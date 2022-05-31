'PUBG Mobile' announces crossover with 'The Boys'

May 31 (UPI) -- Free-to-play battle royale video game PlayUnknown's Battlegrounds Mobile, also known as PUBG Mobile, has announced a crossover with Amazon's The Boys.

"Peace and quiet? Not a chance! To celebrate the launch of The Boys Season 3 on @PrimeVideo, PUBG Mobile is bringing some diabolically fun @TheBoysTV content and events beginning on June 3! Stay tuned for details!" PUBG Mobile said onTwitter Tuesday alongside a teaser trailer.

The clip features a news report about Wall Street with Homelander making an apperance.

The crossover will include The Boys-themed items and outfits coming to the game along with a new event titled Supe Spree, which begins on June 8.

The event will involve players joining Billy Butcher to investigate a series of grisly murders. Players who complete the event will receive a Billy Butcher outfit.

Weekly challenges themed around The Boys will also take place in PUBG Mobile through July 3.

The Boys Season 3 is coming to Amazon Prime Video on June 3.