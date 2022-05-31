ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Materials at the heart of the COVID-19 pandemic

Nature.com
 2 days ago

Materials scientists have played a key role in the global response to the COVID-19 pandemic from the development of vaccines and diagnostic tools to the rapid prototyping of ventilators. Collaborations between materials scientists, virologists, immunologists and clinicians were established at unprecedented pace to tackle the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Catching the breadth of broadly protective antibodies to SARS-CoV-2

Broadly protective antibodies to SARS-CoV-2 inform vaccine improvements and are directly used for treatment and prevention. New technologies are enabling the recovery of thousands of antibody examples, and workflows to rapidly identify the most potent examples are accelerating discovery. Pandemics often emerge and spread in the absence of pre-existing population-level...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Correction: CD40 stimulation as a molecular adjuvant for cancer vaccines and other immunotherapies

Cellular & Molecular Immunology (2022)Cite this article. Correction to: Cellular & Molecular Immunology 2021;19:14"“22 https://doi.org/10.1038/s41423-021-00734-4, published online 19 July 2021. The article CD40 stimulation as a molecular adjuvant for cancer vaccines and other immunotherapies, written by T.N.J.B., was originally published Online First without Open Access. After publication in volume...
CANCER
Nature.com

Microvascular imaging of the unstained human superior colliculus using synchrotron-radiation phase-contrast microtomography

Characterizing the microvasculature of the human brain is critical to advance understanding of brain vascular function. Most methods rely on tissue staining and microscopy in two-dimensions, which pose several challenges to visualize the three-dimensional structure of microvessels. In this study, we used an edge-based segmentation method to extract the 3D vasculature from synchrotron radiation phase-contrast microtomography (PC-Î¼CT) of two unstained, paraffin-embedded midbrain region of the human brain stem. Vascular structures identified in PC-Î¼CT were validated with histology of the same specimen. Using the Deriche-Canny edge detector that was sensitive to the boundary between tissue and vascular space, we could segment the vessels independent of signal variations in PC-Î¼CT images. From the segmented volumetric vasculature, we calculated vessel diameter, vessel length and volume fraction of the vasculature in the superior colliculi. From high resolution images, we found the most frequent vessel diameter to be between 8.6"“10.2Â Âµm. Our findings are consistent with the known anatomy showing two types of vessels with distinctive morphology: peripheral collicular vessels and central collicular vessels. The proposed method opens up new possibilities for vascular research of the central nervous system using synchrotron radiation PC-Î¼CT of unstained human tissue.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#The Royal Society
Nature.com

Chronic pain — why science has scant succour for one in five people

A physician calls on the medical system to contextualize and personalize the treatment of pain. You have full access to this article via your institution. The Song of our Scars: The Untold Story of Pain Haider Warraich Basic (2022) As a medical student in Pakistan, Haider Warraich loved to go...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Elevated AST/ALT ratio is associated with all-cause mortality in patients with stable coronary artery disease: a secondary analysis based on a retrospective cohort study

The aim of this study is to explore the association between the aspartate amino transferase (AST)/alanine aminotransferase (ALT) ratio and all-cause mortality (ACM) in stable coronary artery disease (CAD) patients treated by percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI). The study is a secondary analysis of a retrospective cohort study involving 203 stable CAD patients. Patients were divided into two groups, based on the optimal AST/ALT ratio threshold calculated by the ROC curve (low group: AST/ALT ratio"‰<"‰1.40; high group: AST/ALT ratio"‰â‰¥"‰1.40). Results were compared using hazard ratio (HR) and a 95% confidence interval (CI). ACM occurred in 18 patients after an average follow-up time of 749 (435"“1122) days. Among them, ACM occurred in 6 patients in the low group and 12 patients in the high group, with significant differences between the groups (4.65% versus 16.22%, P value"‰="‰0.005). In the Kaplan"“Meier analysis, an elevated AST/ALT ratio was associated with increased ACM in stable ACD patients (HR 3.78, 95% CI 1.44"“9.93, P value"‰<"‰0.001). An elevated AST/ALT ratio was still found to be an independent prognostic factor for ACM (HR 2.93, 95% CI 1.08"“7.91, P value"‰="‰0.034) after adjusting for potential confounders. Therefore, an elevated AST/ALT ratio is an independent prognostic factor for ACM in stable ACD patients.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Expanding RNAi therapeutics to extrahepatic tissues with lipophilic conjugates

Yesseinia I. Anglero-RodriguezÂ ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0001-6674-05951,. Therapeutics based on short interfering RNAs (siRNAs) delivered to hepatocytes have been approved, but new delivery solutions are needed to target additional organs. Here we show that conjugation of 2"²-O-hexadecyl (C16) to siRNAs enables safe, potent and durable silencing in the central nervous system (CNS), eye and lung in rodents and non-human primates with broad cell type specificity. We show that intrathecally or intracerebroventricularly delivered C16-siRNAs were active across CNS regions and cell types, with sustained RNA interference (RNAi) activity for at least 3"‰months. Similarly, intravitreal administration to the eye or intranasal administration to the lung resulted in a potent and durable knockdown. The preclinical efficacy of an siRNA targeting the amyloid precursor protein was evaluated through intracerebroventricular dosing in a mouse model of Alzheimer's disease, resulting in amelioration of physiological and behavioral deficits. Altogether, C16 conjugation of siRNAs has the potential for safe therapeutic silencing of target genes outside the liver with infrequent dosing.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Quantum coherence on selectivity and transport of ion channels

Recently, it has been suggested that ion channel selectivity filter may exhibit quantum coherence, which may be appropriate to explain ion selection and conduction processes. Potassium channels play a vital role in many physiological processes. One of their main physiological functions is the efficient and highly selective transfer of K+ ions through the membranes into the cells. To do this, ion channels must be highly selective, allowing only certain ions to pass through the membrane, while preventing the others. The present research is an attempt to investigate the relationship between hopping rate and maintaining coherence in ion channels. Using the Lindblad equation to describe a three-level system, the results in different quantum regimes are examined. We studied the distillable coherence and the second order coherence function of the system. The oscillation of distillable coherence from zero, after the decoherence time, and also the behavior of the coherence function clearly show the point that the system is coherent in ion channels with high throughput rates.
PHYSICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Nature.com

Tungsten's tandem transformation

Being able to run two reactions concurrently enables synthetic methods to be streamlined, but simultaneously controlling the selectivity of both reactions is an enormous challenge. Now, a directing group is used to reinvent a classic tandem reaction, activating specific sp3 C"“H bonds with pinpoint accuracy. Tandem catalytic reactions combine...
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Potential role of STAG1 mutations in genetic predisposition to childhood hematological malignancies

Cohesin ring is a multi-protein complex that plays an essential role in a wide range of cellular processes: besides its canonical role in sister chromatids cohesion and segregation [1], the complex gives a fundamental contribution to DNA repair and maintenance of genome integrity [2], and in transcriptional regulation [3]. Cohesin genes are classified as encoding core subunits (SMC1A, SMC3, RAD21, and the paralogs STAG1/STAG2), and cohesin regulatory factors (e.g., NIPBL, HDAC8, and others) [1, 2].
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

The itaconate family of immunomodulators grows

Itaconate is an immunomodulatory Krebs cycle-derived metabolite. Description of two isomers of itaconate, mesaconate and citraconate, which have overlapping and distinct properties when compared with itaconate in macrophages, expands the knowledge of this intriguing family of immunomodulatory metabolites. Over the past decade, the field of immunometabolism has grown substantially, with...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Personalized microbiomes in social baboons

Longitudinal data on gut microbiomes of wild baboons show that microbial communities are highly individualized, despite shared diet and environment within primate social groups. The well-studied baboons of Amboseli, Kenya, are highly social primates that live in stable groups of 20 to 130 members and share the same environment. Because...
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

A synergistic bacterial pool decomposes tebuthiuron in soil

This study aimed to propose an eco-compatible strategy to mitigate the possible environmental contamination caused by tebuthiuron. Therefore, we screened potential tebuthiuron-degrading microorganisms from conventional (CS) and no-till (NTS) systems producing sugarcane. Then, they were bioprospected for their ability of decomposing the target-molecule at 2.48Â mmolÂ gâˆ’1 and 4.96Â mmolÂ gâˆ’1 into CO2 via respirometry. Integrating microbiota from CS and NTS into an advantageously synergistic bacterial pool produced the highest specific-growth rate of CO2 of 89.60Â mg dayâˆ’1, so outstripped the other inoculum. The bacterial CN-NTS framework notably stabilized the sigmoidal Gompertz curve on microbial degradation earliest and enabled the seeds of Lactuca sativa to germinate healthiest throughout ecotoxicological bioassay for cross-validation. Our study is preliminary, but timely to provide knowledge of particular relevance to progress in the field's prominence in remediating terrestrial ecosystems where residual tebuthiuron can persist and contaminate. The analytical insights will act as an opening of solutions to develop high-throughput biotechnological strategies for environmental decontamination.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Enhancing spatiotemporal focusing of light deep inside scattering media with Time-Gated Reflection Matrix

Time-gated reflection matrix (RM) has been successfully used for optical imaging deep inside scattering media. Recently, this method was extended to enhance the spatiotemporal focusing of light ultra-deep inside scattering media. This is achieved by calibrating the decomposition of the RM with the Tikhonov regularization parameter to convert multiply scattered photons that share the same time of flight with the singly scattered photons into singly scattered photons. Such a capability suggests a reshaping to the interaction mechanism between light and scattering media, which may benefit or inspire wide optical applications that desire enhanced spatiotemporal focusing of light at depths inside scattering media.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Northern wildlife feels the heat

How the species that form ecological communities respond to climate change will affect the future resilience of ecosystems, and their capacity to support humankind. The responses of animals and plants to four decades of warming demonstrate the sensitivity of high-latitude ecosystems to increasing temperatures. The vulnerability of ecosystems to climate...
ENVIRONMENT
Nature.com

Correction to: Deubiquitylase OTUD6B stabilizes the mutated pVHL and suppresses cell migration in clear cell renal cell carcinoma

Correction to: Cell Death and Disease https://doi.org/10.1038/s41419-021-04135-3, published online 02 February 2022. The original version of this article unfortunately contained mistakes in the affiliations. Affiliation 2 should read "Department of Pathology, School of Basic Medical Sciences, Anhui Medical University, Hefei, Anhui, China". In addition, author Chun-Ping Cui is also affiliated with "Department of Pathology, School of Basic Medical Sciences, Anhui Medical University, Hefei, Anhui, China". The original article has been corrected.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Mega-model predicts US opioid deaths will soon peak

The crisis is projected to claim more than half a million more lives from 2020 to 2032, although yearly deaths are on course to start falling before 2025. Sara Reardon is a freelance science journalist based in Bozeman, Montana. You have full access to this article via your institution. The...
BOZEMAN, MT
Nature.com

METALIC reveals interorganelle lipid flux in live cells by enzymatic mass tagging

The distinct activities of organelles depend on the proper function of their membranes. Coordinated membrane biogenesis of different organelles necessitates lipid transport from their site of synthesis to their destination. Several factors have been proposed to participate in lipid distribution, but despite its basic importance, in vivo evidence linking the absence of putative transport pathways to specific transport defects remains scarce. A reason for this scarcity is the near absence of in vivo lipid trafficking assays. Here we introduce a versatile method named METALIC (Mass tagging-Enabled TrAcking of Lipids In Cells) to track interorganelle lipid flux inside cells. In this strategy, two enzymes, one directed to a 'donor' and the other to an 'acceptor' organelle, add two distinct mass tags to lipids. Mass-spectrometry-based detection of lipids bearing the two mass tags is then used to quantify exchange between the two organelles. By applying this approach, we show that the ERMES and Vps13"“Mcp1 complexes have transport activity in vivo, and unravel their relative contributions to endoplasmic reticulum"“mitochondria lipid exchange.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Microbes in the built environment

The COVID-19 pandemic has encouraged scientists and the general population to think more than ever before about how we interact with microbes in our indoor spaces. Research investigating transmission of SARS-CoV-2 has advanced our knowledge significantly in the last two years. However, indoor and built environment microbiomes are extremely complex polymicrobial systems. We have barely scratched the surface in our understanding of the microbial inhabitants of our indoor and urban spaces. The Microbes in the Built Environment Collection showcases recent research in this important topic around the globe.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Two successive bidirectional leaders propagated in triggered lightning channel

A stepped leader propagated along the previous return-stroke channel in triggered lightning. After the stepped leader decayed, the first bidirectional leader went through the process of initiation, propagation and dissipation. Then the second bidirectional leader initiated at the termination of the decayed first bidirectional leader and propagated toward the ground, generating the fourth return-stroke. The observations were synchronously performed through a high-speed camera and electromagnetic field measurements. The first bidirectional leader was characterized by similar average upward and downward velocities of 0.76"‰Ã—"‰106Â m/s and 0.67"‰Ã—"‰106Â m/s. The velocity of the upward positive leader of the first bidirectional leader was noticeably fluctuated, ranging 0.39"‰Ã—"‰106"“1.78"‰Ã—"‰106Â m/s. The second bidirectional leader was characterized by a sustainable propagating upward end with an average velocity of 1.82"‰Ã—"‰106Â m/s. The velocity fluctuation trend of the upward end depends on the neutralization amount of the residual negative charge and the positive charge in UPL.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy