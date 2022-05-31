ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisonburg, VA

Update: Harrisonburg PD provides ID of driver in fatal accident involving train

Augusta Free Press
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAuthorities have identified Patricia Smith, 43, of Woodstock, as the driver who was killed when her vehicle collided with a train in Downtown Harrisonburg on Monday....

augustafreepress.com

Comments / 2

Related
Morgan Messenger

Accident on Martinsburg Road claims driver

A single-vehicle accident in the 8000 block of Martinsburg Road was fatal for the driver and lone occupant of the vehicle on Thursday morning, June 2. According to Morgan County Sheriff K.C. Bohrer, 911 was alerted to the accident at 8:05 a.m. Lt. Seth Place responded to the scene. His preliminary investigation indicates that a 2009 Honda heading eastbound ran off the edge of Martinsburg Road and struck a power pole. Sheriff Bohrer said the driver was ejected from the vehicle and died as a result of the crash. The driver was the only person in the vehicle, said police.
MORGAN COUNTY, WV
fox5dc.com

1 person hurt after train crashes into tractor trailer in Virginia

SPRINGFIELD, Va. - Officials are investigating a crash involving a train and a tractor trailer in Fairfax County that left one person hurt. Fairfax County Fire and Rescue officials said a train struck a tractor trailer Thursday along Iron Place and Industrial Drive in Springfield. Crews said the crash occurred...
SPRINGFIELD, VA
fox5dc.com

Man killed when riding lawn mower overturns in Frederick County

MT. AIRY, Md. - An 82-year-old man was killed in Frederick County Wednesday when the riding lawn mower he was operating overturned, pinning him inside. The incident happened around 8:30 p.m. on June 1 along Sidney Road in Mt. Airy. Authorities say Augustus Clemont Harris was riding the mower up...
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Accidents
Harrisonburg, VA
Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Harrisonburg, VA
Harrisonburg, VA
Accidents
City
Norfolk, VA
City
Woodstock, VA
Metro News

One person dead in Morgan County crash

BERKELEY SPRINGS, W.Va. — A Thursday morning crash in Morgan County has claimed the life of a driver. Morgan County Sheriff KC Bohrer said the call came in at just after 8 a.m. The wreck happened in the 8000 block of state Route 9 near Daylilly Lane. The preliminary...
MORGAN COUNTY, WV
1061thecorner.com

Motorcycle passenger from Waynesboro succumbs to injuries from Route 29 at I-64 crash

CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – Albemarle Police say a Waynesboro woman who was a passenger on a motorcycle involved in a crash Tuesday morning at the Route 29/I-64 interchange has died from her injuries. Not including crashes investigated by State Police, 44-year old Holly Marie Minter is the 6th fatality this year in crashes investigated by Albemarle Police.
WAYNESBORO, VA
cbs19news

One person has died following motorcycle crash on 29

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle County Police Department says a motorcycle crash that occurred Tuesday morning has claimed the life of a Waynesboro resident. According to police, the crash occurred around 9:25 a.m. on Monacan Trail Road at the interchange with Interstate 64. A vehicle heading south...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Harrisonburg Pd#Sgt
WUSA9

Sheriff: Car crashes into pond in Frederick County

FREDERICK COUNTY, Va. — Deputies and fire crews worked together after a car crashed into a pond in Frederick County Tuesday evening. According to the Frederick County Sheriff's Office, the car crashed into a retaining pond behind a CVS on Rotary Avenue around 8:45 p.m. Frederick County Fire crews...
FREDERICK COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Valley family sets up GoFundMe after fatal crash Monday

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The family of a Woodstock woman who died Monday has started a GoFundMe to help pay for funeral costs. Patricia Smith died after her car collided with a train in downtown Harrisonburg. Smith leaves behind children, stepchildren and siblings. Her brother, Bruce Bellamy, said she was a dedicated and loving woman.
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Tractor trailer crash causing backup in Augusta County

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - On I-81 at mile marker 216 in Augusta County, motorists can expect delays due to a tractor trailer crash. The north right shoulder is closed. Traffic backups are approximately 7.0 miles. This is a developing story. Stay with WHSV for the latest information.
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WHSV

ACPD: 1 dead in crash involving motorcycle Monacan Trail Rd.

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle County Police Department says one person has died in connection with a motorcycle crash along Monacan Trail Road Tuesday, May 31. ACPD announced Wednesday, June 1, that 44-year-old Holly Marie Minter of Waynesboro died last night. The crash happened just before 9:30 a.m....
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
NBC 29 News

Driver in car crash involving train on N. Liberty St. identified

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Authorities have identified 43-year-old Patricia Smith, of Woodstock, as the driver who was killed when her vehicle collided with a train in Downtown Harrisonburg on Monday evening, May 31. Witnesses have informed the Harrisonburg Police Department that the vehicle, a 2014 Chevrolet Impala, did not stop...
HARRISONBURG, VA
Augusta Free Press

Update: Waynesboro woman dead from injuries in Albemarle County crash

Update: Wednesday, 12:34 p.m. Albemarle County Police reported today that the passenger in yesterday’s crash on Route 29/Monacan Trail Road, 44-year-old Holly Marie Minter of Waynesboro, died Tuesday evening. First report: Tuesday, 5:29 p.m. Units from Albemarle County Fire Rescue and Albemarle County Police Department responded to a report...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

VSP stops driver for going 126 mph on Rockbridge Co. interstate

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — On Monday morning, as thousands of motorists prepared to head home from their Memorial Day weekend trips, Virginia State Police reminded them about the consequences of unsafe driving. According to officials, a state trooper stopped a driver in Rockbridge County on Saturday, May 28...
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

UPDATED: Sheriff's office identifies three killed in Stafford crash

The Stafford County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday identified three people killed in a head-on crash Sunday evening on Austin Ridge Drive. The two-vehicle wreck happened just before 7:40 p.m. near Shields Road when Tamarr Williams, 38, of Woodbridge was operating a 1995 Lexus SC300 "at a high rate of speed" southbound and lost control, the Stafford County Sheriff's Office said.
STAFFORD, VA
WUSA9

Stafford crash leaves Virginia man, 2 women dead

STAFFORD, Va. — Two drivers and a passenger died at the scene of a car crash in Stafford Sunday. Deputies responded to Austin Ridge Drive near Shields Road around 7:40 p.m. for the two-car crash. Officials said that preliminary information indicated that 38-year-old Tamarr Williams, from Woodbridge, was speeding...
STAFFORD, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy