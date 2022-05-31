ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Linn County, IA

Trial For Man Accused Of Shooting Linn County Deputy Delayed

By Tom Robinson
 2 days ago
(Iowa City, IA) — The lead defense counsel is leaving the public defenders’ office and that will result in a delay of the trial for a man accused of shooting a Linn County deputy last June. Investigators say Stanley Donahue shot Deputy William Halverson at a convenience store while he was robbing it. His trial on charges including attempted murder and robbery was supposed to be held in July. Both the defense and prosecution agreed to the delay.

