Police investigate deadly shooting on west side of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS – A person died in a shooting on the west side, police say.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 7000 block of Mariner Way around 11:15 a.m. Tuesday.

The victim, believed to be an adult male, was found shot and killed on the balcony of an apartment unit. Police weren’t immediately able to get inside the apartment because they had to wait for a search warrant.

Crime scene investigators arrived to process the scene and collect any potential evidence. Investigators don’t have a suspect in custody.

Detectives believe the shooting was targeted and not random, IMPD said. Dispatchers received multiple 911 calls after it happened.

The shooting remains under investigation. IMPD is asking anyone who may have seen something suspicious in the area to contact IMPD Homicide or Crime Stoppers.

