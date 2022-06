The Rev. Dr. Robert C. Hughes, a Tamaqua native, became the 10th president of the Lutheran Theological Seminary, Philadelphia, during an inauguration ceremony held in May. The new president assumed his new office following 19 years as a member of the seminary faculty, in which he taught both liturgies and homiletics. He served as acting dean of the faculty during the 1984-85 academic year and was awarded the St. John Chair of Practical Theology in 1988.

