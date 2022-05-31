Deputies arrest Charleston man for assaulting father

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A man faces assault charges after attacking his father during a dispute Monday afternoon.

According to a report from the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, Joseph Grant III (51), was arguing with his father after he was asked to turn down the volume of his TV and music so his father could sleep.

The father told deputies that Grant III grabbed his neck with both hands and continued to hold his grip until the victim fell backward.

Deputies were told that the father then ran to get his .38 special revolver out of his bedroom dresser.

The revolver was pointed at Grant III as the father stated he was in fear for his life, the report read.

Deputies said in the report that Grant III showed “strong signs of intoxication.” In addition, Grant III was noted to be “very volatile” as he yelled and cursed at the responding deputies.

In a mix of statements, Grant III stated that he was “tired of his father,” and he was “the man of the house.” Grant III also mentioned that his father grabbed his wrist before pointing a gun, he then said that he wasn’t touched but just had a gun pointed at him. Lastly, deputies were told that Grant III was hit in the face by his father before having a gun pointed at him.

Grant III’s statements were described as “inconsistent.”

The father told deputies that he wanted to pursue charges. Grant III was arrested for third-degree assault and battery.

