Davion Pritchard on Syracuse Visit: ‘Just a Great Place’

HUNTINGTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Downtown Huntington Partners has released the June newsletter of goings on in the City of Huntington that you won’t want to miss!. Pullman Square will play host to a number of events, including the Pullman Square Farmers Market and Pullman Concert Series, both brought to you by iHeartRadio. The farmers market will be held every Wednesday and Saturday between 8:00am and 2:00pm at Pullman Square, and will offer a variety of fresh produce direct from farm to table. Heiner’s & Dutch Miller Summer Concert Series returns to Pullman Square each Thursday from 6:00pm to 9:00pm, and brings live music, vendors, restaurants, food trucks, and cool beverages.
Comments / 0