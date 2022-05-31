ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria, LA

Monroe man dead, another man sought in Alexandria weekend shootings

By Melissa Gregory, Alexandria Town Talk
The Town Talk
The Town Talk
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F3TZy_0fvpG0B100

A Monroe man died and two people were wounded in separate shootings over the Memorial Day weekend in Alexandria.

The Alexandria Police Department identified the victim as Gil Woods Jr., 41, of Monroe. He was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 2900 block of Houston Street, off Dallas Avenue.

Police said they received a 911 call about shots being fired around 11 p.m. on Saturday.

Woods was taken to a hospital, where he later died, according to a news release.

A search is ongoing for an Alexandria man who allegedly shot his ex-girlfriend and another man the next day, according to police.

Fatal hit-and-run: Alexandria woman arrested on 2 charges after bicyclist hit and killed

Sheriff's Office: Rapides inmate dead after 'unprovoked' attack by another inmate

Police are looking for 59-year-old Willie Carradine, according to a news release that reported he shot the woman and man in front of a home in the 1800 block of Monroe Street around 12:15 p.m. on Sunday.

The victims, both in their 50s, were taken to a hospital. The woman's injuries were life-threatening, authorities said.

Both victims are recovering, according to a city spokesman on Tuesday morning.

The department's SWAT searched Carradine's home in the 1900 block of Monroe Street, but he was not found. Warrants on two counts of attempted second-degree murder have been issued for him.

Anyone who has information about either shooting or Carradine is asked to call the Alexandria Police Department at 318-449-5099.

This article originally appeared on Alexandria Town Talk: Monroe man dead, another man sought in Alexandria weekend shootings

Comments / 2

Related
MyArkLaMiss

Suspect still wanted in fatal shooting of 17-year-old in Monroe

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— In this week’s Ark-La-Miss Most Wanted, FOX 14’s Chelsea Monae highlights a crime that left one person dead and law enforcement looking for a killer. On April, 15, 2022, a drive-by shooting took place in Monroe that took the life of a 17-year-old. Now authorities are searching for a suspect and he’s […]
MONROE, LA
KTAL

SPD: Suspect arrested in fatal Easter shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man is in jail, charged in connection with the fatal shooting of an Arcadia woman found shot to death inside a car crashed in West Shreveport early Easter Sunday morning. Shreveport police say they arrested 19-year-old Emmanuel Black on Wednesday and charged him...
SHREVEPORT, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana man arrested on murder, domestic abuse charges after woman dies in hospital

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A 31-year-old man was arrested by Baton Rouge Police in connection to a 41-year-old woman’s homicide. Baton Rouge detectives and the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force arrested Gerald Smith on charges of second-degree murder, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities and domestic abuse battery. According to the Baton Rouge […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Monroe, LA
Crime & Safety
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Alexandria, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Alexandria, LA
City
Monroe, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Passenger killed in Wednesday afternoon crash

A DeRidder man was killed in a late afternoon crash Wednesday near the intersection of La. 12 and Pierce Road in Beauregard Parish. Louisiana State Police Trooper Derek Senegal said the crash claimed the life of 30-year-old David J. Riley. Senegal said the preliminary investigation revealed a 2021 Chevrolet Express...
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA
WAFB

Man arrested in shooting death of fiancee

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department, along with help from the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force, arrested a man in connection with the shooting death of his fiancee. Investigators arrested Gerald Smith, 31, on Wednesday, June 1, in the death of his fiancee, Cathy Watson, 41....
BATON ROUGE, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Man arrested on charges of home invasion

A Ruston man was arrested over Memorial Day weekend on charges of home invasion. A Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s deputy was dispatched to the area of Second Street and Hickory Street on May 30 in reference to a male who was disturbing the peace. Dispatch advised the deputy that LPSO had received multiple complaints about the male jumping on vehicles and running through yards. While the deputy was in route, dispatch advised that the male had forced his way into one of the complainant’s house.
RUSTON, LA
KLFY News 10

New Iberia fight ends with woman stabbed

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — A fight in the 600 block of Robertson St. in New Iberia ended with a woman being stabbed, according to police. Police say they originally responded to a call about the fight in the 300 block of Daigre St., but as they investigated, they found the fight originated on Robertson […]
NEW IBERIA, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Swat#Memorial Day Weekend#Violent Crime#Woods#Sheriff S Office
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Arrested for Aggravated Arson After Allegedly Setting Fire to a Home with A Person Inside and Killing a Pet

Louisiana Man Arrested for Aggravated Arson After Allegedly Setting Fire to a Home with A Person Inside and Killing a Pet. The Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office (LASFM) reported on May 31, 2022, that they had arrested a Shreveport man for allegedly setting fire to a home that had one person inside at the time of the fire, resulting in the death of a family pet.
SHREVEPORT, LA
kalb.com

Trial of 2019 Cottonport club shooting suspect underway

MARKSVILLE, La. (KALB) - The trial of Derrionte Boyer officially began on June 1, 2022, at the Avoyelles Parish Courthouse. Boyer faces numerous charges for a November 2019 shooting outside of the New Beginnings Club near Cottonport, which resulted in the deaths of Justin Heath and Monte Jones, as well as the injuries of two others.
COTTONPORT, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
theadvocate.com

Lafayette man shot and killed during altercation with girlfriend identified by police

The Lafayette man who was shot and killed during an altercation with his girlfriend on Saturday has been identified, Lafayette police say. Lavar Manuel, 43, was found dead from a gunshot wound inside a residence in the 200 block of Guidry Street around 11:30 a.m. Saturday after the Lafayette Police Department was contacted for a welfare check. Investigators determined Manuel was shot during an early morning domestic altercation with his girlfriend, 22-year-old Destiny McAfee of Longview, Texas, a department spokesperson said in a statement.
LAFAYETTE, LA
KATC News

St. Landry Crime Stoppers: Help needed solving Opelousas homicide

St. Landry Crime Stoppers is asking for help in solving a homicide in the City of Opelousas. On May 30, 2022, officers with the Opelousas Police Department were dispatched to 1217 Ina Clare Dr. for a shooting complaint. Upon arrival, officers discovered 31-year-old Kendol Payne shot multiple times and had died as a result of his injuries.
OPELOUSAS, LA
cenlanow.com

Arrests made in Gardner burglaries

On May 13th , 2022, Patrol Deputies responded to several reports of burglaries in the Western Heights and Leavines Road area near Gardner, LA. Deputies responded initially and Detectives responded and began their investigation, first canvassing the area. Through their canvassing, Detectives were able to obtain witness statements, surveillance footage...
GARDNER, LA
KATC News

Rayne woman dies in Hammond crash

A Tuesday morning crash on I-12 has claimed the life of a Rayne woman, troopers say. State Police say Jaimie Wells, 35, of Rayne died in the crash. Wells was driving west on Interstate 12 in Tangipahoa Parish at about 8 a.m. Tuesday when her vehicle struck the rear-end of an 18-wheeler. The impact caused her vehicle to overturn and Wells was ejected from the vehicle, troopers say.
RAYNE, LA
107 JAMZ

LCPD Investigate Burglary At Immaculate Conception Lake Charles

Lake Charles Police Department confirms to KPLC-TV that a burglary has occurred at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in downtown Lake Charles. The authorities did not reveal a lot of details surrounding the crime as the investigation is currently underway. Meanwhile, the church posted pictures of the suspects on their Facebook page in hopes the public could help identify who they are posting the following message:
LAKE CHARLES, LA
The Town Talk

The Town Talk

1K+
Followers
478
Post
162K+
Views
ABOUT

The Town Talk is Central Louisiana's leading source of local news and information.

 http://thetowntalk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy