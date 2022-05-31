ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Men’s Festival Fashion Trends 2022: A Definitive Guide on What to Wear to a Music Festival For Guys

By Beau Hayhoe
The long-awaited, proper return of summer festival season is building like the far-off speakers– and when you finally get back to your favorite one, you’ll hopefully be rocking some of the best men’s fashion festival trends of 2022.

We got a sneak peek of the top 2022 festival fashion trends for men within the sunny confines of Coachella this past April, but with each weekend, more festivals return—with more chances to go bigger, better and bolder with your menswear looks.

Sure, some festivals returned last fall, but summer is the best time to show off expressive fashion trends aplenty—styles that have made their way from the runway to your wardrobe, no less. To upgrade you to headliner-worthy status, check out our picks for the best 2022 festival men’s fashion trends , from statement shades to workwear and more.

Mesh Tops

Mesh tops take staying cool to the max at summer festivals, and they also add some runway-ready flair to more subtle looks (the mesh top will undoubtedly be the most eye-catching part of your ensemble). Team yours with black canvas shorts and black skate sneakers to let the top do the breezy talking.

Zara Textured Knit Mesh Top



Zara Textured Knit Mesh Top $39


Zara’s textured knit mesh top is like a trendier, cooler version of the tank top.

Statement Shades

Statement shades have never really gone away, but this year’s crop are even more bold and visually intriguing than you might have expected. Anyone looks great in aviator sunglasses, but when those shades are amped up to the max with colorful lenses? You’ll stand out in a festival crowd with ease.

Ray-Ban Standard Icons Polarized Aviators



Ray-Ban Standard Icons Polarized… $213


Say good-bye to your classic Aviators and take color to the next level with this fresh pair .

Workwear

You might associate workwear with the cold climes of fall and winter, but there’s a way to make it work for you at a summer festival, too. Nod to both the past and the present with a graphic tee that shows you’re in the know. Plus, a tee keeps you cooler than a canvas jacket when the mercury climbs.

Carhartt Work In Progress Organic Cotton Graphic Tee



Carhartt Work In Progress Organic… $58


This organic cotton workwear tee is subtly stylish and durable for repeat festival wear (after a good wash, that is).

The “Return” of Jean Shorts

Jean shorts seem to be positively *everywhere* these days, including at a few early spring festivals—that trend isn’t slowing down any time soon. If you want to do jean shorts in a way that’s versatile and yet uniquely you, aim for a solid color, a regular fit and minimal distressing.

Zara Solid Color Denim Shorts



Zara Solid Color Denim Shorts $39.90


Denim shorts with room to move—and without that ‘80s stone wash your dad wore—are as stylish a bet you can make at a summer festival.

Florals & Tie-Dye

Take your pick: Do you prefer bold floral prints or more vivid tie-dye offerings? There are plenty of options out there in both categories, but it’s the breezy, washed-out tie-dye look we love the most—we think you’ll feel the same way. If you find a shirt that almost manages to blend both trends seamlessly? We say go for it—Harry Styles would approve.

Open Edit Tie Dye Stripe Short-Sleeve Shirt



Open Edit Tie Dye Stripe Short-Sleeve… $45


From the lay-flat camp collar (another nice trend) to the vibrant mix of tie-dye colors, this shirt checks all the right boxes this summer festival season.

StyleCaster

StyleCaster

