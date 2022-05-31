ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Star Wars Condemns Racist Hate Messages Sent To ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Star Moses Ingram

By Liz Kocan
Decider.com
 2 days ago
Star Wars fans are notorious for their opinions on the franchise, but the Internet trolls took things to a heightened level after the premiere of Obi-Wan Kenobi this past Friday (May 27), lobbing vile, racist insults at one of the show’s stars, Moses Ingram. Ingram appears alongside returning Star Wars actors Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen in the series as Reva Sevander, an Inquisitor.

Ingram took to her Instagram Stories to reveal several of the hundreds of racist messages she has received as a result of her appearing on the show, explaining that she feels like she has to just “shut up and take” the harassment. Star Wars’ official social media accounts, however, were not willing to let the fans’ actions slide, and they released a pointed series of tweets in response to Ingram’s stories. The message from the Star Wars accounts said, “We are proud to welcome Moses Ingram to the Star Wars family and excited for Reva’s story to unfold. If anyone intends to make her feel in any way unwelcome, we have only one thing to say: we resist.” In a second message, they added, “There are more than 20 million sentient species in the Star Wars galaxy, don’t choose to be a racist.”

This is not the first time a new addition to the Star Wars franchise has endured this kind of harassment. The Last Jedi star Kelly-Marie Tran, has often spoken about the cruelty she endured which led her to quit social media after she played Rose Tico in Star Wars: The Last Jedi. John Boyega, who played Finn in the Star Wars films revealed similar experiences, telling GQ, “Nobody else in the cast had people saying they were going to boycott the movie because [they were in it]. Nobody else had the uproar and death threats sent to their Instagram DMs and social media, saying, ‘Black this and black that and you shouldn’t be a Stormtrooper.’ Nobody else had that experience.” Unfortunately, it seems that the combination of social media and the franchise’s broader attempts at inclusivity have changed that, and the experience is becoming more common.

“If you’ve got talking droids and aliens, but no people of color, it doesn’t make any sense,” Ingram said in an interview before Obi-Wan Kenobi premiered. “It’s 2022, you know. So we’re just at the beginning of that change.”

say it
2d ago

It's Star Wars they have good and bad guy's,it's a show ,but some people don't understand the story.Good vs Evil. Just like real life.

Derrick Barnes
1d ago

not everyone likes someone in a movie big deal !!! it's not a federal law that everyone has to like everyone else. GROW UP

RealizeRealLies
2d ago

For me everything is great with the Obi-Wan series. Outstanding first two episodes. I had no problems with it what so ever. The only thing that scares me is how the Reva characters role plays out. If they keep to the story all should be fine. Reva did give off black panther vibes but that's just me connecting real life and starwars which should NEVER happen. I don't want to see our worldly issues brought up in a galaxy far far away. I watch starwars to get away from our worldly BS.

