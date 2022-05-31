ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax County, VA

‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ boat passes Depp-Heard court during deliberations

By Brooke Kato
New York Post
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GlvQy_0fvpBuBj00

They set their sails set for Fairfax County, Virginia.

A massive “Pirates of The Caribbean”-themed ship – featuring a mannequin cannonball operator and all – waded in front of the courthouse where the swashbuckling films’ star Johnny Depp, 58 is fighting his own epic defamation battle against ex-wife and actor Amber Heard, 36.

The elaborately decorated vessel, a converted truck of some kind, was put atop a flatbed truck and slowly wheeled in front of the Fairfax Courthouse Tuesday morning as the case’s jury resumed deliberation after the holiday weekend.

It sported a massive “Pirates of the Caribbean” banner, a cannon and an anchor, even featuring a mannequin Jack Sparrow at the helm.

Inside the courthouse, the jury continues to deliberate after the courtroom battle between Depp and Heard commenced last week. On Friday, the jury only deliberated for two hours after final arguments came to a close .

For the past six weeks, Depp and Heard have graced the courtroom each week in a defamation trial, where hoards of fans have shown up for support every day .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xG4ZB_0fvpBuBj00
The make-shift boat drove in front of the courthouse as onlookers gawked.
EPA
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZPxmx_0fvpBuBj00
Depp, who sued his ex-wife Heard for defamation, is winning in “public opinion,” says a legal expert.
REUTERS

The “Pirates of the Caribbean” star sued the “Aquaman” actress for $50 million for the 2018 Washington Post op-ed she penned, calling herself a “public figure representing domestic abuse.” While the essay did not specifically name him, Depp claims it still damaged his reputation and potential earnings in work.

Heard, then, counter-sued Depp for $100 million, saying his 2020 statements – when he said she fabricated her abuse claims – destroyed her own career.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IPYff_0fvpBuBj00
Heard countersued Depp after his defamation lawsuit claimed she fabricated her abuse story.
Getty Images

Despite the jury still deliberating, Depp has already swayed the “public opinion,” Texas civil attorney Katherine Lizardo previously told The Post .

“I think for Johnny Depp, winning the legal side of the defamation claim does not matter to him,” Lizardo said. “Winning – it would just be icing on the cake for him because his main goal for filing the defamation lawsuit was to clear his name and to appeal to the court of public opinion.”

