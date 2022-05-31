ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, MD

Blackwood retires as Northstars hockey coach after 175 wins, three state titles

By Daniel Kauffman, The Herald-Mail
 2 days ago
If Jamie Blackwood's original answer had gone unchanged 15 years ago, the Washington County Northstars would never have existed.

“There were a bunch of kids that year — including my two older boys — who were all high-school age and they wanted to do this,” Blackwood recalled about their desire to compete for a high school team. “They begged and I said, 'No.' They begged and I said, 'No.' They begged and I finally said, 'Yes, we can do it for one or two years and see how it goes.'”

Those “one or two years” became 14 seasons and counting, with far more success than Blackwood and the rest of the Northstars staff could ever have envisioned.

“As the program worked out, it kept going and I was doing everything with the program, it kind of became an obsession to make sure everything was done right and survived,” Blackwood said. “It became popular very quick.”

Now the program will continue on without Blackwood as the head coach. Blackwood announced his decision to retire from the bench last week.

“I went through some heart attacks around state-tournament time,” Blackwood said. “I don't get to watch (son) Harris play NCAA hockey and I owe it to him. It was kind of an accumulation of everything.”

Alex Sweeney — a player on those original Northstars squads — will take over as the head coach, with Chris Wetzel as an assistant.

“I'm still going to stay on as executive director and stay behind the scenes for a year or two,” Blackwood said. “There's so much knowledge I have that I still need to pass on.”

The Northstars compiled a 175-66-19 record under Blackwood and won three Maryland Student Hockey League state championships, in 2009, 2011 and 2014.

The 2008-09 team was the first one, and it remains the only undefeated squad in Northstars history, finishing 22-0-2 — far surpassing initial expectations.

“When we put this thing together, we had the kids at the first couple practices and we thought we'd be lucky to finish .500,” Blackwood said. “At some point (all the coaches) were like, 'Damn we got something here.' And we made some noise right out of the gate.”

The Northstars have only had one losing season in their history (they finished exactly .500 two other times). They have reached double digits in victories 10 times.

Blackwood goes out following one of the most successful seasons in Northstars history. They won their first 17 games, winning Monocacy Valley regular-season and tournament titles en route to reaching the MSHL semifinals. Blackwood was named MSHL coach of the year.

“I don’t know where life will take me next, and what kinds of opportunities or challenges lie ahead,” Blackwood wrote in his retirement announcement. “But I do know one thing for sure: I will never forget this chapter, and I will forever cherish the opportunity of being the Washington County Northstars coach.”

#Retirement#Hockey#Heart Attacks#Northstars
