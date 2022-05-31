ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WKRG News 5

Bullet holes, questions day after 11-year-old killed in RV Taylor shooting

By Chad Petri
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09E3pH_0fvpD3rP00

UPDATE: Man charged in 11-year-old’s killing at R.V. Taylor Plaza, victim identified

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — The anguish and grief continue in the RV Taylor community. This comes less than 24 hours after an 11-year-old boy was shot to death in a barrage of bullets . People in the neighborhood are calling for change.

From car windows shattered by bullet holes, or old police tape on the ground, the signs of the tragedy that unfolded Monday night are all around Duval Street.

Arrest of one of ‘Mobile’s Most Wanted’ relief to family of victim

“It’s just sad, sad, it needs to stop,” said Erica O’Neal who lives nearby. Many in the neighborhood didn’t want to talk out of fear of being called a snitch or fear of retaliation. To some, it’s an incomprehensible crime.

“I just think it’s wrong and it’s sad that an 11-year-old got caught up in it,” said Ann who lives a few blocks away. “I hate it, I have grandchildren too, it’s really a nice neighborhood, and kids can’t get out and play and enjoy themselves.” Neighbors say they heard nine shots or more followed by a quick response from police.

“It was scary because we started running we didn’t know where the shots were coming from,” said Nate Smith who sought cover in the chaos. “The kid was 11 years old and I always wonder why when these things happen, it’s an innocent bystander.”

The day after the shooting, the remnants of the tragedy come into focus. There appeared to be gunfire that landed on both sides of this four-lane road, including one home peppered by at least nine gunshots.

Mobile Police said the shooting happened at about 8 Monday night. An 11-year-old boy was shot and later died from his injuries at R.V Taylor Plaza.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 13

Related
WALA-TV FOX10

Mother to 11-year-old shooting victim speaks out

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The mother of an 11-year-old murder victim is speaking out and has a message for parents. “Keep your son’s close to you. This world is crazy. You never know what’ll happen. You’ll never know when it’s the end of it.”. Those words...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Man charged in 11-year-olds death denied bond

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The man who was arrested in connection with an 11-year-old boy’s murder on Tuesday, May 31, was denied bond, according to court documents. Cameron Walker was arrested for the death of Lequinten Morrissette, 11 after he was shot inside his own home. On Thursday, June 2, Walker was denied bond while […]
MOBILE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Rv#Bullets#Bullet Holes#The Day After#Violent Crime#Wkrg
WALA-TV FOX10

2 arrested in shooting death of 14-year-old girl in Midtown Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Police on Wednesday charged two people with killing a 14-year-old girl on Michael Donald Avenue, the second day in a row a child suffered fatal gunshots. The girl, identified as Ciara Jackson, was in a car late Tuesday night. Lamonyae Forrest, 18, and a 16-year-old who was not named because of his age, face charges of capital murder and two counts of shooting into an occupied vehicle.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Man shot on Zeigler Boulevard in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department have confirmed that one person was shot Wednesday, June 1. Police were called to University Hospital in reference to one person being shot. When they arrived, they found a man who claimed to have been shot on Ziegler Boulevard. The suspect is unknown at this […]
MOBILE, AL
Mississippi Press

Seven suspects in custody in pair of Moss Point shootings

MOSS POINT, Mississippi -- Moss Point police have announced the arrests of seven suspects in connection with two shootings in the city during mid-May. Three of the suspects have been taken into custody and charged with a drive-by shooting on May 16, when shots were fired into a house on Juniper Street.
MOSS POINT, MS
wbrc.com

Woman dances her way into Metro Jail after stopping traffic

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Drivers on Schillinger Road got an impromptu street performance Tuesday afternoon. “Only in mobile... We pulled out of Chili’s -- she got out -- pulled her pants down - and has been holding up the road flipping everybody off,” said one driver -- who filmed the incident.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Mobile police looking for missing woman, may need medical attention

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department is looking for a missing woman, who may be in need of medical attention.  Katherine Melissa Bryant was last seen walking near AltaPointe at Gordon Smith Drive. Bryant was being treated at the facility after she had problems with a change in her medication, according to a […]
MOBILE, AL
WEAR

3 hospitalized after crash on T Street in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Three people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Escambia County Tuesday afternoon. Escambia County EMS was dispatched to T and Hatton Streets at around 2:48 p.m. for a two vehicle crash. The severity of injuries is currently unknown. The roadway was blocked, but...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

2 men wanted for armed robbery in Escambia Co.

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two men who may have robbed a home off Bush Street in March.  Deputies believe the two men Investigators believe the two men were involved in an armed robbery that happened March 10. Investigators obtained security which showed the two men walking […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

36K+
Followers
13K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy