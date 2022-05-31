ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Charlotte FC Fire Coach Miguel Angel Ramirez

 2 days ago
Charlotte FC fired head coach Miguel Angel Ramirez on Tuesday.

The first-year expansion club is 5-8-1 (16 points) and in eighth place in the Eastern Conference standings entering the June international break.

Assistant coach Christian Lattanzio will finish the season as the interim head coach. Goalkeeper coach Andy Quy will remain on staff, but the remaining coaching staff was released.

“This is a difficult decision, but one we feel is best for the team at this time,” owner David Tepper said in a news release. “I want to thank Miguel and his staff for their hard work during our first season and wish them the best in their future endeavors.”

Ramirez was named the club’s first head coach in July 2021 and brought international coaching experience in Brazil, Qatar and Greece. In the preseason, he balked at his club’s roster makeup, and the front office responded by making trades to field a more competitive team.

Ramirez, a 37-year-old native of Spain, led Charlotte to the U.S. Open Cup Round of 16, where it lost to the New York Red Bulls.

“We appreciate the contributions of Miguel and his staff to our club, and wish them well moving forward in their careers,” sporting director Zoran Krneta said. “We are excited about this opportunity for Christian. He is a very experienced coach who has made a tremendous impact on our squad this season.”

Charlotte returns to MLS action on June 11 with a home match against the Red Bulls.

