ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Antibiotics the easy way

By Danniel K. Arriaga
Nature.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAminoglycosides are an important class of potent antibiotics; however traditional synthetic approaches are lengthy and often rely on enzyme-based routes. Now, a formal enantioselective copper-catalysed hydroamination of benzene...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Cells infected with Covid can 'explode': Landmark discovery could lead to radical new ways to tackle virus

Some cells infected with Covid seem to 'explode', scientists have discovered, which may help them create radical new treatments to tackle the virus. The reaction, a cell death known as pyroptosis which is linked to inflammation, is thought to occur in roughly eight out of ten patients hospitalised with Covid, and may explain how the virus can cause such serious damage to lungs and other organs.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Study finds fecal microbiota transplantation to be cost effective treatment for any recurrent C. difficile infection

Research recently published in Clinical Infectious Diseases from the University of Minnesota Medical School has found that Fecal Microbiota Transplantation, or FMT, is an optimal cost-effective treatment for first recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection, or CDI or C-Diff. "The most effective therapies for CDI are also the cost effective therapies," said...
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

New study reveals hundreds of new drug targets to combat tuberculosis

Tuberculosis is a stubborn disease, born of yet more stubborn microbes. While many bacterial infections resolve within days of starting antibiotics, tuberculosis often refuses to budge for around six months, and in some cases, may never release its vice grip on the human body. It claimed 1.5 million lives in 2020, second only to COVID-19 among infectious diseases.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Antibiotics#Tuberculosis#Benzene#Ototoxicity#Hydroamination
L.A. Weekly

Drugs That Do Not Blend Well With Cannabidiol

This article was originally published on CBD Rubs. To view the original article, please click here. Cannabidiol can interact with many prescription medication types, causing unpleasant effects on the user. These are not the same as CBD side effects but can be unpleasant for you. Some substances that people consume can compromise the CYP450 system’s activity, including cannabidiol. The phytocannabinoid can affect how liver-based enzymes break down compounds. CBD can slow down or accelerate the metabolism of compounds according to the form of interaction. Keep reading to know more about CBD interactions with medications with prescription.
PHARMACEUTICALS
scitechdaily.com

mRNA COVID-19 Vaccines – Like Pfizer and Moderna – Work Better Against Variants of Concern

A comparison of four COVID-19 vaccinations shows that messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccines — Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna — perform better against the World Health Organization (WHO)’s variants of concern (VOCs) than viral vector vaccines — AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson (J&J)/Janssen. Although they all effectively prevent severe disease by VOCs, the research, publishingtoday (May 17th, 2022) in the open access journal PLOS Medicine, suggests that people receiving a viral vector vaccine are more vulnerable to infection by new variants.
PHARMACEUTICALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
scitechdaily.com

Fecal Transplants Reverse Hallmarks of Aging in the Gut, Eyes, and Brain

In the quest for eternal youth, poo transplants may seem like an unlikely way to reverse the aging process. However, scientists at the Quadram Institute and the University of East Anglia have provided evidence, from research in mice, that transplanting fecal microbiota from young into old mice can reverse the hallmarks of aging in the gut, eyes, and brain.
SCIENCE
BGR.com

Scientists grew living cells on a robot skeleton in this eerie experiment

Scientists have discovered a new tissue engineering concept. The science of growing human cells to use in medical treatments is still very young. But scientists have been working hard to come up with new ways to do it effectively. A new method discovered by engineers could improve the quality of tissue engineering by growing it on moving robotic skeletons.
ENGINEERING
scitechdaily.com

Failed Clinical Trial Leads to Scientific Breakthrough: Investigating Cancer Drug Toxicity Leads to Critical Discovery

Researchers uncover a new strategy to avoid cancer immunotherapy side effects. It’s not often that a failed clinical trial leads to a scientific breakthrough. When patients in the UK started experiencing negative side effects during a cancer immunotherapy trial, researchers at La Jolla Institute for Immunology (LJI) Center for Cancer Immunotherapy and University of Liverpool went back, examined the data, and worked with patient samples to determine what went wrong.
CANCER
scitechdaily.com

“Reverse Engineering” Brain Tissue Reveals Sugar-Studded Protein Linked to Alzheimer’s Disease

In a bit of “reverse engineering” research using brain tissues from five people who died with Alzheimer’s disease, Johns Hopkins Medicine researchers say they have discovered that a special sugar molecule could play an important role in the development of Alzheimer’s disease. If the finding is confirmed by further research, the molecule, known as a glycan, could serve as a new target for early diagnostic tests, treatments, and perhaps even prevention of Alzheimer’s disease, say the scientists.
SCIENCE
technologynetworks.com

Without Rest and Maintenance T Cells Leave Their Hosts Vulnerable to Infections

T cells, biology textbooks teach us, are the soldiers of the immune system, constantly on the ready to respond to a variety of threats, from viruses to tumors. However, without rest and maintenance T cells can die and leave their hosts more susceptible to pathogens, Yale scientists report May 27 in the journal Science.
CANCER
Nature.com

The gut microbiota-bile acid axis links the positive association between chronic insomnia and cardiometabolic diseases

Evidence from human cohorts indicates that chronic insomnia is associated with higher risk of cardiometabolic diseases (CMD), yet whether gut microbiota plays a role is unclear. Here, in a longitudinal cohort (n"‰="‰1809), we find that the gut microbiota-bile acid axis may link the positive association between chronic insomnia and CMD. Ruminococcaceae UCG-002 and Ruminococcaceae UCG-003 are the main genera mediating the positive association between chronic insomnia and CMD. These results are also observed in an independent cross-sectional cohort (n"‰="‰6122). The inverse associations between those gut microbial biomarkers and CMD are mediated by certain bile acids (isolithocholic acid, muro cholic acid and nor cholic acid). Habitual tea consumption is prospectively associated with the identified gut microbiota and bile acids in an opposite direction compared with chronic insomnia. Our work suggests that microbiota-bile acid axis may be a potential intervention target for reducing the impact of chronic insomnia on cardiometabolic health.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Herpes virus to be weaponized to fight cancer

Viruses are simple in structure: They consist of a small amount of genetic material wrapped in proteins and lipids. Measuring just 20 to 200 nanometers in size, they can only be detected with an electron microscope. Yet their ability to hijack living cells and exploit them for multiplication is what makes viruses unique. They often destroy their host cells in the process, and that's when animals and humans get sick—or now, healthy: Prof. Susanne Bailer and her team at Fraunhofer IGB in Stuttgart have succeeded in genetically modifying the herpes simplex virus type 1 in such a way that it can be used as an effective weapon against tumor cells.
CANCER
The Conversation U.S.

Zinc is a metal essential to life – scientists have discovered a protein that helps keep cells alive when zinc levels are low

All living things, including people, need zinc in their diets. Getting too little of this essential metal can impair growth and cause immune dysfunction, neurological disorders and cancer. Unfortunately, over 17% of the world’s population is at risk for zinc deficiency. The World Health Organization considers this kind of micronutrient-related malnutrition a leading contributor to disease and death. After you eat a meal, zinc is taken up by the cells of your body. Inside each cell, zinc binds to proteins to support their structure and function. Researchers estimate that up to 10% of all proteins need zinc to properly function. In...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Herbal supplement shows promise against lung cancer

Berberine, a natural compound found in plants such as barberry and goldenseal, suppresses the proliferation of lung cancer cells in the lab, new research shows. It also reduces airway inflammation and damage to healthy lung cells exposed to chemicals from cigarette smoke. Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

New progesterone-based formulations show promise for the treatment of retinitis pigmentosa

Retinitis pigmentosa is a degenerative disease affecting the photoreceptor cells in the retina, known as cones and rods. Of genetic origin, this disease first affects vision in low light conditions, and progressively peripheral vision and the central field of vision until total sight loss occurs, as the photoreceptor cells gradually die. Noting recent research into the role of hormones, particularly progesterone, in preventing cell death due to oxidative stress, the CEU UCH Drug Delivery Systems (DDS) research group has successfully developed and tested a range of methods of delivery of this hormone into the eye to slow the degenerative process characteristic of retinitis pigmentosa.
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy