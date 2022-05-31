ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Tigers Basketball Insider: Quinones stock on the rise ahead of important deadline

By Steven Johnson
The Daily Memphian
The Daily Memphian
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2M2vqD_0fvpFZhk00

Welcome to this week’s Tigers Basketball Insider. Below you’ll find the latest news and analysis from The Daily Memphian’s Steven Johnson, John Martin and Geoff Calkins.

Lester Quinones said if it came down to it, he would return to Memphis for another season.

With the deadline to withdraw from the NBA draft tomorrow, June 1, Quinones’ decision could be more difficult than anticipated.

While Quinones didn’t participate in the NBA combine, he has turned heads around the league in private workouts. That includes the last one he had in Los Angeles this past Friday where he put on an impressive shooting display.

Quinones has workouts with Golden State and the Lakers on Tuesday before having to make a decision.

USA Today’s Cody Taylor says buzz has been building about Quinones moving into the second round for more than a week.

“He recently worked out for a few teams and shot incredibly well, going 84-100 from 3-point in one,” Taylor tweeted on May 20.

Quinones was also reportedly just as impressive on Friday going on an extended streak of consecutive made 3-pointers.

As Daily Memphian columnist John Martin alluded to in a prior report, Quinones’ decision could be tougher than anticipated.

It’ll also have massive ramifications for the Tigers’ upcoming season. As currently constructed Quinones would be one of the primary scoring options and would be the team’s best shooter along with Kendric Davis.

Finding a two-way wing with a similar shooting ability to Quinones would be tough to find this late in the game.

The deadline to withdraw is at 11:59 p.m. ET on Wednesday, this one could come down to the wire.

More from your Insider:

As draft deadline looms, Lester Quinones has a decision to make

Predictions had the guard returning to Memphis, but with the entry withdrawal date coming up, things might be changing.

Memphis basketball lands UT-Arlington transfer

Kaodirichi Akobundu-Ehiogu started 25 games last season and was one of the best shot blockers in the country.

Former Tiger Josh Minott has a busy week of NBA workouts

Coming off the NBA draft combine, Minott is slated to work out

Penny Hardaway interested in scheduling Louisville this season

New Cardinals head coach Kenny Payne says about a potential matchup: “We’ll see how it falls out.”

Memphis basketball a finalist for coveted transfer

Matthew Mayer was a key piece of Baylor’s national championship team in 2021.

Comments / 0

Related
fadeawayworld.net

LeBron James Said He Hated The Boston Celtics So Much: "You Put My Mother On The Floor, And If She Were in a Boston Celtics Uniform, I'd Break Her Face."

Fans of the Los Angeles Lakers may just have gotten their nightmare NBA Finals matchup, with the Golden State Warriors facing off against the Boston Celtics. Whichever team wins, it's unlikely to be fun for Lakers fans, but the Celtics in particular winning would have a huge impact, as that would mean the franchise would overtake the Lakers again for the most number of NBA titles in the history of the league.
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

Duke Star Reportedly Makes His NBA Draft Decision

Trevor Keels won't return to Duke this fall. According to ESPN's Jonathan Givony, the guard has decided to stay in the NBA Draft ahead of Wednesday's deadline to take his name out of the player pool. Keels averaged 11.5 points per game during his freshman year with the Blue Devils,...
DURHAM, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Memphis, TN
Basketball
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Louisville, TN
City
Memphis, TN
Local
Tennessee Basketball
Memphis, TN
Sports
Yardbarker

Former LA Head Coach Hired as Assistant by Cleveland Cavaliers

Since Phil Jackson retired in 2011, the Lakers have had seven head coaches. Including two-time champion Luke Walton. LA and Walton mutually parted aways after the 2019 season. Days after LA cut Walton loose, the Sacramento Kings hired him. He was fired 17 games into this past season, and now, is headed to coach in Cleveland.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kenny Payne
Person
Penny Hardaway
Cavaliers Nation

Report: Cavs hiring Luke Walton as assistant coach

The Cleveland Cavaliers are going to spend the 2022 offseason looking for ways to improve their chances of getting into the playoffs next season. On Tuesday, the team made a major addition to their coaching staff. The Cavs are reportedly hiring Luke Walton to be an assistant coach. Walton got...
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Draft Combine#Tigers Basketball Insider#Golden State#Lakers#Usa Today
The Daily Memphian

The Daily Memphian

Memphis, TN
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
606K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Memphian is the must-read, primary daily online publication for intelligent, in-depth journalism in the Memphis community. The Daily Memphian reports on critical news, holds political, business and community leaders accountable, and engages with and entertains its readers – all while seeking truth, acting with integrity, and never fearing stories simply because of their negative or positive attributes. Led by a seasoned team of veteran journalists, The Daily Memphian is of Memphis, not just in Memphis, and seeks to tell the stories of this city.

 https://www.dailymemphian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy