ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Deputies arrest Charleston man for assaulting father

By Dianté Gibbs
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25z54h_0fvpBLje00

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A man faces assault charges after attacking his father during a dispute Monday afternoon.

According to a report from the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, Joseph Grant III (51), was arguing with his father after he was asked to turn down the volume of his TV and music so his father could sleep.

The father told deputies that Grant III grabbed his neck with both hands and continued to hold his grip until the victim fell backward.

Deputies were told that the father then ran to get his .38 special revolver out of his bedroom dresser.

The revolver was pointed at Grant III as the father stated he was in fear for his life, the report read.

Deputies said in the report that Grant III showed “strong signs of intoxication.” In addition, Grant III was noted to be “very volatile” as he yelled and cursed at the responding deputies.

In a mix of statements, Grant III stated that he was “tired of his father,” and he was “the man of the house.” Grant III also mentioned that his father grabbed his wrist before pointing a gun, he then said that he wasn’t touched but just had a gun pointed at him. Lastly, deputies were told that Grant III was hit in the face by his father before having a gun pointed at him.

Grant III’s statements were described as “inconsistent.”

The father told deputies that he wanted to pursue charges. Grant III was arrested for third-degree assault and battery.

Several injured in downtown Charleston shooting including officer; deputies assaulted Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Comments / 2

Related
iheart.com

Three arrested in aftermath of Charleston mass shooting bond out

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Three people who were arrested in the aftermath of a mass shooting in downtown Charleston have bonded out. Court records state that 50-year-old Tahira McGee, 26-year-old Ayesha Saleemah McGee, and 35-year-old Maurice Malloy bonded out on Tuesday. Investigators say the three were not involved in the actual shooting that injured 10 people, but were arrested following the incident.
CHARLESTON, SC
WJBF

SLED investigating Allendale shooting, one person in custody

UPDATE, 06/02/2022, 06:13 P.M. ALLENDALE, South Carolina (WJBF) – More details on the Allendale shooting that wounded a bystander early Wednesday evening and is currently being investigated by SLED. According to Lawrence Wiggins, the Allendale Chief of Police, the Allendale Police Department responded to multiple emergency calls Wednesday from two different locations across the street […]
ALLENDALE, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Charleston County, SC
Charleston, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Charleston, SC
Charleston County, SC
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime
The Post and Courier

Columbia man shot and killed inside his car after argument at Kingstree convivence store

A Columbia man was shot and killed May 30, in Kingstree after authorities say an argument inside a convenience store escalated. Damond Burgess, 39, was found in the front seat of his car after he and an unidentified suspect got into a confrontation inside Sam’s Quick Stop before both left the store, Williamsburg County Sheriff’s office said. The altercation, however, continued and the suspect fired a shot at Burgess.
COLUMBIA, SC
live5news.com

Coroner IDs pedestrian killed in N. Charleston crash

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has released the name of a man who died after a Monday night crash in North Charleston. Bobbi Jo O’Neal says Antoine Milligan, 48 from North Charleston, died at the scene from injuries suffered in a crash. The...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wtoc.com

Two girls injured after shooting in Beaufort Co.

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) - Beaufort Police are investigating a double shooting that left two teens injured. The shooting happened at the Salvation Army parking lot on North Street Tuesday night. When officers arrived on the scene, they heard gunshots. A car and two people then took off. When police pulled...
BEAUFORT, SC
live5news.com

Dispute at Williamsburg County convenience store leads to fatal shooting

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators with the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office say a dispute that started at a convenience store led to a fatal shooting. Williamsburg County Coroner Ivori L. Henryhand identified the victim as 39-year-old Damond Cortez Burgess of Columbia. Burgess was pronounced dead at Williamsburg Regional Hospital. An autopsy will be performed on Friday.
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Wanted subject detained following standoff at West Ashley hotel

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the Charleston Police Department say a wanted subject has been detained following a standoff at a West Ashley hotel. It happened at the Motel 6 on Savannah Highway. Authorities identified the suspect as Malik Thompson who is wanted for armed robbery and possession...
CHARLESTON, SC
FOX8 News

10 injured; four critical after downtown Charleston shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – 10 people were injured and four remained in critical condition after what Mayor John Tecklenburg called a “mass shooting” in downtown Charleston late Monday night. “The Gun Violence Archive defines a mass shooting as being an incident where four or more are shot, either injured or killed; thankfully, and we’re counting […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

16K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry. | www.counton2.com

 https://www.counton2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy