water to...
CALUMET CITY, IL
CBS Chicago

Video shows man firing at West Pullman restaurant in shooting that left woman injured

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police late Tuesday released video showing a shooting at a restaurant in West Pullman in April. At 2:42 a.m. Sunday, April 17, a 26-year-old woman was inside a restaurant in the 11600 block of South Halsted Street waiting to order when two men began quarreling, police said. One of the men left the restaurant and began shooting at the other man, who remained inside and returned fire, police said. During the exchange, the woman was shot once in the forearm. She was taken to Roseland Community Hospital. Video released Tuesday shows the suspect approach the restaurant – which appears to be the Maxwell Street Express – wearing a dark jacket with a fur hood, light jeans, and a white Bulls hat. The suspect is then seen firing shots at the restaurant from the parking lot, and fleeing the scene. Anyone with information is asked to call Area Two  Detectives at (312) 747-8271.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Woman struck with construction cone near CTA Roosevelt platform

CHICAGO (CBS) – A woman is taken to the hospital after being hit with a construction cone near the CTA Roosevelt platform Wednesday morning.Police said around 10:43 a.m., the woman, 23, was standing near the platform, on the 0-100 block of East Roosevelt Road, when a man, 29, approached her swinging a construction cone. The victim was struck by the cone and was transported to Northwestern Hospital in good condition. The offender was transported to Jackson Park Hospital for a mental health evaluation.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Calumet City declares local state of emergency in wake of devastating condo building fire

CALUMET CITY, Ill. (CBS) -- Calumet City Mayor Thaddeus Jones has declared a citywide state of emergency after a devastating fire ripped through a condo building this week and left 150 families displaced. The fire broke out around 7 p.m. Monday on the second floor of the 312-unit condo complex at 200 Park Ave. in Calumet City, in the Park of River Oaks Condo Association. Winds drove the flames all the way to the seventh floor. The blaze left 150 families homeless, according to Jaclyn Saucier, president of the Park of River Oaks Condo Association. ...
CALUMET CITY, IL
CBS Chicago

New images from shooting at Maxwell Street Express where one woman was injured

CHICAGO (CBS) -- There are new details and frightening new video just released of a shooting at a West Pullman restaurant. CBS 2's Sabrina Franza reports there are clear, new images of that shooter. CBS 2 first reported on the incident back in April, caught on surveillance cameras at a Maxwell Street Express at 11656 S. Halsted St. The side of the restaurant is still boarded up and it's been that way for weeks now after a gunman shot into a Maxwell Street Express.  It was 2:36 a.m. and the inside of the Maxwell Street Express was packed for an...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Off-duty Chicago firefighter injured in Oak Lawn gas station shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) --  There's new video and there are new details about who was shot at an Oak Lawn gas station late Tuesday afternoon.It happened at 5:00 at the BP gas station at 111th and Pulaski. CBS 2's Meredith Barack reports from the gas station with what she has learned. The man injured in Tuesday's shooting is an off-duty Chicago firefighter. He was grazed in the shoulder and is now recovering. Police said they are now looking for three men.They were all wearing what appear to be construction vests when they got out of a dark-colored dodge and began firing at a white Chevy suburban.Surveillance video from the gas station shows the moment those shots were fired. The gunman isn't visible, but can the driver of the SUV pumping gas, then reacting to the gunfire. He then runs towards the gas station and then back to his SUV  before driving away. The gas station itself was also hit with glass left shattered from at least three bullets. Police said the suspects then got back into their car, and sped northbound down Pulaski. License plate readers did capture the plates on the car which came back as stolen. No arrests have been made.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man, 35, fatally shot after leaving Washington Park home

CHICAGO - A man was shot and killed early Wednesday in the Washington Park neighborhood. Around 1:17 a.m., the 35-year-old left a residence in the 6200 block of South King Drive where he encountered a person outside, police said. After the two exchanged words, the suspect pulled out a gun...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

ISP investigate shooting on Dan Ryan Expressway hours after crash involving semi truck

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Illinois State Police were called to investigate a crash and shooting on the Dan Ryan Expressway just hours apart. Around 9:30 p.m., troopers responded to a rollover crash involving a semi truck. The truck hit a concrete median barrier after it was rear-ended by a car.The driver of one of the cars involved in the crash was taken to a local hospital with minor inquiries.  The semi truck was blocking inbound lanes at 79th Street. All lanes were open for morning commuters. Hours later, just before midnight, officers investigated a shooting on the same expressway. Inbound lanes were closed near 87th Street. One person was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.  This is a the 68th expressway shooting troopers responded to so far this year. After both expressway incidents, no injuries were reported, according to ISP. 
CHICAGO, IL

