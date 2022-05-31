Trial For Man Accused Of Shooting Linn County Deputy Delayed

(Hedrick, IA) — A tip from Florida has led the Animal Rescue League to Keokuk County where 65 dogs and puppies were found in “terrible condition.” The ARL worked with deputies at a property near Hedrick. The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office in Florida made the call while it was working an animal neglect case where dozens of dogs had gone missing. The animals were found living outside in makeshift, overcrowded pens with little protection from the elements. One dog was missing part of one of her back legs and all of the puppies appeared to be infested with parasites. The name of the breeder who was holding the dogs hasn’t been released and no charges have been filed yet.

KEOKUK COUNTY, IA ・ 5 HOURS AGO