On the remarkable nonlinear optical properties of natural tomato lycopene

By N. Numan
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn line with the renewed interest in developing novel Non Linear Optical (NLO) materials, natural Lycopene's NLO Properties are reported for the first time within the scientific literature. Correlated to its 1-D conjugated Ï€-electrons linear conformation, it is shown that natural Lycopene exhibits a significantly elevated 3rd order nonlinearity Ï‡(3) as...

Nature.com

Dynamic self-stabilization in the electronic and nanomechanical properties of an organic polymer semiconductor

The field of organic electronics has profited from the discovery of new conjugated semiconducting polymers that have molecular backbones which exhibit resilience to conformational fluctuations, accompanied by charge carrier mobilities that routinely cross the 1 cm2/Vs benchmark. One such polymer is indacenodithiophene-co-benzothiadiazole. Previously understood to be lacking in microstructural order, we show here direct evidence of nanosized domains of high order in its thin films. We also demonstrate that its device-based high-performance electrical and thermoelectric properties are not intrinsic but undergo rapid stabilization following a burst of ambient air exposure. The polymer's nanomechanical properties equilibrate on longer timescales owing to an orthogonal mechanism; the gradual sweating-out of residual low molecular weight solvent molecules from its surface. We snapshot the quasistatic temporal evolution of the electrical, thermoelectric and nanomechanical properties of this prototypical organic semiconductor and investigate the subtleties which play on competing timescales. Our study documents the untold and often overlooked story of a polymer device's dynamic evolution toward stability.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Impact of climate change on river water temperature and dissolved oxygen: Indian riverine thermal regimes

The impact of climate change on the oxygen saturation content of the world's surface waters is a significant topic for future water quality in a warming environment. While increasing river water temperatures (RWTs) with climate change signals have been the subject of several recent research, how climate change affects Dissolved Oxygen (DO) saturation levels have not been intensively studied. This study examined the direct effect of rising RWTs on saturated DO concentrations. For this, a hybrid deep learning model using Long Short-Term Memory integrated with k-nearest neighbor bootstrap resampling algorithm is developed for RWT prediction addressing sparse spatiotemporal RWT data for seven major polluted river catchments of India at a monthly scale. The summer RWT increase for Tunga-Bhadra, Sabarmati, Musi, Ganga, and Narmada basins are predicted as 3.1, 3.8, 5.8, 7.3, 7.8Â Â°C, respectively, for 2071"“2100 with ensemble of NASA Earth Exchange Global Daily Downscaled Projections of air temperature with Representative Concentration Pathway 8.5 scenario. The RWT increases up to7Â Â°C for summer, reaching close to 35Â Â°C, and decreases DO saturation capacity by 2"“12% for 2071"“2100. Overall, for every 1Â Â°C RWT increase, there will be about 2.3% decrease in DO saturation level concentrations over Indian catchments under climate signals.
ENVIRONMENT
Nature.com

Quantum coherence on selectivity and transport of ion channels

Recently, it has been suggested that ion channel selectivity filter may exhibit quantum coherence, which may be appropriate to explain ion selection and conduction processes. Potassium channels play a vital role in many physiological processes. One of their main physiological functions is the efficient and highly selective transfer of K+ ions through the membranes into the cells. To do this, ion channels must be highly selective, allowing only certain ions to pass through the membrane, while preventing the others. The present research is an attempt to investigate the relationship between hopping rate and maintaining coherence in ion channels. Using the Lindblad equation to describe a three-level system, the results in different quantum regimes are examined. We studied the distillable coherence and the second order coherence function of the system. The oscillation of distillable coherence from zero, after the decoherence time, and also the behavior of the coherence function clearly show the point that the system is coherent in ion channels with high throughput rates.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Investigating the association of environmental exposures and all-cause mortality in the UK Biobank using sparse principal component analysis

Multicollinearity refers to the presence of collinearity between multiple variables and renders the results of statistical inference erroneous (Type II error). This is particularly important in environmental health research where multicollinearity can hinder inference. To address this, correlated variables are often excluded from the analysis, limiting the discovery of new associations. An alternative approach to address this problem is the use of principal component analysis. This method, combines and projects a group of correlated variables onto a new orthogonal space. While this resolves the multicollinearity problem, it poses another challenge in relation to interpretability of results. Standard hypothesis testing methods can be used to evaluate the association of projected predictors, called principal components, with the outcomes of interest, however, there is no established way to trace the significance of principal components back to individual variables. To address this problem, we investigated the use of sparse principal component analysis which enforces a parsimonious projection. We hypothesise that this parsimony could facilitate the interpretability of findings. To this end, we investigated the association of 20 environmental predictors with all-cause mortality adjusting for demographic, socioeconomic, physiological, and behavioural factors. The study was conducted in a cohort of 379,690 individuals in the UK. During an average follow-up of 8.05Â years (3,055,166 total person-years), 14,996 deaths were observed. We used Cox regression models to estimate the hazard ratio (HR) and 95% confidence intervals (CI). The Cox models were fitted to the standardised environmental predictors (a) without any transformation (b) transformed with PCA, and (c) transformed with SPCA. The comparison of findings underlined the potential of SPCA for conducting inference in scenarios where multicollinearity can increase the risk of Type II error. Our analysis unravelled a significant association between average noise pollution and increased risk of all-cause mortality. Specifically, those in the upper deciles of noise exposure have between 5 and 10% increased risk of all-cause mortality compared to the lowest decile.
SCIENCE
Direct correlation between void formation and lithium dendrite growth in solid-state electrolytes with interlayers

Solid-state Li-ion batteries with lithium anodes offer higher energy densities and are safer than conventional liquid electrolyte-based Li-ion batteries. However, the growth of lithium dendrites across the solid-state electrolyte layer leads to the premature shorting of cells and limits their practical viability. Here, using solid-state Li half-cells with metallic interlayers between a garnet-based lithium-ion conductor and lithium, we show that interfacial void growth precedes dendrite nucleation and growth. Specifically, void growth was observed at a current density of around two-thirds of the critical current density for dendrite growth. Computational calculations reveal that interlayer materials with higher critical current densities for dendrite growth also have the largest thermodynamic and kinetic barriers for lithium vacancy accumulation at their interfaces with lithium. Our results suggest that interfacial modification with suitable metallic interlayers decreases the tendency for void growth and improves dendrite growth tolerance in solid-state electrolytes, even in the absence of high stack pressures.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

RAISING is a high-performance method for identifying random transgene integration sites

Both natural viral infections and therapeutic interventions using viral vectors pose significant risks of malignant transformation. Monitoring for clonal expansion of infected cells is important for detecting cancer. Here we developed a novel method of tracking clonality via the detection of transgene integration sites. RAISING (Rapid Amplification of Integration Sites without Interference by Genomic DNA contamination) is a sensitive, inexpensive alternative to established methods. Its compatibility with Sanger sequencing combined with our CLOVA (Clonality Value) software is critical for those without access to expensive high throughput sequencing. We analyzed samples from 688 individuals infected with the retrovirus HTLV-1, which causes adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma (ATL) to model our method. We defined a clonality value identifying ATL patients with 100% sensitivity and 94.8% specificity, and our longitudinal analysis also demonstrates the usefulness of ATL risk assessment. Future studies will confirm the broad applicability of our technology, especially in the emerging gene therapy sector.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Microvascular imaging of the unstained human superior colliculus using synchrotron-radiation phase-contrast microtomography

Characterizing the microvasculature of the human brain is critical to advance understanding of brain vascular function. Most methods rely on tissue staining and microscopy in two-dimensions, which pose several challenges to visualize the three-dimensional structure of microvessels. In this study, we used an edge-based segmentation method to extract the 3D vasculature from synchrotron radiation phase-contrast microtomography (PC-Î¼CT) of two unstained, paraffin-embedded midbrain region of the human brain stem. Vascular structures identified in PC-Î¼CT were validated with histology of the same specimen. Using the Deriche-Canny edge detector that was sensitive to the boundary between tissue and vascular space, we could segment the vessels independent of signal variations in PC-Î¼CT images. From the segmented volumetric vasculature, we calculated vessel diameter, vessel length and volume fraction of the vasculature in the superior colliculi. From high resolution images, we found the most frequent vessel diameter to be between 8.6"“10.2Â Âµm. Our findings are consistent with the known anatomy showing two types of vessels with distinctive morphology: peripheral collicular vessels and central collicular vessels. The proposed method opens up new possibilities for vascular research of the central nervous system using synchrotron radiation PC-Î¼CT of unstained human tissue.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Enhancing spatiotemporal focusing of light deep inside scattering media with Time-Gated Reflection Matrix

Time-gated reflection matrix (RM) has been successfully used for optical imaging deep inside scattering media. Recently, this method was extended to enhance the spatiotemporal focusing of light ultra-deep inside scattering media. This is achieved by calibrating the decomposition of the RM with the Tikhonov regularization parameter to convert multiply scattered photons that share the same time of flight with the singly scattered photons into singly scattered photons. Such a capability suggests a reshaping to the interaction mechanism between light and scattering media, which may benefit or inspire wide optical applications that desire enhanced spatiotemporal focusing of light at depths inside scattering media.
SCIENCE
Science
Chemistry
Nature.com

Observation of light-driven band structure via multiband high-harmonic spectroscopy

Intense light"“matter interactions have revolutionized our ability to probe and manipulate quantum systems at sub-femtosecond timescales1, opening routes to the all-optical control of electronic currents in solids at petahertz rates2,3,4,5,6,7. Such control typically requires electric-field amplitudes in the range of almost volts per angstrom, when the voltage drop across a lattice site becomes comparable to the characteristic bandgap energies. In this regime, intense light"“matter interaction induces notable modifications to the electronic and optical properties8,9,10, dramatically modifying the crystal band structure. Yet, identifying and characterizing such modifications remain an outstanding problem. As the oscillating electric field changes within the driving field's cycle, does the band structure follow and how can it be defined? Here we address this fundamental question, proposing all-optical spectroscopy to probe the laser-induced closing of the bandgap between adjacent conduction bands. Our work reveals the link between nonlinear light"“matter interactions in strongly driven crystals and the sub-cycle modifications in their effective band structure.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Spatial thinking as the missing piece in mathematics curricula

It is well established that spatial thinking is central to discovery, learning, and communication in mathematics, as indicated by convincing evidence that those with strong spatial skills also demonstrate advantages for Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) performance. Yet, spatial thinking-the ability recall, generate, manipulate, and reason about spatial relations-is often absent from modern mathematics curricula. In this commentary, we outline evidence from our recent meta-analysis, demonstrating a causal role of spatial thinking on mathematics. We subsequently discuss the implications of educational policy decisions made across different countries, regarding the prioritization of spatial reasoning in the classroom. Given the increasing global demand for highly qualified STEM graduates, and evidence that spatial skills promote improvements in STEM outcomes, we argue that it is remiss to continue to ignore spatial skill development as a component of educational policy.
MATHEMATICS
Nature.com

Modulating crystal growth of formamidinium"“caesium perovskites for over 200 cm photovoltaic sub-modules

Upscalable fabrication of efficient and stable perovskite solar modules is urgently needed for commercialization. Here we introduce methylammonium chloride additives in the co-solvent system of N-methyl-2-pyrrolidone/N,N-dimethylformamide to control the formation of intermediate phases during the growth of formamidinium"“caesium lead triiodide perovskite films. We achieve high-quality films upon drying without the use of anti-solvent. By implementing bulk and surface passivation, champion efficiencies of 24.02% for a small-sized solar cell and 20.5% for a 5"‰cm"‰Ã—"‰5"‰cm solar mini-module on an aperture area of 22.4"‰cm2 (geometric fill factor âˆ¼ 96%) are achieved by spin-coating. The fully blade-coated perovskite solar sub-module demonstrates a champion efficiency of 15.3% on an aperture area of 205"‰cm2. The solar mini-module exhibits impressive operational stability with a T80 lifetime of over 1,000"‰h at maximum power point tracking under continuous light illumination.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Editorial: Capturing developmental brain dynamics

The Collection "Capturing Developmental Brain Dynamics" results from an interdisciplinary workshop combining expertise and perspectives on changes occurring at different levels during child development. The strongly interactive nature of the developing brain is highlighted in this Collection in the meeting report by the workshop organizers1 and in a methodological...
HEALTH
Nature.com

TrackMate 7: integrating state-of-the-art segmentation algorithms into tracking pipelines

TrackMate is an automated tracking software used to analyze bioimages and is distributed as a Fiji plugin. Here, we introduce a new version of TrackMate. TrackMate 7 is built to address the broad spectrum of modern challenges researchers face by integrating state-of-the-art segmentation algorithms into tracking pipelines. We illustrate qualitatively and quantitatively that these new capabilities function effectively across a wide range of bio-imaging experiments.
SOFTWARE
Nature.com

Room-temperature electrically switchable spin"“valley coupling in a van der Waals ferroelectric halide perovskite with persistent spin helix

Spintronic devices, by harnessing the spin degree of freedom, are expected to outperform charge-based devices in terms of energy efficiency and speed of operation. The use of an electric field to control spin at room temperature has been pursued for decades. A major hurdle that has contributed to the slow progress in this regard is the dilemma between effective control and strong spin relaxation. For example, in a Rashba/Dresselhaus material with strong spin"“orbit coupling, although the internal magnetic field could be substantial enough to effectively control spin precession, often, the spin-relaxation time becomes extremely short as a consequence of Dyakonov"“Perel scattering. To address this, a persistent spin helix has been proposed in systems with SU(2) symmetry. Here we show the discovery of the persistent spin helix in an organic"“inorganic hybrid ferroelectric halide perovskite whose layered nature makes it intrinsically like a quantum well. We demonstrate that the spin-polarized band structure is switchable at room temperature via an intrinsic ferroelectric field. We reveal valley"“spin coupling through a circular photogalvanic effect in single-crystalline bulk crystals. The favoured short spin helix wavelength (three orders of magnitude shorter than in III"“V materials), room-temperature operation and non-volatility make the hybrid perovskite an ideal platform for understanding symmetry-tuned spin dynamics, towards designing practical spintronic materials and devices that can resolve the control-relaxation dilemma.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Light absorption enhancement in thin film GaAs solar cells using dielectric nanoparticles

Cost-effective and lightweight solar cells are currently demanded in strategic fields such as space applications or integrated-wearable devices. A reduction of the active layer thickness, producing thin-film devices, has been a traditional solution to accomplish both requirements. However, this solution also reduces the efficiency of the device. For this reason, alternative strategies are being proposed. In this work, light trapping effects of an array of semiconductor nanoparticles located on the top surface of a thin-film GaAs solar cell are investigated to improve the optical absorption and current density in active layer, under the standard AM-1.5 solar spectrum. The numerical results are compared with other previous proposals such as an aluminum nanoparticle array, as well as conventional solar cells with and without a standard anti-reflective coating (ARC). The inclusion of semiconductor nanoparticles (NPs) shows an improved response of the solar cells at different angles of incidence in comparison to solar cell with an ARC. Furthermore, the efficiency increases a 10% respect to the aluminum nanoparticles (NPs) architecture, and a 21% and a 30% respect to solar cells with and without ARC, respectively.
INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Depolarization of echo chambers by random dynamical nudge

In social networks, users often engage with like-minded peers. This selective exposure to opinions might result in echo chambers, i.e., political fragmentation and social polarization of user interactions. When echo chambers form, opinions have a bimodal distribution with two peaks on opposite sides. In certain issues, where either extreme positions contain a degree of misinformation, neutral consensus is preferable for promoting discourse. In this paper, we use an opinion dynamics model that naturally forms echo chambers in order to find a feedback mechanism that bridges these communities and leads to a neutral consensus. We introduceÂ the random dynamical nudge (RDN), which presents each agent with input from a random selection of other agents' opinions and does not require surveillance of every person's opinions. Our computational results in two different models suggest that the RDN leads to a unimodal distribution of opinions centered around the neutral consensus. Furthermore, the RDN is effective both for preventing the formation of echo chambers and also for depolarizing existing echo chambers. Due to the simple and robust nature of the RDN, social media networks might be able to implement a version of this self-feedback mechanism, when appropriate, to prevent the segregation of online communities on complex social issues.
Nature.com

METALIC reveals interorganelle lipid flux in live cells by enzymatic mass tagging

The distinct activities of organelles depend on the proper function of their membranes. Coordinated membrane biogenesis of different organelles necessitates lipid transport from their site of synthesis to their destination. Several factors have been proposed to participate in lipid distribution, but despite its basic importance, in vivo evidence linking the absence of putative transport pathways to specific transport defects remains scarce. A reason for this scarcity is the near absence of in vivo lipid trafficking assays. Here we introduce a versatile method named METALIC (Mass tagging-Enabled TrAcking of Lipids In Cells) to track interorganelle lipid flux inside cells. In this strategy, two enzymes, one directed to a 'donor' and the other to an 'acceptor' organelle, add two distinct mass tags to lipids. Mass-spectrometry-based detection of lipids bearing the two mass tags is then used to quantify exchange between the two organelles. By applying this approach, we show that the ERMES and Vps13"“Mcp1 complexes have transport activity in vivo, and unravel their relative contributions to endoplasmic reticulum"“mitochondria lipid exchange.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Accelerated epigenetic aging in suicide attempters uninfluenced by high intent-to-die and choice of lethal methods

Suicide attempts (SA) are associated with excess non-suicidal mortality, putatively mediated in part by premature cellular senescence. Epigenetic age (EA) estimators of biological age have been previously demonstrated to strongly predict physiological dysregulation and mortality risk. Herein, we investigate if violent SA with high intent-to-die is predictive of epigenetics-derived estimates of biological aging. The genome-wide methylation pattern was measured using the Illumina Infinium Methylation EPIC BeadChip in whole blood of 88 suicide attempters. Subjects were stratified into two groups based on the putative risk of later committed suicide (low- [n"‰="‰58] and high-risk [n"‰="‰30]) in dependency of SA method (violent or non-violent) and/or intent-to-die (high/low). Estimators of intrinsic and extrinsic EA acceleration, one marker optimized to predict physiological dysregulation (DNAmPhenoAge/AgeAccelPheno) and one optimized to predict lifespan (DNAmGrimAge/AgeAccelGrim) were investigated for associations to severity of SA, by univariate and multivariate analyses. The study was adequately powered to detect differences of 2.2 years in AgeAccelGrim in relation to SA severity. Baseline DNAmGrimAge exceeded chronological age by 7.3 years on average across all samples, conferring a mean 24.6% increase in relation to actual age. No individual EA acceleration marker was differentiated by suicidal risk group (p"‰>"‰0.1). Thus, SA per se but not severity of SA is related to EA, implicating that excess non-suicidal mortality in SA is unrelated to risk of committed suicide. Preventative healthcare efforts aimed at curtailing excess mortality after SA may benefit from acting equally powerful to recognize somatic comorbidities irrespective of the severity inherent in the act itself.
MENTAL HEALTH
Nature.com

A methodological perspective on learning in the developing brain

The brain undergoes profound development across childhood and adolescence, including continuous changes in brain morphology, connectivity, and functioning that are, in part, dependent on one's experiences. These neurobiological changes are accompanied by significant changes in children's and adolescents' cognitive learning. By drawing from studies in the domains of reading, reinforcement learning, and learning difficulties, we present a brief overview of methodological approaches and research designs that bridge brain- and behavioral research on learning. We argue that ultimately these methods and designs may help to unravel questions such as why learning interventions work, what learning computations change across development, and how learning difficulties are distinct between individuals.
NETHERLANDS
Nature.com

Origin and regulation of oxygen redox instability in high-voltage battery cathodes

Oxygen redox at high voltage has emerged as a transformative paradigm for high-energy battery cathodes such as layered transition-metal oxides by offering extra capacity beyond conventional transition-metal redox. However, these cathodes suffer from voltage hysteresis, voltage fade and capacity drop upon cycling. Single-crystalline cathodes have recently shown some improvements, but these challenges remain. Here we reveal the fundamental origin of oxygen redox instability to be from the domain boundaries that are present in single-crystalline cathode particles. By investigating single-crystalline cathodes with different domain boundaries structures, we show that the elimination of domain boundaries enhances the reversible lattice oxygen redox while inhibiting the irreversible oxygen release. This leads to significantly suppressed structural degradation and improved mechanical integrity during battery cycling and abuse heating. The robust oxygen redox enabled through domain boundary control provides practical opportunities towards high-energy, long-cycling, safe batteries.
CHEMISTRY

