ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Gas costs more at some California locations than the federal minimum wage

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
KRMG
KRMG
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CXiJp_0fvpBhxW00

CALIFORNIA — The cost of gas at some California locations is more than the federal minimum wage.

Drivers all over the United States are paying record-high prices for gas that seem to be increasing daily. One of the biggest problems, according to CBS News, is that those record highs are not evenly distributed around the country, making some gas prices in California cost more per gallon than the federal minimum hourly wage of $7.25. In California, it’s $14 an hour for minimum wage.

Here is a list, according to GasBuddy and CBS News, of the locations in California that are charging at least the federal minimum wage:

  • Chevron at 901 N. Alameda Street in Los Angeles: $8.05 a gallon
  • Chevron at 51557 US-395 in Lee Vining: $7.39 a gallon
  • Chevron at 712 North CA-127 in Shoshone: $7.39 a gallon
  • Shell at 453 Main Street in Bridgeport: $7.39 a gallon
  • Valero at 377 Main Street in Bridgeport: $7.35 a gallon
  • Mobil at 8489 Beverly Boulevard in Los Angeles: $7.29 a gallon
  • Shell at 51424 US-395 in Lee Vining: $7.29 a gallon
  • Mobil at 22 Vista Point Drive in Lee Vining: $7.29 a gallon
  • Chevron at 3600 Alameda Drive in Menlo Park: $7.39 a gallon

AAA says the national average gas price is about $4.622 per gallon for regular gas, which is the highest recorded average price. A year ago, the average was $3.046 per gallon.

“After several weeks of soaring gas prices, last week saw prices nationally slow down ahead of Memorial Day, but I’m afraid the good news ends there. While gasoline demand has been seasonally soft, the large decline in refining capacity over the last few years has meant that refiners are struggling to produce even lower amounts of refined products. This has led inventories to struggle to see any gains, boosting concern that they won’t be able to catch up. Coupled with continued talk that the EU is still working on sanctioning Russian oil, even though Hungary is a holdout, oil markets are quite on edge. As a result of the continued decline in gasoline inventories in recent weeks, wholesale gas prices surged last week, which will likely boost prices at the pump in short order. Motorists in the Great Lakes could see prices jump early in the week to new record highs, and the rest of the nation will follow. Odds are rising that we’ll eventually see the national average reach that dreaded $5 per gallon,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy in a news release.

Yahoo Finance says that part of the reason is because of demand, which slightly rose over the holiday weekend. It is expected to increase over the summer even with the high gas prices, most likely causing the average gas price to jump to $6 per gallon by August.

The states with the highest average gas prices include California, Hawaii and Nevada, according to GasBuddy. The lowest are Georgia, Arkansas and Kansas.

Congress is working to address concerns over price gouging, according to Yahoo Finance. Congress passed the Consumer Fuel Price Gouging Prevention Act in the House, and they are working on getting it to the Senate as well. It would allow President Biden to declare an “energy emergency,” which according to Yahoo Finance, would ban the sale of consumer fuel at these prices in order to prevent price gouging.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
KRMG

Baby formula maker Abbott reopens Michigan plant amid shortage

STURGIS, Mich. — (STURGIS, Mich.) -- Abbott Nutrition's baby formula plant in Michigan has officially reopened its doors and restarted production after shuttering nearly four months ago. Hundreds of workers returned to their posts Saturday morning for the first time since the Sturgis facility closed amid contamination concerns in...
STURGIS, MI
KRMG

Tulsa shooting puts focus on waiting periods for gun buyers

SEATTLE — (AP) — When he was sentenced for killing three teenagers and gravely wounding another at a house party north of Seattle, Allen Ivanov said he was sorry and that he couldn't explain why he did it. But he noted one factor that allowed him to carry...
TULSA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
California State
City
Lee Vining, CA
State
Nevada State
State
Georgia State
City
Bridgeport, CA
City
Menlo Park, CA
State
Arkansas State
State
Hawaii State
Local
California Traffic
KRMG

