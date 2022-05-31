World Parrot Day was founded by the World Parrot Trust in 2004

May 31 (UPI) -- World Parrot Day, celebrated annually on May 31, was started by the World Parrot Trust in 2004 to raise awareness of conservation efforts for the birds.

The holiday was founded in 2004 by the World Parrot Trust to raise awareness of the fact that "nearly 1 in 3 parrot species are threatened in the wild due to habitat loss," the trust's website states.

The first World Parrot Day was celebrated by zoos across Britain and the World Parrot Trust held a parrot rally in London's Trafalgar Square.

Other holidays and observances for May 31, 2022, include National Autonomous Vehicle Day, National Macaroon Day, National Meditation Day, National Save Your Hearing Day, National Smile Day, National Speak in Complete Sentences Day, Necrotizing Fasciitis Awareness Day, What You Think Upon Grows Day and World No-Tobacco Day.