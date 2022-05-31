Why the ‘real’ Apple M2 might not be ready until 2023

We handpick the products and services we write about. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. MacBooks are some of the most popular and universally useful laptops on the market right now. And for good reason, thanks to Apple's intuitive MacOS and the powerful line of new M1, M1 Pro and M1 Max processors. But you don't necessarily need to spend thousands on a cutting-edge MacBook. There are models out there for every budget, ranging from $999 to a whopping $6,000 or more, even if they do share many of the same design and feature DNA. With so many different options out there, deciding which MacBook is best for your needs can be a little overwhelming. Below you'll find answers to some of those frequently asked questions, as well as our picks for the best MacBook for your laptop needs.

COMPUTERS ・ 6 DAYS AGO