High-profile candidates try to break Dem, GOP control

SALEM, Ore. — (AP) — A former lawmaker in Oregon who as a young woman flew a helicopter around an erupting Mount St. Helens is aiming to shake up state politics by running as an unaffiliated candidate for governor. Betsy Johnson, who served in both the Oregon Senate...
OREGON STATE
KRMG

Heavy rain hits Florida, flooding stands Miami vehicles

MIAMI — (AP) — Parts of South Florida were experiencing road flooding from heavy rain and wind Saturday as a storm system that battered Mexico moves across the state. Officials in Miami warned drivers about road conditions as many cars were stuck on flooded streets. "This is a...
MIAMI, OK
KRMG

McCormick concedes to Oz in Pennsylvania GOP Senate primary

HARRISBURG, Pa. — (AP) — Former hedge fund CEO David McCormick conceded the Republican primary in Pennsylvania for U.S. Senate to celebrity heart surgeon Dr. Mehmet Oz, ending his campaign as he acknowledged an ongoing statewide recount wouldn't give him enough votes to make up the deficit. After...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Price Gouging#European Union#Chevron#Cbs News#Shell#Mobil#Aaa
KRMG

Potential Tropical Cyclone One makes landfall in South Florida

A disorganized weather system in the southeastern Gulf of Mexico made landfall in Southwest Florida on Saturday, causing heavy rains and raising concerns about flooding. The National Hurricane Center said that the storm, called Potential Tropical Cyclone One, was expected to make landfall sometime Saturday. The hurricane center said it held off on naming the storm, even though its maximum sustained winds were stronger than 39 mph, because the system had a 250-mile-long area of light winds and no well-defined center. It would have been named Alex.
FLORIDA STATE
KRMG

Spokesman: Whitmer was on Wisconsin gunman's list of targets

A gunman suspected of fatally shooting a retired county judge at a Wisconsin home was sentenced to prison by the judge nearly two decades ago, online court records show, and had a list of targets that included Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, her office said Saturday. Douglas K. Uhde, 56, who...
JUNEAU COUNTY, WI
KRMG

Arizona woman admits guilt in ballot collection scheme

PHOENIX — (AP) — An Arizona woman accused of illegally collecting early ballots in the 2020 primary election pleaded guilty Thursday in an agreement with state prosecutors that saw the more serious forgery and conspiracy charges dismissed and limited any potential for a lengthy prison sentence. Guillermina Fuentes,...
SAN LUIS, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Minimum Wage
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
KRMG

Transgender youth treatment under fire in Florida again

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — (AP) — Florida health officials have asked the state medical board to draft new policies that would likely restrict gender dysphoria treatments for transgender youth as the state amps up its ongoing attacks on the treatments amid the country's culture wars. The officials are also...
FLORIDA STATE
KRMG

2 Republicans exhaust appeals, won't be on Michigan ballot

DETROIT — (AP) — Two candidates for Michigan governor, including a business consultant willing to spend personal millions, lost their final appeals Friday and will remain off the ballot in the Republican primary, the result of phony petition signatures that left them short of the 15,000 threshold. The...
DETROIT, MI
KRMG

4 killed in shooting in Tulsa medical building; gunman also dead

TULSA, Okla. — Four people were killed on Wednesday when a gunman opened fire at a medical office building in Tulsa, Oklahoma, authorities said. Police said the gunman was also dead. Tulsa Police Capt. Richard Meulenberg told reporters that the shooting occurred inside the Natalie Medical Building, KOKI-TV reported....
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Pa. GOP loudly opposed counting undated ballots, until now

HARRISBURG, Pa. — (AP) — When Philadelphia's election board prepared to count ballots last year that were mailed in without the voter's handwritten date, Republicans threatened impeachment. Now a GOP Senate candidate wants counties to embrace the same approach. In a last-ditch bid to close a roughly 900-vote...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
13K+
Followers
71K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy