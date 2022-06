Note: This story has been updated with new information about the location of the crash and the address of the victim. CRITTENDEN COUNTY, Ark. (WREG) — One person died following a plane crash Tuesday morning near the Mississippi River. The victim was later identified as 62-year-old Malcolm King of Hernando, Mississippi, according to a Shelby […]

SHELBY COUNTY, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO