Revival with Bro. Brian Blankenship

Kimmi Scott has been pulled into LaTisha Scott and Melody Holt’s feud. “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” star Kimmi Scott tries her best to stay out of the drama. However, she hasn’t always been successful. In fact, she’s been pulled into Melody Holt and LaTisha Scott’s issues since Season 1. Kimmi wanted to remain neutral. And she figured she could remain friends with Melody even though LaTisha was at her wit’s end with her former friend. However, Miss Wanda took issue with this. And she felt as if Kimmi should have made being loyal to LaTisha her priority. So this led to some tense moments between Kimmi and Wanda. Eventually, Kimmi and LaTisha clashed as well. In fact, Kimmi admitted that she didn’t think she would be friends with LaTisha if their husbands weren’t brothers.

CELEBRITIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO