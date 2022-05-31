ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Two CNM Nursing Students Win Prestigious Scholarship

cnm.edu
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvery year, the New Mexico Center for Nursing Excellence recognizes 20 outstanding nursing students from across the state as winners of its highly competitive Nightingale Scholarship. Recipients receive $1,000 each and are chosen based on their dedication to their work and studies, as well as their commitment to their local...

www.cnm.edu

Comments / 1

cnm.edu

CNM Dual Credit Student Wins Four-Year Scholarship for Building Artificial Pancreas

Landon Flemming is a high school student at Explore Academy who’s been taking STEM classes at CNM as a dual credit student. Earlier this year, after taking a biology class at CNM that inspired him to look more closely at the human body, he developed an artificial pancreas with built-in machine learning that he entered as his science project for the high-school section of the Central New Mexico STEM Research Challenge.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico schools urged to upgrade security, ask for mental health funds

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Following the deadly Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas, New Mexico’s education leaders are reminding school districts across the state to “tap into available funds” for mental health support services, while also upgrading school safety plans. The message Tuesday comes from the Public Education Department, which says federal relief funds “could […]
youthtoday.org

Youth employment opportunities shine bright this summer

Cristin Chavez-Smith, a manager with the city of Albuquerque, is preparing to welcome over 1,000 young people ages 14 to 24 to work this summer as lifeguards, recreation leaders and office interns. While she’s hoping this summer’s youth employment program will be as vibrant as it was before Covid-19 cast...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

APS, Teachers Federation agree to pay raises for licensed employees

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Public Schools May have struck a deal giving pay raises to licensed employees, but it has to be approved by the school board. The state passed legislation bumping up teacher salaries, but that pay raise did not include about 850 other licensed employees. That...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Albuquerque, NM
Education
State
New Mexico State
City
Albuquerque, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque among finalists for potential space hub

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Albuquerque and its partners are trying to sell the federal government on a development in the heart of downtown that they hope will become a hub for the emerging space industry. They’re hoping to get a slice of a billion dollars that’s up for grabs as part of the federal government’s Build Back Better Regional Challenge.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Keller administration fills top city leadership posts

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Following the departure of the city’s Chief Administrative Officer Sarita Nair in March, Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller’s administration has appointed several new top leadership roles. A new chief operations officer, deputy chief of staff and associate chief administrative officer are all joining the ranks, according to a news release from the Albuquerque Mayor’s […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Los Lunas recreation center to expand, construction to begin soon

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – Renovations will start soon at a popular community center in Los Lunas. The Daniel Fernandez Recreation Center is nearly doubling in size. Along with adding another gym, there are plans to expand the weight room and additional rooms for other activities. During construction, the park, basketball court, and splash pad will remain […]
LOS LUNAS, NM
Person
Ryan Evans
lascrucesbulletin.com

Second Annual New Mexico Juneteenth Jazz Art Festival kicks off June 14

The Branigan Cultural Center, a Smithsonian Affiliate, New Mexico Music Commissioner Derrick Lee, and the Doña Ana County NAACP and Doña Ana Arts Council present the second annual “New Mexico Juneteenth Jazz Arts Festival.”. Festival events are scheduled Tuesday, June 14, 2022, through Sunday, June 19, 2022....
LAS CRUCES, NM
NIH Director's Blog

Public Alerted to Omicron in New Mexico Through Quick Detection

Over the past 2 years, you’ve probably heard a lot about the spread of SARS-CoV-2—the virus that causes COVID-19—and the emergence of variants. The discovery and tracking of these variants is possible thanks to genomic surveillance, a technique that involves sequencing and analyzing the genomes of SARS-CoV-2 virus particles from many COVID-19 patients. Genomic surveillance has not only shed light on how SARS-CoV-2 has evolved and spread, but it has also helped public health officials decide when to introduce measures to help protect people.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Santa Fe Reporter

Finish Line in Sight

The Democratic primary race for state attorney general has been a bruiser. State Auditor Brian Colón and Bernalillo County District Attorney Raúl Torrez have been tossing haymakers at one another over the course of a high-dollar campaign for “the people’s lawyer” in New Mexico. Colón,...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
cntraveler.com

At this Albuquerque Restaurant, the Flavors of New Mexico's 19 Pueblos Come Together

Since long before the United States was even an idea, the southwestern landscape we now recognize as the state of New Mexico has been home to vibrant Indigenous communities that have known how to endure the conditions of the high desert. Before contact with European settlers in 1492, Pueblo tribes subsisted on foods only grown on this continent, like corn, beans, squash, and chiles, supplementing their diets with game and gathered wild foods like onions and berries. Major ancient cities, like the complex at the presently named Chaco Culture National Historical Park, prospered. “As self-governing, agrarian societies, the native peoples flourished, able to sustain their civilizations for centuries,” says Jon Ghahate, museum educator at the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center, in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Lowrider from New Mexico featured in Smithsonian museum exhibit

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico lowrider culture is on display in Washington D.C. The Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History is featuring a 1969 Ford LTD, knows as “Dave’s Dream.” The car is named after David Jaramillo from Chimayo, who started working on the car in the 1970’s. After Jaramillo died, his family and local […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Balloonists gather in Albuquerque for annual competition

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Balloonists from around the country had a chance to show off across the Albuquerque skies Monday morning. More than 30 pilots gathered for a series of championships this weekend. They participated in events to test their knowledge and precision, with tasks like throwing a beanbag from a certain altitude to hit a target […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Santa Fe Reporter

The Madness of Memory

We probably don’t need to re-litigate the famous obelisk toppling of 2020 except to remind everyone it was a logical conclusion to years of non-action on the part of the city—including a public gathering during which Mayor Alan Webber famously said he’d help bring the thing down only to, y’know, not do that.
SANTA FE, NM
NewsBreak
Education
KRQE News 13

A northern New Mexico community’s well is running dry

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A community in northern New Mexico already impacted by the Hermit’s Peak Calf Canyon Fire has another problem on their hands. Buena Vista in Mora County is home to more than 350 people and right now families are struggling because the community’s well is running dry. Imagine not having access to clean water […]
MORA COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

Teens charged for allegedly making threats to Albuquerque middle school

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department have charged two teens for allegedly making threats against Kennedy Middle School. The threat was made to a faculty member through an online gaming platform which was reported to APD. The FBI also received a tip from an Amazon Intelligence Security Alert and Awareness Center. The 13 and 14-year-old […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Memorial Day ceremony held at New Mexico Veterans Memorial

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Men and women who gave their lives serving our country were honored Monday at the New Mexico Veterans Memorial in Albuquerque. The event was hosted by the United Veterans Council of Greater Albuquerque. In addition to remembering those that served, this year’s ceremony was also a salute to Gold Star Mothers, an […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Lapis Room presents: Rollin Forever

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lapis Room is an art center dedicated to providing thought-provoking and beautiful works of art to the Albuquerque Old Town district. Opening Reception June 2, 5-8 p.m. Father’s Dat Reception June 19, 2-5 p.m. On view Everyday June 3-2, 2022, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. A...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

