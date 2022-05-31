Fire damages Buzzard Beach in Kansas City’s Westport

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Fire Department battled a fire at a popular Westport bar Tuesday morning.

The fire happened at Buzzard Beach, officials say. KCFD spokesman Jimmy Walker said the fire started on the second floor. Smoke and even some flames could be seen from a distance.

The cause of the blaze is unknown at this time. Walker said there weren’t any initial indicators that the fire was weather-related. The fire didn’t spread to other buildings, and no injuries were reported.

The extent of the damage is not clear at this time.

When asking about the businesses’ future plans, property owner Bill Nigro referred FOX4 to the bar owner, who did not want to comment at this time.

