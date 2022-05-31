ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Biden to meet Fed chair as inflation bites US pocketbooks

By ZEKE MILLER, JOSH BOAK and CHRISTOPHER RUGABER
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LEDtZ_0fvpDyeD00
Biden President Joe Biden participates in a magnolia tree planting ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Monday, May 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) (Andrew Harnik)

WASHINGTON — (AP) — President Joe Biden is set to meet with Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell as soaring inflation takes a bite out of Americans' pocketbooks and the president's public approval.

Tuesday's meeting is the first since Powell was renominated in November by Biden to lead the central bank and comes two weeks after his confirmation for a second term by the Senate. It also represents something of a reversal by Biden as inflation has evolved as a threat. The president asserted in April 2021 that he was "very fastidious about not talking" with the independent Fed and wanted to avoid being seen as "telling them what they should and shouldn't do."

The White House, along with the Fed, initially portrayed the inflation surge as a temporary side effect caused by supply chain issues as the U.S. emerged from the pandemic. Republican lawmakers were fast to criticize Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package from last year as pumping too much money into the economy and causing more inflation. That narrative also has held some sway with leading economists who say the financial support was excessive even though it helped the job market roar back.

Inflation has shown signs of moderating but is likely to remain far above the Fed's 2% target through the end of this year. Gas prices are expected to keep rising, particularly now that the European Union has agreed to cut off 90% of its oil purchases from Russia. That will force the EU to buy more oil from elsewhere and drove oil prices to nearly $117 a barrel Tuesday.

This is only the fourth meeting between the president and the Federal Reserve chair, though Powell breakfasts as often as once a week with Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.

Ahead of the meeting Biden pledged not to interfere in the Fed’s decision-making, but suggested that he and Powell are aligned on addressing inflation.

“My predecessor demeaned the Fed, and past presidents have sought to influence its decisions inappropriately during periods of elevated inflation,” Biden said in an op-ed posted Monday by The Wall Street Journal.. “I won’t do this. I have appointed highly qualified people from both parties to lead that institution. I agree with their assessment that fighting inflation is our top economic challenge right now.”

The united front between Biden and Powell is in sharp contrast to Powell's relationship with President Donald Trump, who repeatedly attacked Powell after the Fed chair oversaw moderate interest rate hikes in 2018. Trump continued his criticism even as Powell cut rates in 2019.

Biden's endorsement of the Fed's policies — a stance echoed by congressional GOP leaders — gives Powell important political cover for a series of sharp interest rate hikes intended to rein in higher prices. Yet the higher rates could cause layoffs, raise the unemployment rate and even tip the economy into recession.

Amid worries that the U.S. economy may repeat the high, persistent inflation of the 1970s, the cooperation between Biden and Powell represents a crucial difference from that time and could make it easier for the Fed to restrain higher prices. In the early 1970s, President Richard Nixon pressured Fed chair Arthur Burns to lower interest rates to spur the economy before Nixon's 1972 reelection campaign. Nixon's interference is now widely seen as a key contributor to runaway inflation, which remained high until the early 1980s.

“That's why comparisons to the 1970s are wrong,” said Sebastian Mallaby, a senior fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations and author of a biography on former Fed Chairman Alan Greenspan, “The Man Who Knew.” “The president's essay was striking because he explicitly backed the Fed.”

Biden now faces an increasingly global challenge as energy and food costs jumped after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine in February. Simultaneously, China imposed lockdowns tied to coronavirus outbreaks that further strained supply chains. This has left the European Union nursing record inflation and the risks of a recession, while U.S. consumers are increasingly disgruntled by gasoline prices averaging a nominal record of $4.62 a gallon.

The White House said the president and Powell would discuss the state of the U.S. and global economies. Their shared goal is to move the U.S. from its robust rebound and high inflation to low inflation and steady growth.

Consumer prices are 8.3% higher than a year ago, about four times the Fed's target. Powell has acknowledged the U.S. central bank has limited tools to respond to supply shocks, and one of the major uncertainties is whether the Fed can bring inflation down without causing a recession in the U.S.

The administration also has few means for curbing inflation, possibly putting Biden's political fortunes at the mercy of global markets. The president has twice ordered the release of oil from the U.S. strategic reserve, only to see a short-term and muted impact on gas prices. He's also launched efforts to help ports clear shipping containers faster.

The administration has also proposed greater enforcement of antitrust and other laws in hopes of reducing prices for consumers, while arguing that federal deficit reduction would also help. Yet Biden's domestic agenda faces an unclear path in Congress.

Powell has pledged to keep ratcheting up the Fed’s key short-term interest rate to cool the economy until inflation is “coming down in a clear and convincing way.” Those rate hikes have spurred fears that the Fed, in its drive to slow borrowing and spending, may push the economy into recession. That concern has caused sharp drops in stock prices in the past two months, though markets rallied last week.

Powell has signaled that the Fed will likely raise its benchmark rate by a half-point in both June and July — twice the size of the usual rate increase.

Biden, in his op-ed, indicated that the record-setting pace of job creation in the aftermath of the pandemic would slow dramatically, suggesting more moderate levels of 150,000 jobs per month from 500,000. He said, "It will be a sign that we are successfully moving into the next phase of recovery—as this kind of job growth is consistent with a low unemployment rate and a healthy economy."

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
BET

More Than 20 Black Staffers Leave the Biden White House, Causing Concerns of a ‘Blaxit’

Upon assuming his tenure as president, Joe Biden promised that his staff would reflect the diversity of the nation and he did open the doors for people of all backgrounds to come in, but those doors for some have swung both ways. According to a new report, what some are claiming is normal and expected staff turnover as 20 Black staffers leave their White House jobs, others have dubbed the departure “Blaxit.”
POLITICS
The Independent

Biden says AR-15 owners who say they need weapons to ‘take on the government’ would be extremely outgunned

Gun activists who claim they need the type of weapons used in a pair of deadly mass shootings earlier this month to defend themselves from hypothetical government tyranny would be hopelessly outgunned, President Joe Biden has said. Mr Biden, who spoke to reporters upon returning to the White House for Memorial Day, said he has been “pretty motivated” to enact new gun safety laws long before he travelled to Ulvalde, Texas to meet with the families of victims and survivors of the mass shooting that claimed 21 lives at Robb Elementary School last week.He said he has made a point...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Richard Nixon
Person
Alan Greenspan
Person
Janet Yellen
Person
Donald Trump
Washington Examiner

Asia trip allowed Biden to spread the inflation blame

President Joe Biden's trip to Asia not only afforded him opportunities to coordinate with regional leaders on China and North Korea but also allowed the president to push inflation blame onto some U.S. allies. Prior to the war in Ukraine, the Biden White House claimed that rising prices were driven...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CNBC

Treasury yields rise at the start of June, with inflation and rate hikes in focus

The U.S. 10-year Treasury yield climbed Wednesday on the first day of June, with investors focused on rising inflation and interest rate hikes. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note gained 7.5 basis points to 2.919% as of 4:08 p.m. ET. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond moved 1 basis point higher to 3.069%. Yields move inversely to prices and 1 basis point is equal to 0.01%.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation And Economy#Gas Prices#U S Economy#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Ap#Americans#Senate#The White House#Republican#The European Union
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Country
China
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Gas Price
US News and World Report

Wall Street Ends Lower as Economic Data Fails to Ease Rate Hike Angst

(Reuters) - Wall Street's three major indexes closed lower on Wednesday as investors bet that the latest economic data would do nothing to push the Federal Reserve off track from its aggressive interest rate hiking cycle aimed at taming run-away inflation. Data showed that while U.S. job openings fell in...
STOCKS
Reuters

Fed's Mester: more rate hikes ahead in 'painful' battle with inflation

(Reuters) - The Federal Reserve needs to raise rates by a half-of-a-percentage point at each of its next two meetings, and then assess if inflation has moderated enough to slow the pace of rate hikes or if it needs to jack them up further, Cleveland Federal Reserve Bank President Loretta Mester said on Thursday.
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

German Inflation Beat Firms Case for Bigger ECB Rate Hike

BERLIN (Reuters) -German inflation rose to its highest level in nearly half a century in May on the back of soaring energy and food prices, strengthening the case for a big, half a percentage point European Central Bank interest rate hike in July. Prices have risen sharply across Europe over...
BUSINESS
Reuters

ECB speakers spar on rate hikes as inflation hits new high

FRANKFURT, May 31 (Reuters) - European Central Bank policymakers sparred over the size of their upcoming rate increases on Tuesday as data showed euro zone inflation rising to another record high in May. Prices have risen sharply across Europe in the past year, with the ECB initially blaming lingering supply...
BUSINESS
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
37K+
Followers
73K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy