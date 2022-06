A rally in support of overturning Gov. John Carney’s veto of legalized marijuana is planned for noon, Tuesday, June 7, at Legislative Hall in Dover. Veterans and activists with DENORML and Delaware CAN kicked off a statewide campaign urging legislators to override Carney’s May 24 veto of a bill that would legalize marijuana for adults. The General Assembly had passed the bill that would legally allow adults to have up to an ounce of marijuana, and the Legislature can override Carney’s veto with three-fifths votes in each chamber. The Legislature returns from a two-week break June 7.

DOVER, DE ・ 2 DAYS AGO