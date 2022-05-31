ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Fire damages Buzzard Beach in Kansas City’s Westport

By Juan Cisneros, Makenzie Koch
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kmYCv_0fvpDBpy00

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Fire Department battled a fire at a popular Westport bar Tuesday morning.

The fire happened at Buzzard Beach, officials say. KCFD spokesman Jimmy Walker said the fire started on the second floor. Smoke and even some flames could be seen from a distance.

The cause of the blaze is unknown at this time. Walker said there weren’t any initial indicators that the fire was weather-related. The fire didn’t spread to other buildings, and no injuries were reported.

The extent of the damage is not clear at this time.

When asking about the businesses’ future plans, property owner Bill Nigro referred FOX4 to the bar owner, who did not want to comment at this time.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved.

FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

