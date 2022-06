A Columbia man was shot and killed May 30, in Kingstree after authorities say an argument inside a convenience store escalated. Damond Burgess, 39, was found in the front seat of his car after he and an unidentified suspect got into a confrontation inside Sam’s Quick Stop before both left the store, Williamsburg County Sheriff’s office said. The altercation, however, continued and the suspect fired a shot at Burgess.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 11 HOURS AGO