Chesterfield driver killed on I-95

By WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff
 2 days ago
RICHMOND, Va. -- A Chesterfield driver was killed in an Interstate 95 crash on Memorial Day, according to Virginia State Police.

Police identified the deceased driver as 73-year-old William Melville Wash Jr., of Moseley, Virginia.

Wash was driving a white Mustang north on I-95 in South Richmond at about 9:45 a.m. when he came upon a Virginia State trooper pulled over on the shoulder while helping another driver.

"Upon seeing the trooper's lights, [Wash] swerved off the roadway and into the guardrail on the right shoulder," a Virginia State Police spokesperson wrote in an email about the crash. "The vehicle then deflects, crosses all lanes, and strikes the center jersey wall head-on. The vehicle then coasts backward into the path of a tractor-trailer. The tractor-trailer was unable to avoid striking the vehicle in the driver's side door."

The Mustang then ran off the road and stopped in the woods next to the interstate.

The crash, according to police, remains under investigation.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip .

