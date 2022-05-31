ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poughkeepsie, NY

Poll: Vote for the Poughkeepsie Journal May 23-30 Athlete of the Week

By Stephen Haynes, Poughkeepsie Journal
 2 days ago

Three local teams won baseball and softball section titles, advancing to their respective state tournaments, and a slew of area athletes shined in the Section 1 and 9 track and field championships, resulting in a jam-packed Athlete of the Week poll. Fitting, though, as it will be the final poll of the school year.

Last week’s winner was Spackenkill boys tennis player Jeet Shahani, who received 1,673 votes.

Voting will be open until 3 p.m. Wednesday. This week’s nominees:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nBZLw_0fvpFtAA00

Owen Paino, Ketcham baseball

The sophomore earned complete-game wins against Arlington twice last week, including the Section 1 Class AA final on Saturday. The right-hander allowed two earned runs and struck out six as Ketcham beat its rival, 5-3, to capture its first title since 2016. Paino was named championship game MVP.

Alexander Peyser, New Paltz track & field

He won the 110-meter hurdles (15.22 seconds) and the 400 hurdles (58.03) at the Section 9 Class B championships last Thursday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aWHf7_0fvpFtAA00

Riley Pettigrew, Arlington track & field

The freshman ran a personal-best 12.54 seconds to win the girls 100-meter dash at the Section 1 Class AA championships on Sunday.

Randy Odhiambo, Roosevelt track & field

The senior won the triple jump (42 feet, 8 ¼ inches) and was part of the 3,200-meter relay team that won in 8:23.20 at the Section 9 Class B championships.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4U9NkI_0fvpFtAA00

Collin Casey, Marlboro baseball

The senior homered in the Iron Dukes' win over Burke Catholic in the sectional semifinals, and he went 1 for 1 with a double and two walks in the Section 9 Class B final.

Juliana Juras, Marlboro track & field

The sophomore dominated the girls discus with a throw of 118 feet, 3 inches — more than 19 feet ahead of second place — at the Section 9 Class C championships. She also took second in the shot put (32-6 ½).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00Zxp0_0fvpFtAA00

Ethan Green, Arlington track & field

The sophomore won the boys 3,200 meters at the Section 1 Class AA track and field championships, clocking a personal-best 9:20.38, which was the third best time in the section this season.

Will Mann, Pawling track & field

The senior won the boys discus (119 feet, 4 inches) and the shot put (45 feet) at the Section 1 Class C championships.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Psm78_0fvpFtAA00

Connor Hitt, Ketcham track & field

He ran a personal-best 4:27.55 to win the 1,600 meters at the Section 1 Class AA championships.

Alana Rider, Roosevelt track & field

The junior took first in the girls discus (103 feet, 8 inches) and placed third in the triple jump (34 feet, 8 inches) at the Section 9 Class B championships.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NmvnC_0fvpFtAA00

Kalista Birkenstock, Marlboro softball

She went 2 for 3 with an RBI in the Dukes' semifinal win over New Paltz, and she was 2 for 3 with a stolen base and two runs to help them beat Highland for the Section 9 Class B title.

Sarah Chiarieri, Spackenkill track & field

She won the 2,000-meter steeplechase in 8:37.99 at the Section 9 Class C championships.

Nolan Kozera, Millbrook track & field

He took first in the 100 meters (11.35 seconds) and the 200 (23.32) at the Section 9 Class D championships.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dwtsu_0fvpFtAA00

John Zelker, Arlington track & field

The senior totaled 3,043 points to win the boys pentathlon at the Section 1 Class AA championships. He took first in the 110 hurdles, long jump and 1,500 meters, and tied for first in the high jump.

Drew Heimink, Marlboro track & field

The junior won the boys long jump (21 feet, 2 ¼ inches) and the pole vault (12 feet) at the Section 9 Class C championships.

Julianne Hickey, Pawling track & field

She won the 100-meter hurdles (16.47), 400 hurdles (1:13.04) and took third in the high jump (4-3) at the Section 1 Class C championships.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sp9oz_0fvpFtAA00

Jake Manco, Arlington baseball

He went 2 for 2 with two walks and two runs to help Arlington beat White Plains in the Section 1 Class AA semifinals, and his walkoff single lifted the Admirals in a 10-9 win over Suffern in the loser's bracket, sending them to the section final.

Autumn Prezzano, Pine Plains track & field

The junior dominated the girls pentathlon at the Section 9 Class D championships, winning the 100-meter hurdles (18.13), 800 (2:50.71), high jump (4-1 ¼), long jump (14-4) and shot put (26-7 ¾).

Trace Napoli, Marlboro track & field

He won the boys shot put (44 feet, 6 inches) and took second in the discus (122-6) at the Section 9 Class C championships.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ExbkF_0fvpFtAA00

Andrew Speranza, Spackenkill baseball

He went 3 for 4 with two RBI in the Spartans' semifinal win over Dover, and he allowed a run in five innings and drove in a run to help Spackenkill beat Marlboro and capture its first Section 9 Class B championship since 2014.

Amanda Intrieri, Webutuck track & field

The sophomore won the girls 400 meters (1:02.68) and took third in the 800 (2:33.75) at the Section 9 Class D championships.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uxzZU_0fvpFtAA00

Noah Brightman, Pawling track & field

He won the 1,600 (4:32.28) and the 800 meters (1:56.43) at the Section 1 Class C championships.

Adam Moyer, Red Hook track & field

The senior took first in the boys 800 meters (2:04.10) and 1,600 (4:39.42) at the Section 9 Class C championships.

This article originally appeared on Poughkeepsie Journal: Poll: Vote for the Poughkeepsie Journal May 23-30 Athlete of the Week

