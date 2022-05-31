ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
M-Braves lose 8-6 to Montgomery

By Biancca Ball
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 2 days ago

PEARL, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The Mississippi Braves (M-Braves) lost 8-6 to the Montgomery Biscuits in front of 4,102 fans on Memorial Day at Trustmark Park.

M-Braves promotional schedule for home series

The second game of the road series is on Wednesday, June 1 at Trustmark Park.

The first pitch is at 6:35 p.m., with coverage starting at 6:20 p.m. CT on 103.9 WYAB, TuneIn Radio, First Pitch App, and MiLB.tv.

