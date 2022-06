A Columbiana County teen accused of making an "active shooter" threat will remain in the Trumbull County Jail for the time being. Christian Blymiller, 18, of New Waterford was arrested on May 25th after allegedly making "suicidal and homicidal threats" that caused the Pittsburgh Institute of Aeronautics to evacuate its building in Vienna Township.

NEW WATERFORD, OH ・ 21 HOURS AGO