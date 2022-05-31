Bullet holes, questions day after 11-year-old killed in RV Taylor shooting

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — The anguish and grief continue in the RV Taylor community. This comes less than 24 hours after an 11-year-old boy was shot to death in a barrage of bullets . People in the neighborhood are calling for change.

From car windows shattered by bullet holes, or old police tape on the ground, the signs of the tragedy that unfolded Monday night are all around Duval Street.

“It’s just sad, sad, it needs to stop,” said Erica O’Neal who lives nearby. Many in the neighborhood didn’t want to talk out of fear of being called a snitch or fear of retaliation. To some, it’s an incomprehensible crime.

“I just think it’s wrong and it’s sad that an 11-year-old got caught up in it,” said Ann who lives a few blocks away. “I hate it, I have grandchildren too, it’s really a nice neighborhood, and kids can’t get out and play and enjoy themselves.” Neighbors say they heard nine shots or more followed by a quick response from police.

“It was scary because we started running we didn’t know where the shots were coming from,” said Nate Smith who sought cover in the chaos. “The kid was 11 years old and I always wonder why when these things happen, it’s an innocent bystander.”

The day after the shooting, the remnants of the tragedy come into focus. There appeared to be gunfire that landed on both sides of this four-lane road, including one home peppered by at least nine gunshots.

Mobile Police said the shooting happened at about 8 Monday night. An 11-year-old boy was shot and later died from his injuries at R.V Taylor Plaza.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.