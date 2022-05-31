Tigers Basketball Insider: Quinones stock on the rise ahead of important deadline

Welcome to this week’s Tigers Basketball Insider. Below you’ll find the latest news and analysis from The Daily Memphian’s Steven Johnson, John Martin and Geoff Calkins.

Lester Quinones said if it came down to it, he would return to Memphis for another season.

With the deadline to withdraw from the NBA draft tomorrow, June 1, Quinones’ decision could be more difficult than anticipated.

While Quinones didn’t participate in the NBA combine, he has turned heads around the league in private workouts. That includes the last one he had in Los Angeles this past Friday where he put on an impressive shooting display.

Quinones has workouts with Golden State and the Lakers on Tuesday before having to make a decision.

USA Today’s Cody Taylor says buzz has been building about Quinones moving into the second round for more than a week.

“He recently worked out for a few teams and shot incredibly well, going 84-100 from 3-point in one,” Taylor tweeted on May 20.

Quinones was also reportedly just as impressive on Friday going on an extended streak of consecutive made 3-pointers.

As Daily Memphian columnist John Martin alluded to in a prior report, Quinones’ decision could be tougher than anticipated.

It’ll also have massive ramifications for the Tigers’ upcoming season. As currently constructed Quinones would be one of the primary scoring options and would be the team’s best shooter along with Kendric Davis.

Finding a two-way wing with a similar shooting ability to Quinones would be tough to find this late in the game.

The deadline to withdraw is at 11:59 p.m. ET on Wednesday, this one could come down to the wire.

More from your Insider:

Predictions had the guard returning to Memphis, but with the entry withdrawal date coming up, things might be changing.

Kaodirichi Akobundu-Ehiogu started 25 games last season and was one of the best shot blockers in the country.

Coming off the NBA draft combine, Minott is slated to work out

New Cardinals head coach Kenny Payne says about a potential matchup: “We’ll see how it falls out.”

Matthew Mayer was a key piece of Baylor’s national championship team in 2021.