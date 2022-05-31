Antibiotics the easy way

Retinitis pigmentosa is a degenerative disease affecting the photoreceptor cells in the retina, known as cones and rods. Of genetic origin, this disease first affects vision in low light conditions, and progressively peripheral vision and the central field of vision until total sight loss occurs, as the photoreceptor cells gradually die. Noting recent research into the role of hormones, particularly progesterone, in preventing cell death due to oxidative stress, the CEU UCH Drug Delivery Systems (DDS) research group has successfully developed and tested a range of methods of delivery of this hormone into the eye to slow the degenerative process characteristic of retinitis pigmentosa.
