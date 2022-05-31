ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Police investigate deadly shooting on west side of Indianapolis

By Matt Adams
FOX59
FOX59
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SYd7a_0fvpFlLa00

INDIANAPOLIS – A person died in a shooting on the west side, police say.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 7000 block of Mariner Way around 11:15 a.m. Tuesday.

The victim, believed to be an adult male, was found shot and killed on the balcony of an apartment unit. Police weren’t immediately able to get inside the apartment because they had to wait for a search warrant.

Crime scene investigators arrived to process the scene and collect any potential evidence. Investigators don’t have a suspect in custody.

Detectives believe the shooting was targeted and not random, IMPD said. Dispatchers received multiple 911 calls after it happened.

The shooting remains under investigation. IMPD is asking anyone who may have seen something suspicious in the area to contact IMPD Homicide or Crime Stoppers.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 1

Related
Fox 59

3 shot, 1 dead after shooting on southeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — At approximately 7:51 p.m. Wednesday, IMPD officers responded to a call of a person shot near the 5100 block of Emerson Village Lane on Indy’s southeast side. When officers arrived to the scene, they located a victim with injuries consistent of a gunshot wound(s). The victim...
MARION COUNTY, IN
Fox 59

IMPD investigating 3 separate overnight shootings, including at east side motel

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating three separate shootings that occurred from late Tuesday into early Wednesday morning, all on the east half of Indianapolis. The first shooting was reported on the northeast side at 11:26 p.m. in the 2400 block of N. Keystone Avenue. Police found a man who told them he was in his car in the 3500 block of Kinnear Avenue when someone began shooting at him. He then drove himself to the Keystone location.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
Indianapolis, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Sports
FOX59

1 dead in stabbing outside liquor store on Indy’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS — A deadly stabbing investigation is underway on Indy’s east side. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, police were called to a liquor store in the 4200 block of E. New York Street at approximately 12:20 p.m. on a stabbing report. Police said officers arrived and found one victim outside the liquor store […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Person shot and killed on west side, IMPD searching for suspect

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person has died after a shooting at 11:15 a.m. Tuesday. It happened at 7055 Mariner Way. Once Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers arrived, they found a man with consistent gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The Marion County Coroner’s Office will determine...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#West Side#Crime Stoppers#Violent Crime#Impd#Nexstar Media Inc#Fox 59
FOX59

Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run on Indy’s south side

INDIANAPOLIS — A bicyclist died in a hit-and-run crash Wednesday morning. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 3000 block of S. Rural Street just before 11 a.m. They discovered a woman on a bike had been hit by a vehicle that left the scene. The bicyclist died at an […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WIBC.com

Person Shot and Killed on the West Side

INDIANAPOLIS – IMPD says a person was shot and killed on the east side of Indianapolis Tuesday. Around 11 a.m., police responded to a report of a person shot at 7000 Mariner Way. That’s on the west side of Indianapolis just north of Crawfordsville Road. IMPD says they found a person who had been shot. They were pronounced dead at the scene.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
wrtv.com

Fire officials have a message following deadly Sunday fire

INDIANAPOLIS — Following the death of a woman on Sunday in a fire at the Lucille Raines Residence in downtown Indianapolis, fire officials are speaking about the dangers of running into a burning building. Sara Holt, 41, died Sunday according to the Marion County Coroners Office after a fire...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

3 people arrested for vandalizing Hamilton County covered bridge

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Police in Hamilton County have arrested three people they believe vandalized a covered bridge last week. Video footage from May 25 shows two men, a woman, and a younger person spray-painting the inside wooden wall and decking of Potter’s Bridge at Potter’s Bridge Park near Noblesville, the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday.
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
FOX59

UPDATE: Teen dies following southwest side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — Metro police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened at Arborwood at Mann Road Apartments early Memorial Day. Indianapolis police were called to the 6700 block of Twig Place on a report of a person shot. They located a 17-year-old male victim with gunshot wounds. He was transported in critical condition and later […]
FOX59

IMPD confirms juvenile accidentally shot and killed woman

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department confirmed the woman at the center of a recent death investigation was shot and killed accidentally by a juvenile in her home last week. Police say 35-year-old Kendra Berry was fatally shot on May 26 in an apartment on Laurel Street on Indy’s south side. Before IMPD confirmed […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

State Police arrest 2 in Anderson after finding drugs in SUV

ANDERSON, Ind. — State Police arrested an Anderson man and woman on drug charges after a traffic stop early Thursday, and the man added to his potential charges by trying to flee during the arrest. According to State Police, Justin Alfred Haynie, 37, gave a trooper a false name...
ANDERSON, IN
FOX59

Autopsy: 80-year-old Kokomo woman drowned, no foul play suspected

HOWARD COUNTY, Ind. — A Kokomo woman who was found dead after a statewide Silver Alert likely drowned. That’s according to autopsy findings from the Howard County Coroner’s Office. Betty Stroup, 80, was the subject of a Silver Alert last week. She was found dead on Sunday, May 29, in a ditch along 1700 N. […]
KOKOMO, IN
FOX59

FOX59

28K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy